Spotlight: The Manifestation Journal Supports Everything from Business Goals to Mental Health

Manifestation is often dismissed as a “woo-woo” concept. But there are many successful entrepreneurs and professionals who swear by this practice. If you’re not sure where to start, The Manifestation Journal may help. Learn about the duo behind this product and how it works in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers a guided journal.

The journal is guided by Unconscious Mind Therapist Robert Hisee.

Co-founder Ted Lawlor told Small Business Trends, “[It] teaches the user how to manifest their desires and improve their mental health.”

Business Niche

Following a scientific process.

Lawlor explains, “Our journal’s main focus is using scientific evidence to explain manifestation and show you how to implement specific processes in your daily life.”

How the Business Got Started

Due to personal experience with manifestation.

While dealing with depression, Lawlor worked with Hisee and honed his manifestation practice. Together, they created the journal.

Biggest Win

Sharing their message.

Lawlor says, “Our biggest win as a business was appearing on TV to share our story and explain our mission to help people across the country understand and implement manifestation.”

Biggest Risk

Ordering their product in bulk.

As many product-based businesses can attest, ordering your initial product can be stressful. You’re likely unsure about how many will sell. And buying in bulk is usually necessary.

Lawlor adds, “But they sold out in the preorder stage in just our first few weeks of starting the business.”

Lesson Learned

Utilize influencer marketing.

Lawlor explains, “If I started over again, I would start off by sending out more journals to celebrities and influencers in order to promote the product and create a big wave in the market.

“I know this because we saw great success with our small influencer campaigns. But it would have been good to do this on a bigger scale at an earlier stage.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Expanding their reach around the world.

Lawlor says, “I would set up supply chains internationally (with accompanying marketing) to allow the journal to get to people more effectively & efficiently. I’d also create an app to distribute positive content on a larger scale.”

Business Philosophy

Going with the flow.

Lawlor adds, “Myself and my business partner run the business on a really spontaneous basis, with no real plan. We just do whatever we feel right in the moment. And so far it’s working.”

Favorite Quote

“Success leaves clues.” – Tony Robbins.

