The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

The sales of NFTs continues to hold strong despite what is taking place around the world. And more drops are on the way as the market doesn’t seem to get enough NFTs. The market is also seeing the more popular collections starting to establish their own cryptocurrencies.

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – April 3, 2022

The top collections this week come from NFT Stats and CryptoSlam which provides insightful statistics about NFTs.

1. Azuki

Last 7 days: $71.5 million

Number of Sales: 675

Highest Price: $557,958

Azuki starts with a collection of 10,000 avatars that give you membership access to The Garden: a corner of the internet where artists, builders, and web3 enthusiasts meet to create a decentralized future. Azuki holders receive access to exclusive drops, experiences, and more.

2. CLONE X – X TAKASHI MURAKAMI

Last 7 days: $48.96 million

Number of Sales: 643

Highest Price: $698,820

These are 20,000 next-gen Avatars, by RTFKT and Takashi Murakami. CLONE X Corp was founded by three extraterrestrials who came from the planet of Orbitar in the Draco constellation. These interplanetary tourists have come to accelerate our evolution towards an immaterial existence. They plan to transfer all human consciousness into advanced clone forms to create the ultimate Metaverse.

3. Arcade Land

Last 7 days: $33.49 million

Number of Sales: 10,331

Highest Price: $96,700

Arcade is an interoperable metaverse with fast action games for the entire NFT community.

4. Mutant Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $28.05 million

Number of Sales: 312

Highest Price: $323,565

The MUTANT APE YACHT CLUB is a collection of up to 20,000 Mutant Apes that can only be created by exposing an existing Bored Ape to a vial of MUTANT SERUM or by minting a Mutant Ape in the public sale.

5. Akuma Origins

Last 7 days: $25.38 million

Number of Sales: 7,718

Highest Price: $98,600

Akuma Origins is a brand bridging the digital and physical world together. An army of 5555 Yokai will be set free on the blockchain, roaming the realm. Owning a Yokai gives you access to the realm through the portal. The realm is a place defying the rules and boundaries you know today, blurring the lines of reality and creating a phygital world.

6. Beanz Official

Last 7 days: $24.89 million

Number of Sales: 1,249

Highest Price: $71,229

Beanz Official is a collection of 20,000 BEANZ NFTs. The Beanz Official collection was airdropped to all Azuki holders on Mar. 31, 2022 during the Azuki NFT LA party. Each Azuki holder was airdropped two “Something Official” NFTs, later renamed to Beanz Official.

7. KIWAMI Genesis

Last 7 days: $24.72 million

Number of Sales: 7,047

Highest Price: $77,678

Kiwami is a collection of 10,000 avatars for a next-generation collective of artists, builders, and rule-breakers. Carefully designed in the metaverse & born in Japan, holders have access to exclusive Kiwami offerings and the opportunity to shape our collective future.

8. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $31.49 million

Number of Sales: 56

Highest Price: $700,029

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs— unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card, and grants access to members-only benefits, the first of which is access to THE BATHROOM, a collaborative graffiti board. Future areas and perks can be unlocked by the community through roadmap activation.

9. Doodles

Last 7 days: $17.44 million

Number of Sales: 310

Highest Price: $292,257

A community-driven collectibles project featuring art by Burnt Toast. Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Each Doodle allows its owner to vote for experiences and activations paid for by the Doodles Community Treasury.

10. CyberBrokers

Last 7 days: $17 million

Number of Sales: 946

Highest Price: $420,361

The artist, Josie Bellini, presents CyberBrokers, a first-of-its-kind art collectibles ecosystem centered around 10,001 unique and on-chain CyberBroker NFTs.

The Future of NFTs

According to CoinDesk, the NFT market is slated to reach $80 billion by 2025. But the segment is diversifying into so many use cases, it could go much higher than that forecast. From the metaverse to real-world applications, NFTs are seeing more use cases. And this will only increase the market as mass adoption continues to grow.

