The Time is NOW to Read the TikTok Playbook

Have you watched any TikTok videos in the last few months? If not and you think that TikTok won’t work for you or your business, I’d like you to reconsider.

TikTok is the fastest growing social platform, with more than 3 billion installations and 1 billion active users who spend 850 minutes on the platform each month — that’s just under 30 minutes per day!

I’ve spent the last two months scrolling TikTok to see what small business owners were doing and I was blown away! Lawyers, financial planners, real estate agents, cooks, artists — you name the business, you’ll find them sharing their tips (and making money) on TIkTok.

I had to learn more. So I picked a copy of TikTok Playbook: How to turn ideas into fame into money into freedom by Kevin Green.

TikTok Playbook Gives You a Foundation

Since TikTok is a relatively “new” platform, most of the books I found and read had a lot to do with creating viral content. TikTok Playbook, on the other hand, was more of what I was looking for as a foundation to understand the essence of the platform and its culture.

You’ll like how author, Kevin Green starts the book with an overview of TikTok’s beginnings as a Chinese company. You’ll find out why dancing and music is at the core of TikTok’s popularity, but most importantly, you’ll learn how and why TikTok is a powerful new-revenue generating channel for your business.

A Little About Kevin Green

You don’t know Kevin Green. He’s not a best selling author, he’s not some executive from a brand or agency. Green is a young marketing professional who runs his own publishing company Greenland publishing. More importantly, he has a knack for explaining TikTok in a way that any of us can understand and implement.

In fact, I found his TikTok Playbook to be the best overview, outline and explanation about how to use TikTok for your business out there thus far.

Inside the TikTok Playbook

The book is organized into seven LOGICAL chapters. You won’t find any glib phrases or words. Just the basics.

It starts with an overview. Then the sections guide you through

The basics of TikTok. This is where you get the history and background. Developing your idea. as well as examples of ideas such as lip syncing, makeover challenges and other types of videos you might have seen. Once you understand this, things start to make sense. This is the idea BEHIND your content. Not your content yet. Making the videos. This is a must read. Since it is a video platform, you need to understand the video features and what’s there. I’ll just say this, I wouldn’t worry about the technology behind the videos as much as I’d worry about the content and creativity. This is the technology behind the videos. Building your audience. Your idea, your audience, and your content are the three most critical factors in this process. This is where you get to play and try and pay attention to what your audience wants. Make Money!!! YES! You CAN make money from TikTok and this is why the platform is so powerful for everyone from entertainers to experts. Branding. This is toward the end of the book, but no less important.

So that’s the core layout of TikTok Playbook. Nothing fancy, but you don’t WANT anything fancy or lofty or overly strategic.

Not Ready for A New Social Media Platform?

Look, I get it! I had TikTok installed on my phone for “YEARS and never looked at it. Well, I’d jump in and notice that people were dancing and singing and I didn’t get it and didn’t see it as relevant.

That’s when I noticed a “red flag” — as soon as I think that something is stupid and trendy, that’s a clue that there is something there NOT to be ignored. After all, remember when we thought the internet was a fad, that social media was a fad and that you couldn’t sell on social media?

Yeah — like that.

We always knew that social media platforms would come and go. And the beauty of each new platform is how it creates a new channel for “forgotten” businesses.

Housecleaners, remodelers, people who pour epoxy floors, artists, authors, crafters, real estate people, contract lawyers — if you search for a business like yours, you’re bound to find it.

Learn How to Niche, Message and More from TikTok

If you want to see great examples of successful niches and marketing messages, TikTok is the place to be. Notice how these videos grab your attention, notice which videos you watch all the way through and why.

Then grab a copy of TikTok Playbook and see how you can make TikTok a profitable part of your business.

