10 Tips for Creating Positive Workplace Culture – Even If You Work From Home

Workplace culture has always played a major role in business ownership. However, the rise of remote work has changed how many entrepreneurs approach this issue. Whether you work in an office or from home, it’s important to tailor your workplace environment to your needs and those of your team. Here are tips from members of the online small business community.

Launch Your Remote Career with These Free Courses

The rise of remote work has brought about more opportunities for people to launch brand new businesses from home. But there may be a bit of a learning curve for those just starting out. Luckily, there are free courses that can help. This post by Holly Reisam Hanna of The Work at Home Woman features many options.

Decide If a Physical Office Makes Sense for Your Business

Some businesses can still benefit from working together in person. But others don’t need office space at all. In this Noobpreneur post, Neil Duncan goes over some determining factors to help you decide which route is right for your company. And BizSugar members shared their own thoughts here.

Keep Employee Retention High in the Era of Remote Work

Workplace culture is important whether you work in a physical office or not. There are several factors that play a role in retaining top talent. Raul Galera offers thoughts and tips in this post on the Time Doctor blog.

Carefully Set Up Your Startup Work Environment

Whether you plan to welcome employees into an office or work from home, it’s important to carefully consider your company culture. The influences outlined in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling may help you create a successful environment for your team.

Improve Collaboration with Personal User Manuals

Every employee has different workplace preferences. So sharing these differences can help foster effective collaboration. Enter personal user manuals. Read about this concept and how to implement it in your workplace in this Process Street post by Jenna Bunnell.

Learn How Web 3.0 Can Impact Your Business

The internet has impacted basically every business across the world. And the technology continues to evolve. The latest iteration, known as Web 3.0, offers even more opportunities and benefits. Learn more in this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra. Then see what BizSugar members are saying in the community.

Organize a Successful Conference

In-person events are coming back, just like in-person workplaces. Whether you use a traditional or remote work model, there may be benefits to getting together in person at conferences. This Pixel Productions post by Martha Jameson examines how to plan these events.

Get Your EIN in Order

Managing a team is about more than just creating workplace culture. An EIN is important for completing paperwork and staying compliant when building a team. If you already have one, there are certain circumstances where you may need a new one. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet explains here.

Support Women in SEO

Women have often been underrepresented in SEO and other tech adjacent sectors. But supporting women can empower them and improve workplaces across the world. In this Bright Local post, Jenny Bernarde features several women in the industry and explores how to support them.

Stay the Course in Your Business

There are seemingly endless opportunities for businesses to grow and change. Some may even try new things like remote or hybrid work. But if you know what you’re good at, there are benefits to staying the course. Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media discusses it here. And the BizSugar community shared their own thoughts here.

