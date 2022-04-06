Now’s Your Chance to Own an Exotic Car Rental or Axe Throwing Business

Currently, there are 32.5+ million small businesses in the U.S. And these businesses cover every imaginable industry in the world. So, no matter what your entrepreneurial dreams are, there is probably a small business running a company providing a service to its community. This leads us to our first business for sale for April, an ax-throwing bar.

The Oklahoma Axe Factory in Norman, OK is capitalizing on a fast-growing trend, ax throwing. With ax-throwing venues showing more than 500% growth in the past three years, this business could be the ideal investment for the right person. Other businesses for sale include exotic car rentals and a family entertainment center.

Top Businesses for Sale in April

Take a look at the different types of businesses available in April from BizBuySell:

Exotic Car Rental Business

An Exotic Car Rental Business allows people to live the dream of owning an exotic car temporarily. The company was established in 2021 and it is expanding its fleet to increase its revenue even more. It currently has a monthly gross of $15k-$23k.

The business is located in Coral Gable, FL with an asking price of $255,000. The gross revenue is $276,000 with a cash flow of $142,000.

Axe Throwing Bar

The popularity of ax-throwing is what makes Oklahoma Axe Factory a great business opportunity. The business is part of league play with some members of the Norman area making it to the world championship as a World Axe Throwing League affiliate. This is the only ax-throwing bar in Norman.

The business is located in Norman, OK with an asking price of $325,000 and gross revenue of $135,000.

Jerky Outpost

The Jerky Outpost is situated on approximately 3 acres of land that also includes the commercial store and residential property. If you buy the property the owner will include operational training before turning it over along with an active website, a list of current wholesale accounts, and a business vehicle.

The business is located in Banner Elk, NC with an asking price of $3,000,000, and gross revenue of $1,000,000.

Yommi Frozen Superfood Delights

Yommi is a handmade superfoods frozen dessert bar business with a premium location at Martha’s Vineyard Farmer’s Market spot. Established in 2016 this business has had strong year-to-year growth with 2021 delivering a 100% growth. The business addresses a growing wellness category and is ideal for immediate expansion to Cape Cod and Nantucket.

The business is located in Dukes County, MA and the asking price is $150,000. The gross revenue is $108,000 with a cash flow of $75,000.

Metal Fabrication Business

With 17 years in business, this Metal Fabrication Business is an ornamental iron and aluminum fabrication of creative artwork. It also fabricates structural security products gates, railings, doors, power forging, kitchen hoods, and much more. This shop is turn-key ready with great opportunities.

The business is located in West Palm Beach, FL with an asking price of $275,000. It has gross revenue of $289,000 with a cash flow of $62,000.

The Peg House

Located on the wild and scenic South Fork of the Eel River, The Peg House is a deli, gift shop, convenience store, entertainment pavilion, grill, and garden. The 5.25-acre property includes 4 entrances/exits on 800′ of frontage on US 101, 3 dwellings, and 3 commercial structures.

The business is located in Leggett, CA with an asking price of $3,200,000. It has gross revenue of $1,160,000 with a cash flow of $1,100,000.

Family Entertainment Center

This Family Entertainment Center is a kids indoor playground with a one-of-a-kind, unique concept, Glow in the dark Nerf Wars. This is a scalable business with the right marketing and investment that could easily become a viable concept for a franchise.

The business is located in Plano, TX with an asking price of $1,100,000 and a cash flow of $360,000.

Campground and Guide Service

Established in 1940 this Campground and Guide Service is on Nesowadnehunk Lake, one of Maine’s most popular fly fishing only lakes with native brook trout. It includes 55 permanent trailer sites, 12 fully equipped cabins, a new log owner’s home with an attached store, and 10 motorboats w/docks.

The business is located in Penobscot County, ME with an asking price of $799,999 and gross revenue of $200,000.

Restaurant and Wedding Venue

Established in 1970 this Restaurant and Wedding Venue sits on 19 acres of property. It features an 11,000 sq. ft. facility with two kitchens, 300-seats, a tavern, three patios, three fireplaces, multiple dining areas, 200-car parking, gardens, ponds, riverfront meadows, a 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage, and Western sunset views. The facility is open year-round.

The business is located in Boulder, CO and the asking price is $4,225,000. The business asking price is $725,000 and the real estate asking price is $3,500,000. It has gross revenue of $2,121,261 with a cash flow of $292,081.

Bar/Restaurant

This is another business/property for sale with a thriving Bar/Restaurant. The building for the business is around 9,500 SF and includes a kitchen, large bar indoor and outdoor, stage, dance floor, bathrooms and ample seating for customers. It is in the heart of town in Mohave County. The transaction includes liquor license, business, and real property.

The business is located in Mohave County, AZ and the asking price is $4,750,000, with the real estate price at $2,000,000. The gross revenue is $2,446,816.