Top Commercial Microwaves for Your Business

If you run a small store that offers shoppers the ability to microwave food or have an office kitchen that sees a lot of action, having a commercial microwave is a must. There are plenty of commercial microwaves to choose from such as Amana commercial microwave, Sharp microwave, Panasonic microwaves, and many more. We have rounded up some of the best commercial microwaves that would be a great fit for busy households, office kitchens, canteens, cafes, and smaller bistros.

Best Commercial Microwave

Amana Heavy-Duty Commercial Microwave

Top Pick: If you want the job done right, this heavy-duty commercial microwave is the best pick. It features high-quality stainless-steel construction that’s easy to clean and a smart and easy-to-use control pad. The top and bottom antennas ensure full coverage across the cavity for consistent even cooking and reheating results. It is rated for over 200 cycles per day and is certainly a great addition to a busy commercial kitchen or a quick-serve restaurant.

Amana Heavy-Duty Commercial Microwave

Panasonic NE-17523 Commercial Microwave

Runner Up: The Panasonic NE-17523 commercial microwave is among the best commercial microwaves. This 1700-watt machine is much more than a warmer. It features some of the top features that you need in a commercial microwave including an automatic voltage selector, 15 power levels LCD digital display with countdown, a grab and go door handle, 3-stage cooking, and 90 programmable memory pads. An all-stainless-steel construction allows for easy cleaning, and it is also super durable.

Panasonic Commercial Microwave

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave

Best Value: This Sharp commercial microwave is the true definition of simplicity. It has a classic dial timer that can be set from 10 seconds to 6 minutes and LED indicators that make it simple to monitor and operate. While simple, it features an adorable roomy interior that easily accommodates a 13 1/2-inch platter, single servings, and prepackaged foods. It comes with an auto-cancel timer that saves energy by canceling the time left when the door is opened during cooking.

Sharp Medium-Duty Commercial Microwave

Amazon Commercial Microwave

Boasting a durable stainless steel construction, multiple cooking settings, and a roomy 0.6-cubic-foot interior, this Amazon commercial microwave is certainly ideal for restaurants, busy office break rooms, and other commercial settings. It provides a maximum 60-minutes cooking time, and you can choose between 5 power levels and 10 present cook times. This beauty is also programmable. Use the microwave’s USB to upload up to 100 do-it-yourself menus.

Amazon Commercial Microwave

Amana Medium-Duty Microwave

The Amana RCS10DSE is a powerful addition to any kitchen. It comes with a dial timer that allows for easy time setting and features four power levels. A sturdy grab-and-go handle allows for quick operation, increasing the overall efficiency of your kitchen. The microwave automatically resets itself to zero once the door is opened so it is ready for the next item. The see-through door and interior lighting allow you to view progress without disrupting the cooking cycle. And with stainless steel construction, this microwave will certainly make everyone’s lives a little bit easier.

Amana Medium-Duty Microwave

Panasonic NE-1054F Commercial Microwave

Don’t let the compact design fool you. The 1000-watt NE-1054F is a commercial-grade microwave that packs all the features you need for a smooth break room, cafeteria, or heavy home operation. It features a grab-and-go stainless steel door that allows for a quick and easy operation. It also comes with an easy-to-operate touch control keypad with braille. It has 10 programmable memory pads and 6 power levels. The compact minimalist design makes it a perfect addition to many countertops.

Panasonic NE-1054F Commercial Microwave

Waring Commercial Medium-Duty Microwave

For a simple day-to-day operation, the WMO90 is a perfect option. This sturdy, stainless steel microwave features five built-in power levels and 100 programmable settings so you can prepare all your favorite recipes on speed dial. It comes with an easy-to-operate touch control with braille. With a 60-minute maximum cook time, this medium-duty microwave will efficiently cook soups, veggies, prepackaged means, and more.

Waring Commercial Medium-Duty Microwave

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Microwave

While you might need just a simple microwave for your home use, running a restaurant or a busy break room for your business needs a commercial microwave that is durable and built for frequent use and speedy results. The right microwave can help you to expand the types of food you can offer, increase your overall kitchen efficiency, and add some real convenience to your kitchen or convenience store. Finding the best commercial microwave is therefore critical. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Wattage and Cooking Power: One of the biggest decisions that you will have to make when looking for the best commercial microwave is how powerful you need it to be. As you may have noticed, commercial microwaves come in three main categories: light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty. The light-duty microwaves offer 1,000 watts of power which makes them more powerful than your typical home microwave, but they are still at the lower end of the commercial microwave power spectrum. These microwaves are best for businesses that are likely to use their microwave around fifty times a day or less. The medium-duty microwaves are a step up from the light-duty microwaves and will typically have wattage ranging from 1,200 to 2,000 watts. They are a good addition to any business that’s likely to use the microwave up to 150 times a day. The heavy-duty microwaves are usually between 2,000 and 3,000 watts and are faster and more durable than the light and medium-duty microwaves.

Most commercial microwaves use stainless steel construction because of their durability and ease of cleaning. A grab-and-go stainless steel handle can also help increase efficiency. You want a microwave that can be able to put up with daily frequent use. Use: One of the main questions that you should ask yourself is what you will be using the microwave for. This should help you decide on the functions that you need as well as the size.

One of the main questions that you should ask yourself is what you will be using the microwave for. This should help you decide on the functions that you need as well as the size. Cooking Time: If you run a fast-paced business you need to go for microwaves with faster and longer cooking times. Heavy-duty machines are your best bet for fast cooking times. For smaller, less-busy operations you can get by with the light-duty microwaves.

If you run a fast-paced business you need to go for microwaves with faster and longer cooking times. Heavy-duty machines are your best bet for fast cooking times. For smaller, less-busy operations you can get by with the light-duty microwaves. Ease of Use: There is no point in choosing a complicated machine for your commercial operations. To keep your business operations running smoothly, go for a simple easy-to-use commercial microwave. Can you program all the main functions so your staff only need to push a button? That’s perfect!

