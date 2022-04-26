Boost Your Words Per Minute with an Online Typing Course

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Composing a quick email, responding to a question, interacting with your social media, Texting, promoting your product and service (or yourself), programming/coding, data entry, and much more, all depend on typing. And to be good at those things or simply improve productivity you will need a fast typing skill, whether it is on a computer or mobile device. There are numerous course offerings online for typing.

Popular Online Typing Courses

Here is the list of the most popular Online typing courses:

Typing 101_ Typing Course Basics & Improve Your Typing Speed

Typing 101: Typing Course Basics & Improve Your Typing Speed goes through all the fundamentals of typing, starting with hand positions and finger placement tips. The course shows you all the shortcuts on the keyboard as well as ways of increasing your typing speed. You will also learn what’s on the keyboard thoroughly along with valuable habits for typing that lead to improving your typing speed.

Typing Aid to Reduce Number of Keystrokes & Improve Accuracy

Typing aid to reduce the number of keystrokes & improve Accuracy focuses on you being able to write super quickly with the help of HotStrings (text expansion) and abbreviations by automating your computer. The lessons include abbreviations that can expand on any Windows, autocompleting words in Windows, creating HotStrings and program-specific HotStrings, installing AutoHotKey, initiating programs using keys, building templets, and much more.

Touch Typing Mastery – Learn to Type Correctly

In this one and half-hour long class, Touch Typing Mastery – Learn to type correctly you will learn to touch type from elementary to advanced level in just 12 lectures. The lessons are aimed at eliminating the lookdown/referring to your keyboard while typing. It also tips you off on common mistakes and habits and enables you to increase your words per minute.

10-Finger-System Quick Course – Improve Your Writing!

10-Finger-System quick course – improve your writing! Teaches you how to use all 10 fingers when typing to increase your speed up to four times faster than before. The course introduces a new typing system together with practical exercises to make the experience more fun. And finally, this course is designed for a US layout keyboard and is completed in less than an hour.

Typing Mastery: Learn to Type

Typing Mastery: Learn to Type shows you how to make the best of your computer by touch-typing, (typing without having to look at the keyboard). It covers the basics of typing and moves on to show you how to use punctuation keys, use a numeric keypad, and typing ergonomics to be able to avoid fatigue and physical pain that may generate from it. And it is suitable for beginners as well.

Touch Typing Course: Learn To Type 2x Faster In 30 Days!!

This one-hour course Touch Typing Course: Learn To Type 2x Faster In 30 Days!! Is divided into 34 lectures to train you how to write 120 words per minute. The objective of the course is to at least double your speed in a month with just 30 minutes of practice per day. Moreover, it shows you all the keyboard shortcuts, proper ergonomics for healthy and comfortable typing, improve accuracy, and more.

Master Speed Typing on your Phone: Android and iPhone

Combined with step by step videos, Master Speed Typing on your Phone: Android and iPhone focuses solely on typing on mobile devices. From texting and social media posts to writing and responding to your business emails, this course covers all hand positions, setting up shortcuts and text expansion, using predictions, voice recording to input text, choosing phone setup and on-screen keyboard, increasing speed, and more for both android and iOS.

Typing Course – How to Touch Type – Revolutionary Method

Typing Course – How to Touch Type – Revolutionary Method is based on recent skill learning research. Positioning your hand the right way, memorizing your fingers’ landing place, numeric keypad and numeric keypad shortcuts, capital letters, speed and accuracy, are some of the topics discussed in the course. You will learn this using the “two keys at a time” method.

Gain 4 Hours per Week: Learn 75 Practical Keyboard Shortcuts

Gain 4 Hours per Week: Learn 75 Practical Keyboard Shortcuts is one of the longest courses of its kind with nearly 7 hours of lessons designed for Microsoft Windows. Focused on shortcuts on the keyboard, it shows you ways of navigating between tabs/browsers and programs, launching applications, customizing the toolbar, and more to increase your productivity by folds.

Typing Course: master Touch Typing on PC, Mac, and Phone

Typing Course: master Touch Typing on PC, Mac and Phone reveals all the important and effective tools professionals use that made them so much faster than others on windows as well as Mac with a (QWERTY) setup. The lessons include; using a numeric keypad, punctuation keys, special characters, touch-typing practice, and mapping finger positions. And finally, it shows you the best phone on-screen keyboard, texting methods, hand positions for the phone keyboard, and using predictions.

Computers, tabs, and Phones are the leading means of communication in this digital era. They are used for business, social media, and teaching. Solid skill in typing can mean the difference between success and failure, which is the reason for you to equip yourself with this skill. For all the courses mentioned above, a certificate of completion will be awarded upon completion, together with a 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime access to learning materials and videos both on television and mobile.