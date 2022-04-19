Some Virginia Small Businesses Eligible for $250,000 Grants

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S., but it is home to both established businesses and new startups. No matter what type of business you run in Virginia, there may be a small business grant to support your operations and growth goals.

The Latest Virginia Small Business Grants

Here are some current Virginia small business grant opportunities.

Rebuild VA

Rebuild VA is a statewide grant program launched in 2020 to support businesses throughout the state suffering the effects of COVID-19. Since its inception, the program has funded more than 6,400 small businesses. Leadership recently voted to dedicate more funds to the program from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. However, they are awarding these funds to businesses that previously submitted applications. So no new application period is currently in effect.

Greensville County COVID-19 ARPA Grant

Greensville County, Virginia is offering $50,000 to support small businesses as they recover from the pandemic. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, grants are available for county businesses with 25 or fewer employees and no national brand affiliation. Grants may cover pandemic-related expenses or lost revenue, excluding payroll. Grant amounts are determined based on need and team size, with up to $7,500 available for eligible businesses. The application period will close when funds run out.

Newport News E-Commerce Grant Program

The Newport News E-Commerce Grant Program supports local businesses that want to expand through e-commerce. The program specifically targets small, women, and minority-owned businesses. Funds are awarded on a case-by-case basis. And eligible businesses must work with an approved e-commerce service provider to improve profitability in this area.

VBThrive Business Relief Grant Program

The VBThrive Business Relief Grant Program supports various small businesses through the Virginia Beach area. There are two separate funds available – one for small businesses and one specifically for those in the tourism and hospitality fields. Other eligibility requirements apply for businesses in both categories. The city has allocated $5 million for each fund, with grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. The exact amount of each grant depends on company size and number of employees. The application deadline is April 19.

Williamsburg Discretionary Incentive Fund

The city of Williamsburg offers grants as incentives for major city projects. There is no minimum grant amount, but grants over $100,000 require approval from City Council. Existing city businesses and those in certain target industries get priority. Target industries include hospitality, brewing, healthcare, destination retail businesses, tourist attractions, and research and development. Projects must provide value to the community in some way, often through job creation, tax receipts, or city vibrancy.

AFID Facility Grants

Virginia’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund is an incentive program for agriculture and forestry projects. Agribusinesses of all sizes can apply for financial support. This category includes produce companies, dairy and meat processors, specialty food and beverage manufacturers, forest product manufacturers, and nurseries. AFID Facility Grants are awarded directly to political subdivisions, and then used in a way that supports the business applicant. Grant amounts and recipients are determined on a case-by-case basis.

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is an organization that offers funding assistance and support to women and minority-owned businesses. The organization runs various programs throughout the year, including startup boot camps, loan assistance, and matching savings programs. Check the site periodically to find grant opportunities as they become available.

Prince William County Capital Investment and Innovation Grant

Prince William County provides grants of up to $200,000 for businesses and building owners to help with select physical improvements or pandemic-related expenses. Specifically, the county aims to help with improvements related to serving customers during the pandemic, like setting up outdoor dining areas or purchasing remote work equipment. To qualify, businesses must have a physical location in Prince William County, be in business for at least two years, and be current on all taxes.