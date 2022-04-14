What is Canva Pro?

Canva offers plenty of visual tools for small business owners. The Canva free plan provides enough for certain entrepreneurs. But Canva Pro offers even more options for companies that really want to step up their visual content. Here’s a guide to this offering.

What Exactly is Canva Pro?

Canva Pro is an online graphic design tool that offers advanced options in addition to the basic functionality of the free version. If you’re wondering “What is Canva?” The main tool is a free online photo editor and graphic design tool.

Canva Pro premium tools include cloud storage for photos and graphic elements, access to Canva’s library of stock photos and templates, and features like Brand Kit and background remover tools. Users pay a monthly or annual fee per team member to access these features.

Benefits of Upgrading to Canva Pro

Canva Pro features several advanced tools that go above what you can access with the free version. Here are some specific benefits of switching to a paid plan.

Use the Canva Content Planner to Schedule Social Media Posts

Canva Pro features a built-in content planner, so you can easily schedule images to post on social media after creating them. It connects to eight platforms, so you can manage multiple accounts from one dashboard.

Access Premium and Free Templates

Canva free offers some design templates. But there are even more custom templates in the premium version. And you can create your own Canva templates and save them for future use.

Create a Brand Kit

Brand Kits include allow users to save custom fonts, color schemes, and graphic elements to keep content consistent across platforms, even if with multiple team members creating designs.

Unlimited Storage

Canva Pro users get extra cloud storage space and unlimited folders to save and organize content. This allows your team to access photos and graphics from everywhere without purchasing separate storage.

Background Remover Tool

This tool features a background remover tool that lets you clip the main part of the image and create a transparent background behind it. You can then create the specific background you want to include in each image.

Access More Stock Images

Canva free users get access to hundreds of thousands of free photos and graphics, but pro users can access more than 100 million images. So you can find exactly the visuals you need for each campaign.

Save Time with Easy Editing Tools

There are several features designed to save time, including Magic Resize, which saves your photos in your preferred dimensions every time.

Easily Collaborate with Your Team

Canva allows you to easily invite team members, comment on files, and share in real-time. So your whole team can work together to create the best possible graphics.

Create Approval Processes for Designs

You can even create approval processes to prevent unfinished images from getting posted prematurely.

Make Content Stand Out with Animations and Video

Canva isn’t just for static images. Canva Pro includes premium video and animations pro to create moving images that grab followers’ attention.

How Much Does Canva Pro Cost?

Now that you know the benefits, you may be wondering, “how much is Canva pro?” Canva pricing varies by the size of your team and the type of plan. An annual plan is generally cheaper than a monthly plan, and the cost of Canva Pro per user goes down for smaller teams. For example, teams of up to five pay $2.59 per person per month or $119.99 annually. Teams of up to 50 pay $6.55 per user per month or $2,819.99 annually. Custom pricing is available for larger teams.

Canva Pro Free Trial

Canva does offer a free trial period for 30 days. So you can try Canva Pro for free see if it’s worth the ongoing investment, or switch back to a free Canva account if not.

How to Upgrade from a Canva Free Account to a Canva Pro Account

Canva makes it easy to upgrade to a Pro account, especially if you already have a free version. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Go to the main menu in the app or website and click “Try Canva Pro” or “Get Canva Pro.” If you have not already used a free trial period, click “Start my free trial.” Choose a plan and select if you want to be billed annually or monthly after the free trial ends. Enter your payment details and click “Submit” to start your trial.

How to Cancel Canva Pro

If you’ve completed your free trial or just want to switch back to Canva free, here’s how to cancel your Pro subscription:

Go to Account Settings: This is a gear icon on the home page, usually on the top right. Select Billing & Teams: This should include all your payment and account details. Click Cancel subscription: This should be located under the “subscriptions” section. Check your mobile apps: If you don’t see these options, you may have signed up for your account using a mobile app. Check account settings in your app to see if the cancel option is available.

Is Canva Pro Worth It?

Canva Pro is a worthwhile investment for companies that often use its premium features. For example, if you constantly isolate the image subject from its background or create branded images with your own brand logo, custom fonts, and color schemes, a subscription may save you time and effort. However, Canva free offers plenty of design features, templates, and images for those who create basic designs for their social media and website content. Try the tool during a free trial period to determine if it’s worth the investment for your team.