11 Ways to Write an Attention-Grabbing Job Post

No matter what industry you’re in, if you’re trying to hire in the current job market, chances are that you’re up against some fierce competition. With so many companies to compete with, it’s vital to find a way to stand out so that the best talent will want to join your team — and your job posting is the best place to start.

To that end, a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) members were asked to answer the following question:

“With so many companies hiring right now, finding a way to stand out is vital. What’s your best tip for writing a job posting that will grab the attention of job seekers, and why?”

Below are their top recommendations for standing out in a sea of job postings.

1. Highlight Your Company Mission

“For mission-driven companies, highlight your company’s mission and why it matters. In today’s hiring environment, top candidates have lots of options, and being able to join a company that has a mission beyond profits is highly attractive.” ~ Josh Weiss, Reggie

2. Emphasize Work-Life Balance

“Make sure you emphasize the work-life balance. Job seekers today have more options than ever. Recent studies have shown that even salary takes a back seat to work-life balance when candidates are weighing up opportunities. Offering a remote or hybrid work option is one of the best ways to assure potential hires that your business values their time and that you have built a work culture based on respect and trust.” ~ Andrew Powell, Learn to Win

3. Show Off Your Unique Values

“Highlight the values of your company. While several companies might recruit talent, remember your company has a unique and intrinsic value. Communicate who you are, how people like to work with you and what the expectations are of the person taking the role.” ~ Alfredo Atanacio, Uassist.ME

4. Keep It Fun and Showcase Your Culture

“I love job posts that are fun and express your company’s culture. There are no ‘rules’ for what you write, so you can really let your freak flag fly! Just think about modern GEICO commercials compared to the banal ads of old that just said, ‘This is our product, here’s the cost, here are its features.’ The nuts and bolts of the deal you’re offering are not important. Show them your company’s mindset!” ~ Jonathan Sparks, Sparks Law

5. Emphasize Opportunities and Resources

“Emphasize your company culture, opportunities and resources. Give them a glimpse of the environment and team they’ll be a part of. Make sure you share any advancement opportunities and the work-life balance you strive to maintain for your employees. Going beyond the position and its responsibilities will help them envision being a part of your company and the success they’ll achieve.” ~ Blair Thomas, eMerchantBroker

6. Set Clear Expectations Upfront

“To write a job posting that stands out and attracts the right candidates, make sure to be very clear and specific about what you want. Refrain from using buzzwords and phrases like “keyword ninja,” as this comes across unprofessional and doesn’t tell candidates exactly what you want. Setting clear expectations from the very beginning ensures that you hire the right fit.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

7. Help Them Visualize a Day at Work

“Make your job listing such that it helps candidates visualize a typical day at work. For example, instead of writing something like “looking for a content writer whose role would be to…” you can say, “Your job as a content writer at X will be to… You will be responsible for …” This will help them visualize themselves in the role and understand if they are the right fit for the job.” ~ Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

8. Include Relevant Key Phrases

“To create an optimized job listing, make sure to include relevant keywords and key phrases that your target audience is sure to use in search. This allows them to easily find your posting so they can apply and become a potential candidate.” ~ Jared Atchison, WPForms

9. Let Your Personality Shine Through

“If you want to make the most of your next job listing, let your personality shine. We’ve all seen cookie-cutter job offers that are boring and lack any real incentive or personality. When applicants feel like a real person is on the other side of the keyboard, they are more likely to respond in a friendly and approachable way.” ~ John Turner, SeedProd LLC

10. Include Contact Information for a Real Person

“Give people a way to contact a real person. Although this may end up with one of your email accounts getting inundated with emails, this approach can be very effective. Having a human being to talk to is important, and including this in your job ad can set you apart from the competition. Additionally, it can also help make the process less automated and more humanized.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

11. Define Specific Requirements and Qualifications

“The best way to write a job posting that will grab the attention of job seekers is to make sure that you are specific about what you are looking for and how the position fits into your company. You can also include a clear list of qualifications and requirements in order to attract the right candidates.” ~ Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC