amazon ends alexa.com site

Amazon as of May 1, 2022, has retired the Alexa.com site, the service that provides web traffic analysis. Amazon the e-commerce giant acquired Alexa in 1999 and has since provided web traffic data, global rankings, and other information on over 30 million websites.

Amazon Retires Alexa.com

For decades businesses and individuals had used Alexa to conduct an in-depth examination of web events. Alexa.com helped to show how websites stacked up against one another, SEO analytics through conducting content research, competitive analysis, keyword research, and gaining insights into web rankings.

Amazon has retired Alexa.com due to increasing competition and the cost of keeping the site operational is no longer worth the expense. Besides website owners being able to stack their properties up against competitors, they could also raise their advertising rates if their rankings were high enough.

Alexa.com’s service offered a paid subscription with SEO research analytics tools providing website statistics and rankings. Amazon first announced that it would cease Alexa.com services in December last year when it would no longer be possible to create accounts or buy subscriptions on the service. Existing subscriptions were available until May 1, 2022.

Alexa.com Ending Will Not Affect Alexa Voice Assistant

The shutting down of alexa.com will in no way affect Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant technology. Alexa will continue its services where users can play audio, control their smart home, answer questions and engage with their favorite services.

Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa is a popular virtual assistant that competes with Google Assistant, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Apple’s Siri. Alexa made its debut in 2014 on Amazon’s Echo speaker and is now available on various devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, and even smart displays. With it, users can check the weather, play their favorite music, and control smart devices in their homes with the use of voice commands.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.