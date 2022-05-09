At Last! Apple Offering Self Service Repair Kits to Customers to Fix Broken iPhones

Great news for Apple customers as the company recently announced that Self Service Repair is now available, which includes repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools that can be purchased through the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

Apple Offering Self Service Repair Kits to Customers to Fix Broken iPhones

So far Self Service Repair is only available in the US but will soon be expanding to additional countries later this year, starting in Europe. The new online store will have over 200 individual parts and tools available, which will allow customers with the skills to repair electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and the iPhone SE (3rd generation).

Self Repair Means Savings for Apple Business Users

Business owners using Apple devices with their staff could make significant savings by repairing damaged or worn devices instead of spending on a brand new device every time. For minor phone issues, it saves Apple customers from having to visit a physical Apple store or send their phones through the mail for repairs.

You will be able to repair the display, battery and camera, and later this year the program will also include manuals, parts and tools so that you perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

Authorized Service Providers Still ‘Most Reliable’

A statement on the Apple website said: “Self Service Repair is part of Apple’s efforts to further expand access to repairs. For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.

“Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 3,000 Independent Repair Providers. A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians. As a result, in the US, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.”

Apple Tool Rental Kits

Apple are also offering tool rental kits that last for a week. They cost $49 but ship out for free, and are ideal for customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.