Apple have announced a new version of iMovie which includes features that make it even easier to create amazing edited videos on iPhone and iPad devices.

Apple Says New iMovie 3.0 Makes It Easier to Edit and Share Videos

The new version of iMovie has a Storyboards feature which teaches content creators how to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made templates. Another new feature, Magic Movie, lets creators make professional-looking videos quickly using clips and photos with automatically added transitions, effects and music.

Small Business Promotion Opportunities

Small businesses will be able to make use of these new features to promote their products and services as well as hype promotions. Previously, it could be a concern that a poorly made video might have a detrimental effect on consumer perception of a business. Now, with these new features, business owners can create polished videos for a variety of marketing purposes.

Inspiring the Next Wave of Video Creators

Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, said: “iMovie has empowered millions of people around the world to create and share their stories through video. This latest version of iMovie, featuring Storyboards and Magic Movie, simplifies video creation even further, and we think it will continue to inspire the next wave of video creators to dive in and get started.”

Announcing the new features on the Apple website, the company said: “Storyboards gives users a major head start in the video creation process, helping beginners learn to edit and improve their storytelling skills. Instead of starting with a blank timeline, creators can choose from 20 different storyboards featuring a variety of popular video types, including cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more.”

They also explain how the Magic Movie feature works, saying: “[It] helps create beautiful custom videos – complete with titles, transitions, and music – in just a few taps. To create a Magic Movie, a user simply selects an album, or any group of photos or images from their library, and Magic Movie instantly identifies the best parts of the footage and creates the project.”

New iMovie Features

The Storyboard feature has individual storyboards which include a shot list to organize clips so you can tell a specific narrative, which is ideal for business promotion. The clips have tips and suggestions for how to shoot or edit to make it more interesting. You can experiment by applying a variety of video styles including title layouts, transitions, fonts, filters and color palettes. You can also add music easily that fits the video length.

Magic Movie lets you rearrange or delete clips easily, as well as edit the project in greater detail if you so choose. Change the look and feel of the entire video with a variety of style choices that can be added and removed quickly.

You can also share both Storyboards and Magic Movies from iMovie via Messages and Mail, as well as via social media.