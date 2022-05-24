Check Out These Top AutoCAD Courses Online

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether you want to design and build a simple entertainment unit or design your next house, a solid knowledge of design software is crucial. There are different design software to facilitate your need. AutoCAD is one of the biggest and most sophisticated software out there. Developing skills with AutoCAD has many different applications. There are several offerings online with AutoCAD courses you can take now to make this happen.

Popular AutoCAD Courses

The following is the list of the most popular online AutoCAD courses to help you advance your career.

Autodesk AutoCAD – Beginner to an Advanced Level

Autodesk AutoCAD – Beginner to an Advanced Level will teach you the fundamental of AutoCAD and all the features and commands in it. Some of the key points discussed are interface, drawing tools, drawing methods, modification tools, annotation, layers, blocks, palettes, and layout. The course requires no prior knowledge and takes 12.5 hours to complete.

Autodesk AutoCAD Masterclass: The Ultimate Guide to AutoCAD

In 11 hours, Autodesk AutoCAD Masterclass: The Ultimate Guide to AutoCAD teaches and prepares you for the official Autodesk certified user exam. You will learn computer-aided design, CAD drawings, floorplans, and technical drawings. The modules include interface and shortcuts, polylines in AutoCAD, transform commands, layers in AutoCAD, edit commands, and using and editing blocks.

AutoCAD 2D and Autocad Electrical 2017 for Beginners

AutoCAD 2D and Autocad Electrical 2017 for Beginners elaborates on the basics of AutoCAD electrical and advanced AutoCAD 2D. In four hours you will learn drawing tools, house map design, 2D bent pipe joint, polar array, 2D mechanical shape, electric schematics, electric panels, star-delta starter project, and electrical plan project.

The Complete AutoCAD 2018-21 Course Tutorial

The Complete AutoCAD 2018-21 Course Tutorial is a beginner to an intermediate level course for AutoCAD version 2018-2021 on windows and mac. You will learn navigation tools, DWG history feature, creating and modifying drawings, drawing tools and properties, dimensions and annotations, and working with texts and tables. Additionally, the course contains 150 AutoCAD commands and quizzes.

Quantity Surveying Building Estimation With Cad And Excel

In 40 hours, Quantity Surveying Building Estimation teaches you the complete project estimation using AutoCAD and Excel. It covers manual calculations, PlanSwift software, Primavera P6, Ms. Project 2019, and AutoCAD and Excel for beginners. Major topics include substructure quantity, sloped footing quantity, raft foundation quantity, superstructure items quantity, scheduling, and rate of analysis of different works.

AutoCAD2020 2D Basics & Advanced (Full Projects Civil + Arch)

AutoCAD2020 2D Basics & Advanced (Full Projects Civil + Arch) covers the basics of AutoCAD, its advanced commands, architectural shop drawings, and structural shop projects. Architectural projects include defining layers and axis, and drawing walls, windows and doors. And structural projects include distributing columns, slab layout and reinforcement, beams layout, and foundations.

AutoCAD 2020-2021-2022 2D from Zero to Hero

AutoCAD 2020-2021-2022 2D from Zero to Hero teaches you the essentials and all the 2D commands of AutoCAD 2020,21 and 22. The lessons include drawing and modifying commands, dynamic blocks, block attributes, match properties, copy/paste, fields, and tables, parametric design, annotation, and layout and printing. The course also covers architecture projects.

Autodesk AutoCAD 2021 Mechanical 2D and 3D Complete Course

Autodesk AutoCAD 2021 Mechanical course is designed for mechanical engineers and teaches you all the basic and advanced commands of AutoCAD 2021 mechanical both for 2D and 3D. it includes basic commands such as line and limit commands, 2D commands such as polyline and ellipse, 3D commands like 3D fillet and 3D solid editing, and more.

60 AutoCAD 2D & 3D Drawings and Practical Projects

Based on real-life practical projects from different engineering disciplines, 60 AutoCAD 2D & 3D Drawings teach you everything about drawing using 60 practice drawings. The 10-hour course includes making floor plans, making elevations from floor plans, adding section views, making stair plans, foundation plans, mechanical couplings, and doorbell circuit diagrams.

AutoCAD Programming Using C#.NET – Beginner Course

AutoCAD Programming Using C#.NET – Beginner Course is a guide to learning and understanding the fundamentals of C# (C Sharp) programming in AutoCAD. The lessons also include .NET Framework and visual studio IDE 2017. In this course, you will learn AutoCAD .Net API structure, create AutoCAD objects using C#, user input functions, selection sets and filters, and develop a title block project.

Several major companies like Volkswagen and NASDAQ offer these courses to their employees. Upon completing these courses you will be awarded a certificate and lifetime access to learning materials including videos on different devices. The courses are self-paced and contain progress tests. Additionally, you are offered a 30-day money-back guarantee.