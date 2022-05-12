Find New Customers with a B2B Sales Course

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Selling is a complex process that appears to be simple. It includes applying different strategies for different types of consumers. B2B sales is the selling of products or services from one business to another business. And for small businesses in the B2B segment, learning about what it takes to make a sale to another business is a valuable skill. There are several offerings online for B2B sales courses you can take right now to improve these skills.

Popular B2B sales Courses

Here are the best B2B sales courses online you can take now.

The Complete B2B Sales from Basics to Advanced

The Complete B2B Sales from Basics to Advanced teaches the basics of B2B sales for all professional levels. It shows the best techniques in B2B selling, KPIs and targets in B2B sales, creating and mapping in B2B sales, differences and similarities of B2B and B2C sales, customer acquisitions, and customer persona.

B2B Sales Masterclass: People-Focused Selling

B2B Sales Masterclass: People-Focused Selling, starting with setting the right mindset, the course shows you influence schemes that lead your prospect to buy. You will also get to understand your prospect well and perform a word-class follow-up technique, learn to handle common objections and deflation, and how to pitch and close the pitch.

35-Minute Mastery: Enterprise B2B Sales Condensed

35-Minute Mastery: Enterprise B2B Sales Condensed teaches you rapid iteration of your pitch until it perfectly fits your buyer’s buying standards. The course shows you how to identify and connect with the decision-maker, generate leads, filter out time-wasters, execute on your promising leads, and understand and apply the 6-step enterprise sales.

Business to Business Selling Skills

Business to Business Selling Skills elaborates on the fundamentals and the five specific pieces of information you need to succeed in B2B sales. You will learn to control the sales process from beginning to end to maximize your results, advance selling skills to handle more complex transactions, and minimize the possibility of objection and master closing.

B2B Sales, LinkedIn Lead Generation & Cold Email Sales

B2B Sales, LinkedIn Lead Generation & Cold Email Sales explores inside sales and outside sales. you will be taught to use software to find leads, fundamentals of lead generation, and B2B sales strategies. Additionally, you will learn LinkedIn messaging, approaching your sales leads, handling objections, and using emotional intelligence and empathy in sales.

The Complete Objection Handling Masterclass (B2B & B2C)

Designed for B2B and B2C, The Complete Objection Handling Masterclass teaches you everything about objection handling using scripts and blueprints including the Wolf of Wall Street technique. The course also gears you up with advanced attitude management skills and tonality training, on what to do if the customer gets upset, and storytelling in business.

Sales Methodologies: Best Practices for Enterprise Selling

By learning Sales Methodologies: Best Practices for Enterprise Selling you will be able to differentiate between sales methodology and sales process and apply modern enterprise sales methodologies. The different sales methodologies in the course include strategic selling, spin selling, Sandler selling, solution selling, MEDDIC/MEDDPICC, and challenger selling which are briefly discussed. Furthermore, you will learn effective sales engagement process management.

Business Development & B2B Sales for Startups- Sales Valley

In Business Development & B2B Sales for Startups, you learn proven sales Valley methods to build business relationships and generate sales. In this course, you will learn the best ways to pitch your idea, cold emailing to get meetings, make customers buy emotionally, handle objections and turn skeptics into buyers, business development and sales strategy, and more.

The Complete B2B Sales Course: Lead Generation to Closing

Buy learning The Complete B2B Sales Course: Lead Generation to Closing you will master prospecting, lead generation, appointment setting, referral, sales scripting, goal setting, and the mindset of a sales champion. In like manner, you will learn objection handling, building trust and rapport to increase results and sales effectiveness.

B2B Sales Objections Simplified

B2B Sales Objections Simplified helps you understand where objections come from and disclose the most common objections you will get. You will be able to remove the element of surprise and intimidation, the 5 pro techniques for handling objections in seconds over the phone, and 6 tips for handling objections in person.

These selected courses are designed for entrepreneurs, business owners, and salespersons to help improve your sales and sales skills. All the courses listed above are self-paced, contain progress tests, and award you a certificate of completion. Additionally, you will have lifetime access to learning materials and learning videos and a 30-day money-back guarantee.