An 8-inch tablet is slightly bigger than a smartphone and much smaller than a laptop or most 2-in-ones. Generally, the job it does also falls between those devices. There are things it does well, like watching videos and browsing, and its smaller size makes it more portable than its larger counterparts. This reason alone makes it more attractive to some business owners.

So, before you decide to buy an 8-inch tablet, find out what you will be using it for most. Once you figure that out, you can start looking for the best tablet for you.

The list of tablets below will give you an idea of what is available across price ranges, brands, and operating systems. You can do some work, read books, watch videos, and browse on these devices. And depending on the model you get, you can even do more.

Is 8 Inches a Good Size for a Tablet?

This depends entirely on your needs. If portability is a priority, an 8-inch tablet may be perfect for you. Most of them weigh less than a pound and are designed specifically to be portable and easy to hold. This can be particularly useful at points of sale for payment processing and signatures, for taking photos, or for any task that requires you to be mobile. You don’t want to be carrying around a bulky device if you don’t have to.

Best 8-inch Tablet for Entrepreneurs in 2022

You’ve probably heard of the Samsung Galaxy Tab or the Apple iPad mini, but there are many other options available for 8-inch tablets. Below are our ten picks for the best 8-inch tablets for entrepreneurs:

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet

Top Pick: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A delivers value across the board as far as Android tablets. It is lightweight with an 8-inch display screen. The Samsung Galaxy Tab has a Qualcomm processor and has 1280 x 800 pixels native resolution, and WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Customers praise the photo quality from the 8MP rear, auto focus camera on the Samsung Galaxy tab. Also noted is its lightweight at only .76 pounds.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab has 64Gb of internal storage and 512Gb of expandable storage. You can get up to 13 hours of battery life on a full charge. It has quad speakers and a headphone jack.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch Android Tablet

Buy on Amazon

2021 Apple iPad Mini

Runner Up: If you are part of the Apple ecosystem, the iPad mini is a great tablet. You can get it with 64 or 256GB of storage and it comes with ultra-fast Wi-Fi6.

The camera capabilities on the Apple iPad mini are impressive: a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage and a 12 MP wide back camera.

Other features include a Liquid Retina display on an 8.3-inch screen, a powerful A5 Bionic chip, landscape speakers, and Touch ID for secure verification. It is available in four colors and supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and works with Bluetooth keyboards.

2021 Apple iPad mini

Buy on Amazon

Lenovo – Tab M8 – Tablet – 8″

Best Value: The Lenovo Tab M8 comes packed with features at a much lower price point than some of the other tablets on our list. This tablet has a crisp 8″ HD (1280×800) IPS screen and includes 2GB LPDDR3 memory and 16GB storage and runs on the Android operating system.

Customers who bought this tablet raved about its long battery life – up to 2 weeks of standby time, up to 18 hours of web browsing, and up to 12 hours of video playback. There is a 2MP fixed focus front camera and an autofocus rear camera.

Other features include WiFi 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB 2.0 for charging with data sync support, 3.5mm headphone & microphone combo jack.

Lenovo – Tab M8 – Tablet – 8″

Buy on Amazon

All-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

The Amazon fire tablet now features a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor. You get 3GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of storage which you can expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Front and rear cameras provide 720P HD video recording, which you can watch on the 8” HD display for up to 12 hours before you need a charge.

Additional features include hands-free Alexa, wired or wireless charging, and dual-band WiFi.

All-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 32 GB

Buy on Amazon

Hyjoy Android 10 Quad-Core 2G Tablet

This is a budget tablet with great reviews loaded with features. It includes a 1280×800 HD IPS display with vivid colors and a backlight that automatically dims while in reading mode to reduce eye strain. It also has a 2MP front and 5MP rear dual camera and dual box speakers.

The Quad-Core energy-saving Processor 4000mAh battery and energy-saving CPU enables up to 6 hours of multimedia use. This lightweight tablet runs on the Android 10.0 operating system and has 2GB RAM & 32GB ROM.

Hyjoy 8 Inch Android 10 Quad-Core 2GB RAM 32GB ROM IPS HD Display 4000mAh Tablet

Buy on Amazon

ALLDOCUBE 8 Inch Android 11 Tablet

The Smile1 by ALLDOCUBE has the lowest price point on our list, but it does have its share of good features. It runs on the Android 11 OS with dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM technology, and a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front camera, just to name a few.

The Smile1 boasts a large-capacity battery 4000mAh equipped with intelligent power management functions for longer tablet battery life, with more than 8 hours of video playback.

The Smile1 tablet by ALLDOCUBE has a sleek, beveled design for portability and easy handling.

ALLDOCUBE 8 Inch Android 11 Tablet

Buy on Amazon

Vanquisher Android 9.0 Rugged Industrial Tablet

If you need an ultra-rugged tablet for heavy outdoor use, Vanquisher has you covered. This IP67 waterproof tablet can withstand drops, water, mud, extreme temperatures, vibration, and more.

While definitely on the pricey side, the Vanquisher’s hardware is impressive: a Qualcomm Octa-core 2GHz CPU with high-speed performance of multiple tasks. Android 9.0 OS. 4GB system memory, 64GB storage drive, 8-inch 1920*1200dpi IPS screen with 500 NITS brightness for outdoor.

This tablet also integrates Zebra EM1350 1D laser scan engine, which can read any 1D barcodes. The scan wedge feature enables web-based warehouse and inventory applications or Excel input.

Android 9.0 Rugged Industrial Tablet PC, 8-inch with 1D Barcode Scanner

Buy on Amazon

Headwolf Fpad1 8 inch Android 11 Tablet

This tablet is said to have impressive speakers, clear viewing, and fast speeds. It uses a Quad-Core processor that includes 3GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM.

This tablet works on the Android 11 OS. It has a large capacity battery that offers 7 hours of use. There are 5MP front and rear cameras. The tablet is a lightweight body that is rubber-coated, skin-friendly design, making it easy to hold.

Headwolf Fpad1 8 inch Android 11 Tablets w/Quad-Core Processor

Buy on Amazon

onn. 100003561 8 inch Tablet Pro

This is the cheapest tablet on our list and it is pretty basic, but it will be perfectly suitable for some businesses. The onn. tablet runs on the 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Processor with 2GB of RAM.

This tablet is slightly bulkier than many other tablets at 1.36lbs, but it is said to be quite durable. It also boasts an impressive 10 hours of battery life. However, it runs on an older OS, Android 10, and has a product-specific battery. Overall, though, customers say it’s a decent tablet for under $100.

onn. 100003561 8″ Tablet Pro, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Android 10

Buy on Amazon

AOYODKG 2 in 1 Tablet

Our final tablet is this budget-friendly 2 in 1 version by AOYODKG. Also coming in at just under $100, this tablet has the added convenience of a Bluetooth keyboard. This is ideal for someone who needs to do a lot of typing.

This tablet has a high-definition IPS screen with a resolution of 1280×800. It comes with a 128 GB hard drive, 3GB of RAM, a 5000mAh large battery capacity, and 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras.

This tablet runs on Android 10 OS and is compatible with any Android-friendly stylus.

2 in 1 Tablet 8 inch, Android 10.0 Tablet Quad Core Processor Tablet with Keyboard

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Best Tablet (8 Inch) for Business

Features and price points will be your biggest factors when deciding which table to purchase. Here are some key features to look for:

Display and Battery Life

Whether you will work or play on your tablet, try to get a brilliant HD screen and a battery life that will let you use it for as long as possible. Many tablets offer great battery life and have battery-saving modes.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

8-inch tablets come with a surprising amount of memory, and most tablets have the option to add more storage. You’ll be able to run multiple apps on most of these devices, making them a reliable option for many uses.

Ports and Camera

The cameras on many of these tablets are said to be quite good. If you plan to use your tablet for photos and/or videos, make sure it has the desired capabilities for your needs. A USB C port and headphone jack are also useful options to look for.

Connectivity and Compatibility

Many tablets have multiple connectivity options, such as WiFi, LTE, and Bluetooth., allowing you to connect with your compatible devices to quickly transfer your work. At the very least, the tablet should have WiFi connectivity.

Accessories and Charger

Pencils, keyboards, and covers are handy accessories to extend the power of your tablet. Make sure to also look for the fastest charger available for your device, as well as a protective cover to prevent damage.

Wireless Charging

Many tablets are compatible with wireless chargers. Be sure to check the tablet’s specs if you plan on charging it wirelessly.

Weight

If you’re considering buying an 8-inch tablet, chances are you’re doing so for portability. While most 8-inch tablets weigh less than a pound, refer to the item’s specs and customer reviews to make sure your tablet is as light as you need it to be.

Audio Quality

Good speakers can be important if you will be using your tablet for sound-related tasks or entertainment. We find it helpful to refer to customer reviews to find out about the sound quality of the device.

Summary

An 8” tablet can be pretty useful for many things, but it does have its limitations when it comes to working. But if you get the right device, you can make it work for you when you are either out and about or at your workspace.

What is the best 8-inch budget tablet in 2022?

This depends on your budget. There are many 8-inch tablets available at reasonable prices that have a lot of good features. Quality doesn’t necessarily mean expensive. Think about what you want to get out of your tablet, and decide how much you’re willing to spend.

What is a normal size tablet?

Most tablets are between 9 and 10 inches, with some brands offering even larger tablets, such as the 14-inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab. However, tablets are available in so many sizes, that there isn’t necessarily a “normal” size.

Can you run a business on a tablet?

While you may not be able to run your entire business on a tablet, you can certainly perform many useful tasks on them. These can include productivity tasks, inventory, barcoding, and many others. And with so many different options, it’s likely you can find a tablet that can greatly help your business.

