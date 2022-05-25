Best Bluetooth Headphones for 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Not that long ago, a set of headphones on someone meant they were listening to music. But today, headphones can answer and make a phone call, control functions on your phone, and cancel unwanted noise, to name a few of their capabilities. And all these functions are now accessible wirelessly through Bluetooth headphones.

Whether you are in the workplace, commuting on public transportation, at home, or working out, Bluetooth headphones are extremely flexible. And as the technology keeps improving, you will be hard-pressed to tell the difference between wired and wireless Bluetooth headphones.

However, there are noticeable differences between the brands and prices regarding sound fidelity, battery life, charge time, and overall quality. And the most expensive does not necessarily mean it is the best overall. Here is a group of different devices with overall good quality across different price points and performance.

What are Bluetooth Headphones?

Bluetooth technology allows the headphones to connect to other devices. This is achieved by a tiny computer chip in the headphones that contain Bluetooth radio and software. They may also contain microphones to function as a headset for Smartphones.

Types of Bluetooth Headphones

There are many different types of headphones on the market: over-ear or on-ear headphones, in-ear earbuds, wired or wireless, etc. Each form has its pros and cons, and how and where you use them will greatly determine if it is right for you.

As wireless and battery technology continues to improve, true wireless earbuds will continue to increase in popularity because of their convenience. However, many people find over-ear headphones much more comfortable. If you’re buying for your staff, ask them which they prefer if possible. Whether you want a wireless experience or need the option for your headphones to be wired will also play a large role in your selection of the best wireless headphones.

Over-ear headphones: Provide the most immersive listening experience, and tend to be more comfortable than earbuds

Provide the most immersive listening experience, and tend to be more comfortable than earbuds In-ear earbuds: Small and portable, hands-free and wireless, usually less expensive than over-ear headphones

Small and portable, hands-free and wireless, usually less expensive than over-ear headphones Wired and Wireless: Give you the option of using a dongle or USB cord to plug into a device or use them wirelessly.

Bluetooth Headphones

We researched reviews, recommendations, and specs to cultivate a list of the best wireless headphones and Bluetooth headphones for your business. Check our picks below:

Sony WH-1000XM4 – Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

Top Pick: Look at any article reviewing the best wireless headphones, and the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the previous generation M3 is on top. These on-ear headphones offer premium noise-canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology.

Other notable features include DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, multipoint pairing, and up to 30-hour battery life.

The touch sensor gives you the ability to control pause, play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. And when you are ready to talk, the speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces the volume during conversations.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control

Buy on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones

Runner Up: The name Bose is synonymous with sound quality, so it’s no wonder their QuietComfort 45 headphones are our runner-up. Bose has a solid reputation for making some of the best wireless headphones on the market.

These Bose Quietcomfort over-ear headphones use tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, canceling it with opposite signals. They feature volume-optimized equalizers to maintain a balanced performance as well as adjustable equalizers to set the bass, mid-range, and treble to your preference.

You can choose between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode – Quiet Mode for full noise-canceling or Aware Mode to bring the background noise into the headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Buy on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Best Value: The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 deliver the best value because they are cheaper without sacrificing quality. These headphones have been praised for the sound quality and the great controls they provide.

The on-ear dials let you adjust volume with intuitive controls, including skipping tracks, answering/ending calls, and getting hands-free assistance. And when it comes to noise cancellation, you get 13 different levels to let you hear your music or conversation in different environments.

The battery provides up to 18.5 hours of music listening time or 15 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Buy on Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

These Apple headphones are also said to be among the best wireless headphones around, delivering great sound quality and design, but they come at a premium compared to the other units on this list. However, for Apple users who want a fully integrated peripheral, the price could be well worth it.

With these headphones, you get full IOS phone control on a lightweight and foldable unit with active noise cancellation and isolation. You also get volume control, audio sharing, Siri control, and transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you.

The battery life comes in at 20 hours for listening, movie watching, talk time, ANC, and spatial audio.

Apple AirPods Max

Buy on Amazon

SENNHEISER PXC 550-II Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

Sennheiser has been making award-winning high-fidelity products in Germany since 1945. These Sennheiser wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation and exceptional battery life at 30 hours on one charge.

A touchpad on the right ear cup provides volume, play, stop, pause and track skipping control. Touching the ear cup allows you to take an incoming call. These headphones also have one-touch access to the voice assistant.

SENNHEISER PXC 550-II Wireless Adaptive Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone

Buy on Amazon

Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Explorer Bluetooth Headphones

The Beyerdynamic Lagoon comes from another German company specializing in audio technology. This model has a higher price point than some of the others on our list, but the brand boasts the latest in Bluetooth technology.

These wireless headphones provide two intensity levels of active noise cancellation by using hybrid technology and MOSAYC sound personalization.

Beyerdynamic says it uses the latest audio codecs such as Qualcomm aptX, aptX Low Latency, and AAC. The battery life on this model is up to 46 hours of continuous play without noise cancellation and 24 hours with noise cancellation.

Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Explorer Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with ANC and Sound Personalization

Buy on Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones

The Soundcore Life Q20’s hybrid active noise cancellation feature uses an algorithm to detect and filter out up to 90% of low- and mid-frequency sounds.

These Bluetooth headphones can be wired or wireless. The battery life from a single charge offers up to 40 hours of playtime in wireless ANC mode and 60 hours in standard wireless listening mode.

They have a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Buy on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Earbuds

These Bose earbuds are the in-ear version of our runner-up wireless headphones. They claim to be engineered with the world’s most effective noise-canceling technology, which is controllable, and unmatched audio quality.

Three?sizes of StayHear Max ear tips are included for a secure fit. The charging case provides an additional 12 hours of battery life on top of the 6 hours of battery life from a single charge.

These wireless earbuds also feature simple touch controls, a downloadable app for ease of use, noise rejecting microphones, and a volume-optimized equalizer.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, Triple Black, the World’s Most Effective Noise Cancelling Earbuds: Electronics

Buy on Amazon

Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds

These Sony LinkBuds have an Integrated V1 Processor for balanced sound quality. They are sweatproof, with 5 sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes and a USB-C charging cable.

The LinkBuds feature an open-ring design that allows you to hear calls from other types of online content anytime, all while remaining naturally connected to what’s happening around you. They are lightweight and small and have 5 sizes of ear tips for different ear shapes.

These true wireless earbuds have up to 5.5 hours of battery life and up to 17.5 hours with a charging case. Quick charging gives up to 90 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge.

Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds Headphones

Buy on Amazon

OneOdio A30 Active Noise Cancelling Wired & Wireless Headphones

If you’d prefer a headset that offers both wired and wireless options, the OneOdio A30 is one of the cheaper models on our list. However, a low price point doesn’t necessarily mean you have to sacrifice quality, and these over-ear headphones have plenty of good features.

These headphones feature active noise cancellation, ultra-light, super soft protein earpads & an adjustable headband suitable for all-day wear.

The battery life in standard music mode is up to 25 hours and 15 hours in ANC mode. These headphones come with a Type C charging port.

OneOdio A30 Active Noise Cancelling Wired & Wireless Headphones 2-in-1

Buy on Amazon

Jabra Evolve 65 MS Wireless Headphones

If you’re looking for a phone-centric headset, consider the Jabra Evolve 65. These wireless headphones boast superior wireless connectivity with a range of up to 30 meters per 100 feet. This enables the user to walk away from their desk and still have a clear connection.

These wireless headphones offer up to 12 hours of wireless talk time, or you can plug the headset in with a dongle or USB cable. There is an integrated busy light that acts as a do not disturb sign for colleagues and an advanced noise-canceling microphone for crystal clear calls and improved focus.

This headset is certified for Skype for Business for simple UC integration for plug-n-play right out of the box; It is also compatible with most online voice call services

Jabra Evolve 65 MS Wireless Bluetooth Headphones w/ Industry-Leading Wireless Performance

Buy on Amazon

Losei Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

These true wireless earbuds by Losei have 2 built-in microphones in each earbud with environmental noise-canceling technology to reduce background noise, letting you take calls confidently even in a loud environment.

They come with a charging dock that has an LED display showing you how much battery life is available. The cordless earphones will last for 5 hours on a single charge; the portable charging case can extend it to 30 hours.

These earbuds come with 6 different ear tips for personalized comfort, are waterproof against damage from sweat and raindrops, and can be paired with a virtual assistant.

Losei Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

Buy on Amazon

Best Headphone Features

The best wireless headphones and wireless earbuds will have all of the features you need, and those features may vary. Below are some of the main features of Bluetooth and wireless headphones to consider before purchasing:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

You can hold a conversation or listen to content without worrying about ambient or background noise with ANC. This is a must-have feature if you are in a loud, busy environment or take calls while on the road.

Ease of use

You want the headphones to integrate with the devices you have seamlessly. If you have to install additional apps or deal with complex manuals, look for a more seamless experience.

Audio Quality

Audio quality can refer to sound quality or call quality, and both are important. If your headphones will mostly be used for phone calls or virtual meetings, having high-quality audio with clear, detailed sound can make the experience better for you and your customers.

Controls

You’ll want to look for headphones you can easily control to talk or listen. Some headphones have button controls, some have touch controls, and some can be voice-controlled.

Microphone

Bluetooth headphones with mic are essential because of smartphone integrations. You want your headphones to allow you to hold a conversation effortlessly. You’ll also want to make sure that the microphone has good sound quality.

Multipoint Pairing

This feature allows your headphones to switch between all the active devices you have around. This includes your smartphone, computer, sound system, smartTV, and even voice assistants.

Battery life

The battery life of headphones will vary greatly, and how you use them will also determine the battery’s life. Look for long-lasting batteries with fast charging times. This includes wireless charging capabilities to avoid yet another cable.

Range

If you don’t have the source device on you, you want a headphone with range. The latest Bluetooth version, 5.2, has four times the operation range of Bluetooth 4.2 at 800 feet.

Bluetooth Technology

Bluetooth is an evolving technology that is currently in version 5.2, with 5.0 starting in 2016. With each new iteration, the technology improves in connectivity, quality, and features. It means headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and higher will have the latest features when it comes to sound.

This, however, doesn’t mean headphones with Bluetooth 4.0 will not do the job. Look for compatibility with your smartphone, computer, or other devices to make sure they can work together and take advantage of all the new features.

What brand is best for Bluetooth headphones?

The brand that makes the best wireless headphones is strictly a matter of opinion. There are a plethora of brands that make wireless headphones and/or wireless earbuds with different features and at different price points. Be sure to consider your budget, and what features are most important to you and your staff.

What is the difference between Bluetooth and wireless headphones?

The simple answer is: All Bluetooth headphones are wireless, but not all wireless headphones have Bluetooth. Generally, the best wireless headphones will have Bluetooth technology and many other features that make them a good investment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.