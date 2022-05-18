14 Best Mobile App Development Companies

Mobile apps provide immense benefits to customers and help with retention, loyalty, and engagement. Building apps that customers want may not sound easy, but if done correctly, they can add more value to your businesses and help customers connect with your brand. There are many benefits of having an app, which is why it’s essential to work with a professional app development company to get the best customer experience possible.

What is a Mobile App Development Company?

Mobile app development companies focus on building mobile and web apps for businesses using their expertise and technical skills. Some companies will focus solely on mobile apps, with some specializing further in iOS app development or Android app development. Other mobile app development companies may also offer additional services such as web development based on needs.

Benefits of Hiring a Mobile App Development Company

There are many benefits to working with mobile app development developers, and it can lead to a better experience for businesses. Here’s why:

Expertise: Mobile app development companies have the right expertise and knowledge to build an app that’s technically sound and works well for customers. Custom development: Mobile app developers can build custom-made apps for your needs and requirement and based on business needs. Security: Mobile development companies can ensure that any app they create is secure and keeps customer data safe since they have the right level of development knowledge. Budget-friendly: Outsourcing to a software development company can be more cost-effective than hiring mobile app developers in-house to build an app. Quality control: Mobile app development companies have strict quality control measures in place to ensure that apps are well-designed and coded to protect the customer experience.

How to Choose the Best Mobile App Development Company

Choosing a mobile app development company is about identifying your needs and how their services can help you. You might already have a mobile app idea in mind, or you might want their input and advice before building it out, but here are some factors to consider when evaluating mobile application development services:

Cost: Companies will price development differently, so it’s important to look at what the process will cost for digital solutions and how that fits with your budget. Specific experience: Does the company have experience building mobile solutions for your business and industry? Ask them about examples of past projects and how their expertise can help make your app stand out. Timelines: Mobile and web development can take time, so it’s crucial to address timelines early on in the process and understand their development process based on the time frame you had in mind. Strategy: When working with a company to develop digital business solutions, they should ideally have a strategy in mind for building out custom mobile apps and how they approach customer engagement for your app. Ask them about previous strategies and outcomes to identify what they can do for your business.

14 Mobile App Development Companies for Small Businesses

There are many outstanding agencies and companies working in mobile app development all over the world. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, these are some of the top mobile app development companies currently building products for small businesses and enterprise clients worldwide.

Location: Zagreb, Croatia

Decode. Agency is one of the top mobile development agencies, offering both iOS and Android app development. Their mobile development solutions are versatile, creative, and really keep the user experience front and center of their mobile app design work.

Location: New York, NY

Fueled works in iOS development and broader digital transformation, offering custom software development for businesses. Fueled focuses primarily on enterprise app development and creating bespoke solutions for businesses.

Location: Seattle, WA, Dallas, TX, San Francisco, CA

Zazz.io offers Android app development services and builds solutions that are custom-made for businesses and reliable for customers. Zazzz also has cross-platform app development services as well, allowing companies to scale their digital solutions effectively.

Location: Redwood, CA

Cleveroad builds custom native iOS apps for businesses and works with some of the best mobile app developers for their work. Alongside thorough business analysis, Cleveroad uses its engineering expertise to build mobile applications for businesses that customers love by doing comprehensive business analysis.

Location: Charlotte, NC

WillowTree builds and designs digital products and is frequently listed as one of the top app development companies in the United States. WillowTree has worked with leading brands to build enterprise digital solutions and offers a wide range of custom app development services to businesses.

Location: New York, NY

Cheesecake Labs is a mobile app development agency that combines software design and engineering to build unique solutions for businesses. They work in eCommerce development as well as other sectors and have a wide range of experience in bespoke mobile app development. Cheesecake Labs has worked with nonprofits and also has e-commerce development experience.

Location: New York, NY

Dom&Tom is a family-run mobile web development company, so their experience spans multiple types of solutions depending on business needs. Dom&Tom work with large brands and small businesses, and their app development solutions use digital strategy and engineering expertise to create a great digital product. Dom&Tom also offers web development and support for web app development as well.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Sidebench is a premier mobile development company and one of California’s leading software development companies. Sidebench creates innovative and engaging mobile apps that customers keep coming back to and always have a creative touch to everything they work on.

Location: Global, offices worldwide

MonstarLab is a global mobile app development company with extensive expertise and experience working with different sectors and industries. With their cultural experience and insights, MonstarLab is a leading mobile app developer for enterprise clients, offering a wide range of digital solutions for businesses.

Location: Houston, TX

AppStirr creates both iOS apps and Android apps for businesses and has cross-platform mobile apps capability. AppStirr can also undertake projects such as react native app development, wearable app development, and any other mobile app development project needed. AppStirr creates scalable mobile and web apps to ensure the best experience possible for users on any device they are on.

Location: Toronto, ON

MindSea is focused on creating apps that make an impact for customers and businesses and are one of the best app development companies out there. MindSea mobile app development services encompass strategy, design, UX/UI, as well as continuous improvement depending on needs and desired user outcomes. They hire mobile app developers with extensive experience in app development to ensure business requirements are met.

Location: Dallas, TX

Reinvently is a custom software development company that creates apps for mobile phones. Reinvently has a strong emphasis on digital transformation projects, including building custom software and apps that add value for users. Reinvently also offers Internet of Things (IoT) strategy and design as well to complement their mobile app development and digital transformation services.

Location: Newark, CA

TekRevol has a growing global presence, and its services include mobile app development for Android and iPhone, web app development, web design, and even game development. Their app developers partner with global tech industry leaders to create full-service solutions for businesses that are unique and engaging.

Location: Belmont, CA

Folio3 is a mobile application development company creating mobile applications at scale based on business requirements. They offer both iOS and Android app development, with cross-platform support as needed to scale solutions. Folio3’s software development expertise ranges from automotive, retail, healthcare, and many other sectors.

How to Hire a Mobile App Development Company

Hiring the right mobile app development company can be tricky, but ultimately, it can be better for businesses to create solutions through an outsourcing software development company. Here are the steps to hiring top app development companies:

Create a rough idea of the type of app you want and what you want customers to use the app for Make a shortlist of mobile app development companies based on this list, your own research, and/or referrals Reach out to the company via email to set up the first meeting. You can also provide your rough idea beforehand so that the company can tailor the meeting to your needs.

What is the best mobile app development company in the USA?

There are many notable mobile app development companies in the USA offering digital solutions. The best mobile app company is WillowTree, based on their industry experience, and they offer web development as well. WillowTree hires top mobile app developers as part of their team to elevate their mobile app development solutions.

How much do mobile app development companies charge?

Mobile app development companies vary in how much they charge. The final price will depend on the complexity of the project, custom software development needed, time and hours, and the developers that work on the project. An app development company can charge a minimum of $5,000 for a simple app, and prices go up depending on the expertise and app requirements.