Best Office Chairs for Your Business in 2022

Working in an office typically involves spending a great deal of time sitting in an office chair – a position that adds stress to the structures in the spine. Sitting down for an extended amount of time actually places a great deal of strain and pressure on the body and can lead to several serious health complications, including heart disease, diabetes, and back pain. Therefore, it is extremely important to find the best office chairs for you and your staff.

There is a good selection of state-of-the-art office chairs to choose from in today’s market. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your old chair with something more comfortable or fill out your office with a uniform set of chairs on a budget. To help, we’ve gathered some of the best office chairs with different features, such as lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and others.

Best Office Desk Chairs of 2022

The selection of office chairs available can be overwhelming. Since there are so many factors to consider, we have curated a list of our picks for the best office chairs. Use this guide to help you shop for the chair or chairs that best suit your needs:

Office Star ProGrid High Back Managers Chair

Top Pick: Our pick for the best overall office chair is the Office Star high-back chair. It features three levers to modify the angle of the back relative to the seat, control tilt and forward tilt, and a 360-degree swivel. The seat height can be adjusted as can the seat depth, which is meant to remove pressure on the thighs and buttocks while in the sitting position.

This office chair also comes with a breathable mesh back and built-in lumbar support. Assembled dimensions are 27.875″ x 29″ d x 42.625″ h and weighs about 50 pounds. The maximum weight capacity is 250 lbs.

Office Star ProGrid High Back Managers Chair

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair

Runner Up: The Flash Furniture ergonomic office chair has been designed to provide comfort and lumbar support. The functional flip-up arms allow ease of access while the waterfall seat edge relieves pressure from the backs of your legs.

Made from foam and nylon, the chair’s pneumatic adjustment lever allows you to adjust the seat to your desired height, while the 360-degree chrome footrest reduces pressure on the legs for increased circulation.

The base is complete with dual caster wheels, which are designed to increase stability and ease of movement. It comes in 25.5 x 24.5 x 41.25 inches and weighs 30 pounds.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Black Mesh Swivel Ergonomic Task Office Chair with Flip-Up Arms

Hbada Office Swivel Chair

Best Value: The Hbada ergonomic office chair has a streamlined design that doesn’t take up too much space. The ergonomic backrest fits the lower back’s natural curve and takes the pressure from the spine.

This chair has a 120° tilt tension, adjustable pneumatic height from 17.7 inches to 21.2 inches, and can support up to 250 pounds. It comes in at 23.2 x 23.1 x 11 inches, along with five nylon casters that absorb shock, and are non-slip and wear-resistant.

Hbada Office Task Desk Chair Swivel Home Comfort Chairs with Flip-up Arms and Adjustable Height, Black

Homall High Back Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair

This model by Homall is technically a gaming chair, but many reviewers mention using it in their offices. It is comprised of high-density shaping foam, which promises comfort and resilience, PU leather, and a full steel frame.

Other features include a padded headrest and lumbar cushion, tilt locking mechanism, quiet caster wheels, and comfortable armrests.

Dimensions for this solid chair are 33.07″d x 25.79″w x 11.02″h. Size of back: 22.5 inches and 30.5 inches. Size of seat: 14.5 inches and 20.5 inches. Seat adjustable height: 17.3 to 21.5 inches.

Homall High Back Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support

Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair

Duramont’s ergonomic adjustable office chair has a breathable mesh back that provides support while keeping your back cool and comfortable. Through this design, cool air circulates through the mesh keeping your back sweat-free and allowing you to sit in the chair comfortably for longer periods of time.

This chair has a weight capacity of 330 pounds and comes with a soft cushion seat, sturdy arm and headrests, and rollerblade caster wheels to move easily across the office floor. This chair comes in at 29.25 x 25.5 x 12.75 inches and can reline from 900 to 1200.

Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair with Lumbar Support and Rollerblade Wheels – High Back with Breathable Mesh – Thick Seat Cushion

Furmax Mid Back Swivel Office Chair

Furmax’s ergonomic office chair backrest protects your neck and back muscles thanks to its mesh back. The breathable seat comes with thick padding to provide extra comfort for daily use. The wing-type back support allows for comfortable seating while at work with adjustable heights from 20 to 24.4 inches while holding up to 265 pounds in weight.

This office chair weighs just 25 pounds, and the conventional tilt mechanism tension can be adjusted to suit your needs. The five-star heavy-duty 360-degree swivel wheels offer smooth mobility on floors. It is available in several colors.

Furmax Office Chair Mid Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair, Computer Ergonomic Mesh Chair with Armrest

YAHEETECH Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

YAHEETECH’s ergonomic mesh office chair is made with a high-density sponge cushion for a comfortable seat and hard-wearing and high breathable nylon mesh. This office desk has a curved backrest that perfectly aligns with the human body and supports your spine’s natural curve. The lumbar support system resembles a pair of hands, pushing up and holding your low back.

The five casters can be rotated and rolled in all directions on different floor types. Made with PP, nylon mesh, and foam, this office chair comes in at 23.62 x 22.64 x 38.78 inches and can support up to 200 pounds in weight.

YAHEETECH Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair Gray Mid Back Ergonomic Computer Chair Desk Chair with Lumbar Support & 360° Rolling Casters Grey

BestOffice Mesh Computer Desk Chair

If you’re in the market for a budget office chair, this BestOffice chair is a no-frills solution. These inexpensive chairs claim to offer a similar design and comfort level as some of the more expensive chairs. It offers a flexible design with lumbar support, tension control, foam seat, and adjustable seat height.

This task chair comes in several different color options, is 19.7 x 18.9 x 38 inches, and can support up to 250 lbs.

BestOffice Mesh Computer Chair with Lumbar Support

MOLENTS Rolling Desk Chair

MOLENTS offers this ergonomic chair with a number of adjustment options: adjustable seat depth, 3D adjustable arms, adjustable lumbar support, headrest, seat height adjustment, and a 3 position recline lock.

This chair is advertised as both an office chair and a gaming chair, meaning it is suitable for long hours of sitting. It also features proprietary wheels that claim to be smooth and silent. It has a 275 lb maximum weight capacity.

The dimensions are 26.8″d x 26.8″w x 53″h. The chair weighs 20 lbs. It is said to come with instructions and the necessary tools for easy assembly.

MOLENTS Rolling Desk Chair Adjustable Computer Chair

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

Steelcase is a small business that claims to offer the best office chairs available that are made in the USA. Featuring a proprietary seat cushion with built-in air pockets to conform to the body and reduce pressure, these office chairs claim to offer all-day comfort and back support.

The armrests adjust to 360 degrees for arm support that moves with the user. The 3D LiveBack(TM) technology is designed to flex and mimic the natural movements of your spine as you change postures.

This ergonomic chair by Steelcase is 23.63″D x 34.63″W x 44.25″H, comes fully assembled, and can support up to 400lbs.

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair – Medium Seat Height, Wrapped Back, Lumbar Support

Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair

This high-end Herman Miller chair is a great choice for an upscale and ergonomic chair. The high price point may put it out of reach for some buyers, but it is said to be a high-quality task chair like no other, designed with the latest technology and information in ergonomic seating.

The 8Z Pellicle suspension seat and back are divided into eight zones of varying tension that cradle and support the body. The PostureFit SL backrest supports the spine while maintaining the natural forward tilt of the pelvis, with adjustable individual pads that provide lumbar support and stabilize the base of the spine.

The Herman Miller Aeron chair is made from recycled materials and is 16.75″d x 27″w x 41″h.

Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair – Size B, Graphite

Gates Genuine Leather High Back Executive Chair

Another maker of high-end office chairs, this model by Gates claims to be one of the best office chairs available. It is upholstered with genuine Brazilian leather and has a padded seat and padded armrests made from high-density foam. The seat itself is adjustable in a variety of ways.

The reclining function transitions from fully upright at 90 degrees and tilting back to 120 degrees. The reclining position can be locked so that it will only go back to a certain point, and there is a tension knob that adjusts the resistance when reclining. The synchro mechanism reclines both the seat and backrest but at a 1:2 ratio that minimizes the recline of the seat in comparison to the backrest reducing rocking.

The swivel base has a polished aluminum frame and 5 rolling caster wheels. Measurements are 26″d x 28.75″w x 53″h and the chair weighs 55 lbs. It can support up to 395 lbs.

Gates Genuine Leather Aluminum Base High Back Executive Chair

How to Find the Best Office Chairs for Your Business

Finding the best office chair can be tricky. Try to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach for your business’ seating needs, as what’s comfortable for one person might not apply to others. Seat height, backrest, adjustable arms, adjustable height, lumbar support, tilt tension, and seat depth should be considered when investing in an office chair. To find the best office chair for you and your employees, consider the following:

Comfort: Make sure the chair is made with comfortable materials that will provide plenty of back support, arm support, and ventilation. Remember that you will be using your chair for extended periods, so quality should be key here.

Make sure the chair is made with comfortable materials that will provide plenty of back support, arm support, and ventilation. Remember that you will be using your chair for extended periods, so quality should be key here. Durability: Look for quality office chairs that are able to last you for years. They should be made of the most quality material your budget allows for. It helps to read the customer reviews to get some insight.

Look for quality office chairs that are able to last you for years. They should be made of the most quality material your budget allows for. It helps to read the customer reviews to get some insight. Height adjustable: Most office chairs offer the ability to adjust the height. This, coupled with a tilt feature, can help adjust your seats for comfort and productivity.

Most office chairs offer the ability to adjust the height. This, coupled with a tilt feature, can help adjust your seats for comfort and productivity. Special Features: Many office chairs offer additional ergonomic features such as adjustable lumbar support slides, dynamic lumbar support, seat depth adjustment, and adjustable headrests. Generally speaking, the more customizable the chair is, the better it will allow you to sit comfortably.

Many office chairs offer additional ergonomic features such as adjustable lumbar support slides, dynamic lumbar support, seat depth adjustment, and adjustable headrests. Generally speaking, the more customizable the chair is, the better it will allow you to sit comfortably. Shape: Your choice of a chair must be ergonomic for maximum comfort and productivity. The backrest should feature a contoured design that aligns with the natural curvature of your spine.

Your choice of a chair must be ergonomic for maximum comfort and productivity. The backrest should feature a contoured design that aligns with the natural curvature of your spine. Mobility: It is important that your chair affords you good mobility. Make sure your office chair also comes with non-marking swivel casters to prevent damage to your floors.

It is important that your chair affords you good mobility. Make sure your office chair also comes with non-marking swivel casters to prevent damage to your floors. Budget: There are many office chairs that are a good value but still provide comfortable and ergonomic seating. On the other hand, if a high-end office chair appeals to you, there are plenty of options there as well. Think about your budget for the chair or chairs you’ll need. Keep in mind, however, that a good office chair is a worthwhile investment, and having a high-quality chair or chairs for yourself and your employees can benefit you for years to come.

Benefits of Ergonomic Chairs

Ergonomic chairs help to provide ample support for your body and preserve your spine’s natural alignment.

Boosts Productivity: Because ergonomic chairs are designed to align with your spine, they make prolonged sitting more tolerable. They also provide comfort, which in turn can improve productivity. Comfortable seating leads to happy and healthy employees as they will not be affected by aches and pains.

Because ergonomic chairs are designed to align with your spine, they make prolonged sitting more tolerable. They also provide comfort, which in turn can improve productivity. Comfortable seating leads to happy and healthy employees as they will not be affected by aches and pains. Improved Blood Circulation : Ergonomic chairs have a positive effect on blood flow. Adjusting your seat to a 90-degree angle allows proper circulation to the legs. Good circulation prevents your legs from swelling or going numb.

: Ergonomic chairs have a positive effect on blood flow. Adjusting your seat to a 90-degree angle allows proper circulation to the legs. Good circulation prevents your legs from swelling or going numb. Posture Support: Traditional chairs can put undue strain on your spine and, over time, can lead to bad posture while increasing your susceptibility to back injuries. Ergonomic chairs are adjustable to align with your height and workstation to ensure you remain in the correct sitting posture.

Traditional chairs can put undue strain on your spine and, over time, can lead to bad posture while increasing your susceptibility to back injuries. Ergonomic chairs are adjustable to align with your height and workstation to ensure you remain in the correct sitting posture. Prevents Back Pain: Lower back pain is common in the workplace because of the strain people put on their backs while working stationary for long periods. Ergonomic chairs come with backrests that are designed to support the natural curvature of your spine.

Whether it’s for working remotely or at the office, the best office chair will make things a lot more enjoyable. A quality office chair is not just about comfort but also about health. Ideally, a good chair should let you sit with both feet flat on the floor, your knees and hips parallel, and with minimal pressure at the back of the thighs for optimum posture support.

What is the best office chair for sitting for long hours?

If you and your employees spend long hours sitting, you will want to opt for something as ergonomic as possible. Many chairs are designed to mimic the natural curve of the spine and provide lumbar support. Again, the more the chair can be adjusted for maximum comfort, the better.

Are swivel chairs ergonomic?

Swivel chairs can indeed be ergonomic. In fact, most office chairs have a swivel base and assorted ergonomic features.

What is the highest quality office chair?

This is a matter of personal preference. Some people prefer different materials for their chairs – mesh, leather, etc. Some may want simplicity while others want an adjustable chair. If you’re buying for your staff, ask for their input. If you’re buying for yourself, try and narrow down what’s most important to you and start there. In either case, be sure to do some research before you hit the Buy Now button.

