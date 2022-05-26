Best Office Water Cooler Options in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Water coolers are units that cool, heat, filter, and dispense water for drinking. They offer easy access to drinkable water and encourage people to stay hydrated. Water coolers are also a cost-effective and greener alternative to bottled water.

By investing in a water cooler, you can help keep your staff hydrated throughout the day to keep them healthy and increase their level of concentration. Research shows that readily available water has numerous benefits, such as aiding and improving digestion and metabolism.

Why You Should Get an Office Water Cooler

Everyone should have access to clean water! Keep yourself and your employees hydrated throughout the day.

Invest in Your Staff's Health:

Convenient for Coffee/Tea: Having a water cooler with a hot water feature is great for coffee, tea, and other hot beverages.

Filtered Water: Not only are you providing water with a water cooler, but you are also providing clean, filtered water, ensuring the healthiest possible drinking experience.

Reduce Waste: Having clean filtered water available in a water cooler will reduce the waste made from using bottled water.

Best Water Coolers for the Office

Finding the best water cooler can be tricky, as there are several factors to consider. Below are our top picks for water coolers available on Amazon:

Brio Top Loading Office Water Dispenser

Top Pick: Brio’s top-loading water dispenser gives you a choice of cold, room-temperature, and hot water to satisfy all your hydration needs. The modern stainless-steel cabinet makes this water cooler ideal for your office décor.

This water cooler features a top-loading water system, which allows you to see if the dispenser is running low. It can handle three to five-gallon water bottles and has a tight seat to prevent any contaminants from entering your water supply.

The Brio water cooler weighs 40.3 pounds and comes equipped with an anti-rust, free drip tray, which allows you to keep your drip tray sanitary. The unit comes in at 43.1 x 17 x 14.1 inches, it is UL/Energy Star approved and includes a one-year limited warranty.

Brio Limited Edition Top Loading Water Cooler Dispenser – Hot & Cold Water

COSTWAY 2-in-1 Office Water Dispenser and Cooler

Runner Up: This two-in-one water cooler dispenser features a three-temperature push button faucet making it easy to dispense cold, hot, and room-temperature water. With the easy-to-use control panel, it can make ice and dispense hot or cold water.

Another feature is the near-boiling hot water it provides, which can be used for instant beverages and meals. And with the child safety lock on the hot waterspout, it will prevent accidental burns.

With the LED indicators, you can see whether the water dispenser is on or off and if it is heating, cooling, or making ice. This dispenser also comes with an ice basket that holds up to four pounds of ice. It can make nine bullet ice cubes at a time in 6-14 minutes and make up to 27 pounds of ice a day.

This unit weighs 40 pounds and comes in at 12 x 14 x 39 inches.

COSTWAY 2-in-1 Water Cooler Dispenser with Built-in Ice Maker, Freestanding Hot Cold Top Loading Water Dispenser

Frigidaire Water Cooler/Dispenser

Best Value: The Frigidaire water cooler is basic and straightforward. It dispenses cold and hot water and has a safety lock for hot water. The tank is made from stainless steel to prevent overheating and drain water. There is a removable drip tray that makes clean up easy.

Product dimensions are 11 x 11.5 x 36 inches and the cooler weighs 24.8 lbs. It fits standard 3 and 5-gallon bottles.

Frigidaire Water Cooler/Dispenser in White

Primo Bottom Loading Office Water Dispenser and Cooler

Primo’s bottom loading cooler dispenses ice-cold, cool, and piping-hot water with the push of a button. The hot water includes a child-resistant safety feature, a stainless steel door panel, and water reservoirs. It also provides a removable, stainless steel drip tray that is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

This water dispenser can load between three to five gallons of water. The unit stands at 12.2 x 14.2 x 40.9 inches and weighs 40.8 pounds. Energy Star rating with a UL listing ensures long-term savings and electrical safety. Primo offers a one-year limited warranty for this unit.

Primo Bottom Loading Water Cooler – 3 Temperature Settings, Hot, Cold, Cool – Energy Star Rated Water Dispenser

Avalon Top Loading Countertop Water Dispenser

Avalon’s top-loading countertop water dispenser gives you the option of crisp cold or piping hot output, making it ideal for cool refreshments or toasty beverages. With its easy-to-use paddle spouts, you can simply press your cup against the paddle to get the water.

The unit’s compressor makes cold water at approximately 47° F. The hot faucet is hot enough to make tea, hot cocoa, or instant soup at approximately 180° F. And it has a child safety lock on the hot water faucet.

At 13 x 12 x 19 inches, this water cooler weighs 30 pounds, is UL/Energy Star approved, and is suitable for both three- and five-gallon bottles.

Avalon Premium Hot/Cold Top Loading Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser With Child Safety Lock

hOmeLabs Bottom Loading Water Dispenser

One of the best features of the hOmeLabs unit is that you don’t need to lift the heavy jugs. You just load the water bottle inside the drink dispenser door and insert the probe in the bottle, and you are set.

hOmeLabs’ water cooler dispenser comes with a stainless steel door and measures 40.9 x 14.2 x 12.2 inches to fit any space in your office. It has an ON/OFF switch to use for heating or cooling only when you need to. And the hot temperature can reach 185°F while it can get as cold as 49°F on the cold side.

This unit is also equipped with a bottle refill indicator, a removable drip tray, child safety lock, and it can accommodate three to five gallons of water at a time. This instant cooler also has a refill bottle alert to inform you when you need to replenish the water bottle in the reservoir.

hOmeLabs Bottom Loading Water Dispenser for 3 or 5 Gallon Bottle – with Hot Cold and Room Temperature Settings Stainless Steel Design

Euhomy Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler

With the Euhomy Bottleless Water Cooler, you can enjoy filtered water in 3 temperature options. It has built-in UV lights that run for 20 minutes every hour, removing impurities and harmful substances.

This self-cleaning unit eliminates the need to buy a water jug, as it hooks directly into the water pipe. It is Energy star approved and has a safety lock on the hot water dispenser.

The display weight for this water cooler is 30.14 lbs. Dimensions are 40.75 x 12.8 x 13.58 inches.

Euhomy Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser

Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler with BioGuard

This bottom loading water cooler from Avalon has a sleek, stainless steel design and built-in night light. It features a cold, room temperature, and hot water spout for easy customization. Frequently used areas are treated with a coating to prevent bacteria growth.

The dispensing area Is 12x3x10 inches with 9 inches Of space below the spouts, accommodating most large cups or bottles. . There is a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. This water cooler is bottom loading with a cabinet to hold 3 or 5-gallon bottles.

Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler Water Dispenser with BioGuard- 3 Temperature Settings

Brio Moderna Bottom Load Water Cooler Dispenser

This water cooler from Brio claims to be unlike any other on the market. It dispenses hot and cold water ranging from 39 degrees to 175 degrees, with two-step dispensing on the hot water spout for added safety.

This brio water cooler is made of premium stainless steel and has a self-cleaning ozone feature that sanitizes the tank and lines. This unit also has a LED display for illumination and can accommodate 3 and 5-gallon tanks.

Unit dimensions are ?14 x 17.5 x 44 inches; it weighs 43.75 pounds

Brio Moderna Bottom Load Water Cooler

Kismile 2-in-1 Water Cooler Dispenser with Built-in Ice Maker

This water cooler by Kismile has many of the same features as other water coolers on our list, but with the added convenience of an ice maker.

It has a Smart Touch LED control panel with clear color buttons on the panel allowing you to choose hot water, room temperature water, cold water or make ice cubes. There is a low water indicator so you never run out of water.

This unit is 10.83″x 11.81″ x 33.46″. It also features a large capacity water reception area and automatic power shutoff.

Kismile 2-in-1 Water Cooler Dispenser with Built-in Ice Maker

Igloo Top-Loading Hot and Cold Water Cooler Dispenser

The Igloo top loading water cooler dispenses hot and cold water. It features a slim black and stainless steel design which is said to be space-saving. There are two dispensing paddles and two separate spigots for cold and hot water. The hot water spout has a safety lock.

This water cooler by Igloo is ?12.8 x 13.14 x 37.8 inches and weighs just over 20 pounds. It is suitable for 3 and 5-gallon water jugs. It has a removable drip tray and adjustable legs.

Igloo Stainless Steel Hot & Cold Top-Loading Water Cooler Dispenser

Key Features in a Water Cooler Dispenser

Here is a list of some key features to look for to help find the best water cooler for your business:

Hot water Tap and Hot Water Safety Lock: To prevent injury, make sure that your water dispenser has a heating option and a child safety lock.

To prevent injury, make sure that your water dispenser has a heating option and a child safety lock. Noise: Though all coolers emit some noise when cooling or heating between usage. Some units do have lower noise levels, which can come in handy.

Though all coolers emit some noise when cooling or heating between usage. Some units do have lower noise levels, which can come in handy. Leakproof: Make sure that your water dispenser is leakproof and prevents contamination.

Make sure that your water dispenser is leakproof and prevents contamination. Thermostat settings: Temperatures for hot and cold water are generally fixed within a limited range of variation—at around 47degrees for cold water/ 180 degrees for hot water — but some can go higher or lower.

Temperatures for hot and cold water are generally fixed within a limited range of variation—at around 47degrees for cold water/ 180 degrees for hot water — but some can go higher or lower. Removable Drip Tray: A removable drip tray makes cleaning easy and can help to prevent water mess.

A removable drip tray makes cleaning easy and can help to prevent water mess. Ice Cold Water: Water coolers that dispense ice-cold water are ideal for hot temperatures or a workplace where it can get very hot quickly.

Water coolers that dispense ice-cold water are ideal for hot temperatures or a workplace where it can get very hot quickly. Energy Efficient: Look for a unit that is energy star approved to keep your energy costs down.

Look for a unit that is energy star approved to keep your energy costs down. Room Temperature Water Option: A lot of people enjoy room temperature water in favor of cold water. Look for water coolers with room temperature options.

A lot of people enjoy room temperature water in favor of cold water. Look for water coolers with room temperature options. Carbon Block Filter: Some water coolers come with replaceable carbon block filters or other kinds of filters to provide the cleanest water possible.

Some water coolers come with replaceable carbon block filters or other kinds of filters to provide the cleanest water possible. Self-Cleaning Feature: There are some models with a self-cleaning feature, meaning you’ll never or rarely have to clean it yourself.

There are some models with a self-cleaning feature, meaning you’ll never or rarely have to clean it yourself. Empty Bottle Indicator Light: You can avoid running out of water if your water cooler has an empty bottle indicator or a low water indicator.

Types of Water Cooler Dispensers

Bottom Loading Water Dispenser

These are convenient because they require no heavy lifting, and you simply shift the water bottle into the compartment. They come with an additional pumping mechanism, and they dispense water at waist level.

Countertop Water Cooler Dispensers

These are simply miniature versions of either top loading water coolers or point of source (POU) water cooler dispensers. The POU bottle-less models come with inline water filters, and they need to be near a point of use water source.

Point of Use (POU)

These dispensers require a direct connection to a water source as well as a nearby power connection. They cost a little more because they come with additional high spec features such as ozone injection or a UV light.

Top Loading Water Dispensers

These are the most efficient and cheapest dispensers because they simply rely on the power and force of gravity, with no additional pump mechanism. The bottom of the dispenser often has a storage compartment as well.

Are office water coolers safe?

Water coolers are generally thought to be safe as long as they are installed properly and cleaned and maintained often. The extra water supply should be stored in a cool, clean and dark environment.

Where should water coolers be in an office?

You should keep your water cooler in an area where it will be most accessible. Break rooms or employee lounges are traditional places to keep a water cooler, but it is a matter of personal preference, as well as available space. Also, some water coolers must be hooked directly into the building’s water source, so consider that as well.

