Best Postal Scales for Your Small Business in 2022

The arrival of the internet and eCommerce has made shipping an integral part of business operations. Whether you are sending a small or large item, knowing how much it weighs will allow you to manage your shipping costs more effectively. Shipping scales or postal scales can make this possible for you.

You can weigh and print shipping labels in-house with a quality scale, the right software, and a label printer. This means you do not have to take boxes to the post office or other carriers every time you receive an order. And it also means saving the time required to carry out those tasks.

Postal scales and other easily available tools provide new levels of efficiency in your shipping workflow. Take a look at the different levels of scales that are available to you in the marketplace. From a desktop scale for weighing small items to a pallet scale capable of weighing thousands of pounds, there are plenty of options for scales for small businesses.

What is a Postal Scale?

A postal scale is a weighing platform designed to weigh pieces of mail to determine how much postage they need. Most postal and shipping scales are digital now, although there are mechanical options available.

Why Your Small Business Should Have a Scale to Help Calculate Shipping Costs

Investing in shipping and postal scales can have many benefits. Small business owners, including those on eBay and other online retailers, may purchase shipping and postal scales to save time and money as well as increase and improve their shipping processes. Check out these benefits of getting a shipping or postal scale for your small business.

Less Trips to the Post Office – having a postal scale allows you to mail packages directly from your business

– having a postal scale allows you to mail packages directly from your business Accurate Shipping Costs – you won’t have to guess or estimate package weight shipping costs

you won’t have to guess or estimate package weight shipping costs Print Your Own Labels – digital scales connect to shipping and mailing websites to easily print your labels

– digital scales connect to shipping and mailing websites to easily print your labels Control Your Inventory – having your own postal scale means you can weigh and ship lighter objects or large packages, depending upon your business’ needs

Best Postal Scales for Small Businesses

There are many different kinds of postal and shipping scales available for different needs. Whether you are shipping large packages and need a high maximum weight capacity or you ship much smaller items, this list has you covered for some examples of the top postage scales for your business.

ACCUTECK All-in-1 Digital Scale

Best Postal Scale: As the top pick, this ACCUTECK all-in-1 digital postal scale offers great functionality and value for the price. A fold-up mail holder stands upright to 90 degrees for irregular packages such as rolling tubes. This is not a big scale, and as such, it has a 50-pound maximum capability with a sensitivity of 0.1oz (0-25lb) and 0.2oz (25-50lb).

The key functions for the LCD display include tare and hold and a self-calibration feature that lets you use any known weight starting from 5 lbs.

You can use 3 AAA batteries or the 5v adaptor to power the scale, measuring 9 x 1.4 x 6.1 inches and weighing only two pounds.

ACCUTECK All-in-1 Series Digital Shipping Postal Scale with Ac Adapter

Buy on Amazon

Weighmax Stainless Steel Digital Postal Scale

Runner Up: At 6.6 x 1.5 x 9.6 inches and 2.68 pounds, this is the smallest postal scale on this list, but it weighs a maximum of 90 pounds in 0.1 oz increments. It has a large backlit LCD display that reads lb, Kg, lb./oz., oz. measurements along with tare/hold function.

Made from stainless steel, you can power the scale with a USB cable, batteries (2 AAA), or an AC adapter.

Weighmax W-2809 Stainless Steel Digital Postal Scale, Shipping Scale With AC adapter

Buy on Amazon

AMERICAN WEIGH Digital Shipping Postage Scale

Best Value: This small postal scale from AMERICAN WEIGH SCALES packs a punch for its size. It is only 8? x 8? x 2.8 inches and weighs 2.6 pounds. With a maximum weight of 55 pounds or 24.9 kilograms, this scale can go anywhere.

But don’t let the size fool you. A backlit digital LCD screen lets you see the numbers in different lighting conditions. And it can easily convert between pounds, ounces, kilograms, and grams with a sensitivity of 0.1 oz. The scale is powered with 2 AA batteries.

AMERICAN WEIGH SCALES Digital Shipping Postal Scale

Buy on Amazon

DYMO Digital Scale

If you are looking for a heavy-duty portable digital scale maxing out at 400 pounds or 181 kilograms, this DYMO is the unit for you. DYMO is a company known for its label printers and scales. This device gives you all the smart features to connect your digital workflow.

Using a USB cable, you can connect to your PC or Mac and integrate popular online mailing and shipping services – including USP Worldship. This will make your shipping workflow even more efficient no matter where you take the scale.

The detachable LCD has a very functional design with tare, hold, and automatic shut-off, and it is all powered by 3 AAA batteries. The scale is 17.5 x 4 x 18.5 inches and weighs 12 pounds.

DYMO Digital Shipping Scale, 400-pound

Buy on Amazon

Fuzion Scale

With high accuracy and mid-size capacity, the Fuzion scale offers some great value for the price. The scale has a maximum capacity of 86 pounds or 39 kilograms with an accuracy of 0.01lb. / 0.1oz. Measuring the weight in pounds, ounces, grams or kilograms, the backlit LCD will show the measurements even in bright light or outdoors.

Some features include a hold function to keep the reading locked when you remove the item, a tare function, an automatic shutdown with 60, 120, and 180-second delays, and a flip-up lid to keep items in place.

The Fuzion comes in at 9.4 x 6.2 x 1.3 inches and weighs just 1.85 pounds without the batteries. You use the AC power adapter or 3 AAA batteries to operate the scale.

Fuzion Scale, Accurate Digital Postal Scale

Buy on Amazon

SellEton Floor Scale

SellEton is a company that specializes in large scales capable of weighing up to 10,000 pounds. If your small business does warehouse shipping and industrial weighing, this is the unit for you. You can get SellEton scales from 1,000 to 10,000 pounds, and they are made in the USA.

The software on the scale can process, save, print, and distribute the weighing data on your devices. It also has 200% overload protection and quickly connects to factory calibration for immediate operation.

The 6-digit LCD backlit display is 0.7” tall and splash-proof. It shows multiple weighing units (lb/oz/kg), Gross/Tare/Zero, and has a 15-foot cable.

The scale weighs 174 pounds, but the total shipping weight is 200 pounds.

SellEton Floor Scales, Accurate Pallet Scale

Buy on Amazon

Smart Weigh Digital Shipping and Postal Scale

With up to 110 pounds or 50kg, the Smart Weigh digital shipping and a postal weighing scale is a great unit for small and relatively large items. A large platform allows you to place big boxes on top of it easily. And because the backlit LCD display is attached with a coiled cable, a large box will not cover it.

This unit has a smart tare feature to determine the net weight of your item, quick unit conversion from grams to kilogram to pounds and ounces and vice versa, and weight holding to keep track of previous items on the scale.

It is portable enough to carry at only 3.9 pounds and 8 x 8 x 1.8 inches because it works on batteries (2 AAA) and an AC adapter.

Smart Weigh Digital Shipping and Postal Weight Scale

Buy on Amazon

Giantex Floor Platform Scale

If your business ships large packages, you may want to invest in this floor scale by Giantex. The lb/kg conversion button makes it easy for you to convert pounds into kilograms or vice versa and the built-in sensor ensures accuracy and precision. This scale has a 4.40lbs minimum weight and 660lbs maximum weight. It can also be folded in half for easy storage.

This scale boasts extra-long battery life with over 3 months of standby time and up to 72 hours of continuous use when fully charged. It is made of rustproof stainless iron.

Giantex 660lbs Weight Computing Digital Scale Floor Platform Scale

Buy on Amazon

MUNBYN Portable Small Digital Shipping Scale

Another good example of a scale for smaller packages is this model by MUNBYN. This small portable scale can weigh up to 11 pounds with 0.1oz accuracy. Its small and slim design makes it portable and easy to store when not in use.

The MUNBYN digital scale features an overload function that prompts you not to exceed the maximum weight and a low battery reminder. Its dimensions are 7.8 x 6 x 0.5 inches.

MUNBYN Digital Shipping Scale

Buy on Amazon

DYMO Digital Postal Scale/Shipping Scale for Small Packages

This is the second postal scale by DYMO on our list, this time in a smaller version. This digital scale is 18.25 x 17.5 x 3.6 inches and weighs 3 pounds. It features an easy-to-read LED display, tare function, and automatic shutoff when not in use.

The DYMO shipping and postal scale connects via USB cable for an easy interface with popular online mailing and shipping sites. It can handle up to 25 pounds.

DYMO Digital Postal Scale/Shipping Scale, 25-Pound

Buy on Amazon

Fairbanks Scales Ultegra Max R9050 Series Roller Top Parcel Shipping Scale

The Fairbanks Scales Ultegra Max R9050 is designed for the shipping and receiving of heavy packages. It features a roller top for ergonomic application and ease of use.

The Ultegra Max Parcel Scale handles most daily shipping operation requirements. It can weigh packages up to 250 lbs and features 0.05 increments for accuracy. This scale has a 21″ x 21″ platform., weighs in pounds or kilograms, and has a .5″ LCD display.

Fairbanks Scales 31082 Ultegra Max R9050 Series Roller Top Parcel Shipping Scale

Buy on Amazon

Libra Measurement Digital Heavy Duty Postal Shipping Scale

Last on our list is another heavy-duty scale. This model by Libra Measurement has a weight limit of 660 lbs or 300 kg with graduations of 0.1 lb or kg. The weighing platform is industrial-grade solid cast aluminum with a reinforced structure.

Other features of this heavy-duty scale include container weight taring to find the contents’ net weight, auto display zero reset, overloading indicator, and a low battery power indicator. The scale measures 11.81 x 11.81 x 1.38 inches and weighs 4.5 lbs.

660 lb (300 kg) Digital Heavy Duty Postal Shipping Scale

Buy on Amazon

Shipping Scale Features

Before looking for a shipping scale, find out the average weight of the items you plan to weigh and the volume of packages. This will help you determine the right scale. But here are some other features you should also look out for.

Maximum Weight Limit

Even though you might be shipping light items now, you might start to ship heavy items as your business grows. Or, you may have the need to ship heavy packages once in a while. The good news is there many scales that cover this probability. However, if you know your product line will never go beyond 25 pounds, there is no point in getting a scale with a 400-pound limit. So, finding the right balance is key here.

Measurement

Look for scales that can measure the item in whatever unit of measurement fits your needs. Most models come with options for pounds, grams and kilograms.

Battery Life

Scales are powered with batteries and A/C adapters. See if the scale you are using offers both options. You might also want to check for a scale that will save power with automatic shutoff or has some other feature meant to preserve battery life.

Connectivity

Look for the connectivity that will fit your PC or even smartphone. A USB or Ethernet port will give you a longer and more reliable connection. Some newer scales have Bluetooth connectivity, thus eliminating the need for cables.

Display

You will want to ensure the display on the scale is easy for everyone to read. Fortunately, most scales have a large, well-lit LCD display. Make sure you can also see the display in the bright lights of an office or outdoors if you take the scale outdoors.

Operational Efficiency

As you link with more carriers, you want to access the information you need quickly and efficiently. Whether you are costing the shipment, verifying your items, or processing your boxes, you can see those functions on display (depending on the model, of course). Look for a scale that allows for easy navigation of all this information.

In addition, some scales have high precision sensors and other features to ensure the most accurate readings, so you always know exactly what your shipping costs will be.

Material

Choose a scale made of a material that will last and that will accommodate the weight of the packages you will be shipping. Businesses that only ship small or lightweight packages can likely get away with a plastic scale. But if you’re shipping large and heavy items, the best shipping scale is made of a material like stainless steel that can handle the weight.

Types of Postal Scales

There are digital and mechanical scales. True enough, you can calibrate them, but this is another task your small business doesn’t want to be doing. While the mechanical scales are OK, they can wear down over time, especially if you use heavy items.

On the other hand, a digital scale provides more options in today’s digital world. Besides being more accurate and easier to calibrate, you can use the technology to do more. With the right scale, you can connect it to your PC and link up with your carrier to access shipping labels, manage your receipts, get updates, specials, etc.

