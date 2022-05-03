Best Apps for Running in 2022

If you’re willing to shell out some extra cash, there are many running apps that can help you reach your fitness goals while offering some extra features. (Many of the apps on the list do come with a no-cost version in case you wish to try before you buy.

1. MapMyRun from Under Armor

While there’s a version of this app that’s free, the paid version — MapMyRun MVP — includes a host of additional features, such as unlimited maps, heart rate analysis, and mobile coaching.

Available on: iOs and Android

Pricing: $5.99/month or $29.99/year

2. Runkeeper

Again, you can get this app– by Asics — for free, but Runkeeper Go includes live tracking of your progress along running routes, the ability to compare yourself to others, and weekly training plans.

Available on: iOs and Android

Pricing: $39.99/year

3. Apple Fitness Plus

Apple Fitness+ is the premium subscription version of the regular Apple health app, featuring 11 workout types, including HIIT and strength, guided meditations and new workouts each week. It offers Apple watch users recommendations for the Woke and Mindfulness apps.

Available on: iOs

Pricing: $9.99/month or $79.99/year

What is the best running app overall?

Much of the online consensus points to one of the most popular running apps, Runkeeper, for its real-time audio-guided workouts, regular supply of routes, and features like Gear Tracker, which notifies you to know when you need new running shoes.

What is the best running app with a free version?

Again, Runkeeper — which has free and paid versions — seems to (pardon the pun) run away with this category.

What is the best running app for beginners?

Definitely, C25K, which is designed with beginners in mind.

What is the safest running app?

There are a number of apps designed with runner safety in mind, among them ROAD iD, whose safety feature lets five of your chosen friends or relatives track your route via text or email.