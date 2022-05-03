Biden Officially Declares May 1 – 7 as National Small Business Week

President Joe Biden has officially declared May 1 – 7 as National Small Business Week.

National Small Business Week is celebrated every year in the US in the first week of May. This year’s week-long celebration will be centered on ‘Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship’. It will officially commence with a three-day virtual summit and an awards ceremony for honorees.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will kick off the National Small Business Week on May 2. During an educational, training and networking event, Guzman will address registered participants.

Giving Entrepreneurs the Opportunity to Learn, Network and Share Stories

The event presents the perfect opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to come together and learn, network and share their own stories about building resilient and successful businesses.

In his proclamation declaring May 1 – 7 as National Small Business Week, President Biden spoke about the value small businesses play in the US economy and how Small Business Week celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“For generations, small businesses across America have shaped and embodied our Nation’s entrepreneurial spirit and driven our economy forward. Today, more than 32 million small businesses employ almost half of America’s workforce and represent the heart and soul of countless communities. During National Small Business Week, we celebrate America’s small businesses and their enormous contributions to American life and prosperity,” said President Biden.

2022 Small Business Week

The 2022 Small Business Week virtual conference will provide small businesses with free business advice, free educational webinars, and the opportunity to network with fellow business owners.

Hailed as a ‘critical federal resource’, attendees will also have the opportunity to chat will industry experts and learn new business strategies from motivational speakers.

Business owners and entrepreneurs interested in attending the virtual conference can register here.

