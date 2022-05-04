Take a Bitcoin Course Before You Start Investing

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Thirteen years after the introduction of cryptocurrency, there are now more than 2,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation. Together with that concept was introduced the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Bitcoin has seen its value rise by a minimum of more than 100% per annum. It’s been the leader of its kind since its inception. There are many offerings online for Bitcoin so you can learn how this digital financing tool works as well as how you can use it for your small business and personal life.

Popular Bitcoin courses

Here is a list of the popular courses for Bitcoin online.

Bitcoin 101 – Complete Intro to Bitcoin, Blockchain & Crypto

Bitcoin 101 is a course designed for beginners that explains the fundamentals of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology. The course also covers the 8 fundamentals of Bitcoin, and how you can buy and store Bitcoin including tax implications if any. And finally, the course shows you price prediction methods and evidence to support them.

Bitcoin: Advanced Level Transactions

Bitcoin: Advanced Level Transactions is an advanced-level course designed for business professionals that deal with the commercial aspect of Bitcoin. In this course, you will be able to understand what a Bitcoin transaction is and its major components, how the transactions are structured, and how to record the transaction in Blockchain.

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Bootcamp

In less than 9 hours, Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Bootcamp teaches what exactly Bitcoin, Ethereum, blockchain, smart contract, DApps, and tokens are and their applications in business and personally. Then it shows how to buy a cryptocurrency and apply a digital signature to it, similarly, differences between Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, and wallet and address.

Crypto Condensed™: The Complete Guide To Bitcoin (2022)

Crypto Condensed™: The Complete Guide To Bitcoin (2022) teaches you how Bitcoin works as a global currency including all the theories behind it and its practical application. In this course, you will learn about cryptography, Bitcoin mining, marketing Bitcoin, and how Bitcoin transactions work. Likewise, you will see business as well as personal applications of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin University: Build & Grow Your Wealth with Bitcoin

Bitcoin University: Build & Grow Your Wealth with Bitcoin schools you on the origin and basics of Bitcoin and blockchain technology and how they work. It discusses in detail how it is valued, and the mechanisms of its exchange. Additionally, you will learn what you need to know before investing in Bitcoin and the strategies involved in trading it.

Certified Bitcoin Professional: Pass The Certification Exam

Certified Bitcoin Professional is a prep course for the Bitcoin professional exam. Starting with the concept of money and ledger-based economics you will learn the fundamentals of cryptography, basics of Bitcoin, mining, wallets, clients and key management, and Bitcoin commerce. The course contains 2 hours of lectures and 75 prep exam questions.

Introduction to Bitcoin & Crypto Assets

In one and half hours, Introduction to Bitcoin & Crypto Assets takes you from the origins of blockchain and Bitcoin to describing the concepts and terminologies concerned with them. It explains what DeFi or (decentralized finance) is and the impact it has on traditional financial institutions. Equally, it sheds light on why banks are engaging with the new digital currency and what changed through the pandemic.

Start & Secure Your Bitcoin Fortune: Join The Revolution

In this crash course, Start & Secure Your Bitcoin Fortune: Join The Revolution you will learn how to get started with Bitcoin and grasp a general understanding of how it works as well as buying your Bitcoin. Similarly, you will learn the different types of wallets and how to choose between them together with safety and security strategy lessons.

The COMPLETE Guide to Start Mining Bitcoin in the AWS Cloud

The COMPLETE Guide to Start Mining Bitcoin in the AWS Cloud teaches you how to perform cloud mining using AWS (Amazon Web Services) to earn cryptocurrency. You will also learn Bitcoin and cryptocurrency fundamentals, creating your Bitcoin wallet, the differences and similarities in mining and cloud mining, and AmazonWeb Services and its pricing.

The Basics of Blockchain & Bitcoin Fundamentals Course

Updated for 2022 The Basics of Blockchain & Bitcoin Fundamentals Course starts by answering the question of what is blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, smart contracts, and digital tokens. It goes on to explain the difference between blockchain and Bitcoin and their importance. Moreover, you will familiarize yourself with the concepts and vocabulary of Bitcoin in business.

Bitcoin has enjoyed 3 four-digit and one five-digit growth year since its inception. By November 2021 total value of the bitcoins in circulation was above 1.03 trillion USD, according to Coinmarketcap. All these mentioned courses are self-paced. Furthermore, they award a certificate of completion and lifetime access to all the learning materials and videos, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.