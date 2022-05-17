16 Business Simulation Games for Entrepreneurs

Looking for a game where you can build skills useful in real-world situations? Or perhaps you’re already an ace at resource management games and you want to showcase your aptitude in a fun and relaxing video game. Business simulators have been entertaining players for decades, and they serve as a great way to spend time while learning to succeed in real life.

What is a Business Simulation Game?

What is a business simulation game? The name is self-explanatory. Business simulation games, also known as tycoon games, place players at the head of fictional companies as they must strategize their way to success. These entertaining tools, available on a variety of consoles and as mobile apps, help sharpen business management skills outside of the stressful workplace. After all, the game might mirror real business scenarios, but the risk of failure carries little consequence.

Benefits of Playing a Business Simulator Game

Why should you play a business simulator game? Business simulation games provide players with a variety of benefits, including:

Practice soft skills – Business simulation players can play to improve their business skills without risking their actual jobs. Players practice skills like communications and leadership, but their mistakes don’t impact their real careers.

– Business simulation players can play to improve their business skills without risking their actual jobs. Players practice skills like communications and leadership, but their mistakes don’t impact their real careers. Improve hard skills – Soft skills aren’t the only practice offered in business simulation games. Players can also hone hard skills specific to a market. While playing business simulation games, players can learn about a specific industry, such as game development, medical management or even YouTube influencing.

– Soft skills aren’t the only practice offered in business simulation games. Players can also hone hard skills specific to a market. While playing business simulation games, players can learn about a specific industry, such as game development, medical management or even YouTube influencing. Relax and enjoy – It can be hard for a dedicated professional to leave the office behind at the end of the workday. Business simulator games are a great way to relax and unwind while still sharpening skills important to your career. By having fun, you’ll be able to face the next workday refreshed with a clear and focused mind.

– It can be hard for a dedicated professional to leave the office behind at the end of the workday. Business simulator games are a great way to relax and unwind while still sharpening skills important to your career. By having fun, you’ll be able to face the next workday refreshed with a clear and focused mind. Encourage teambuilding – Business managers are always looking for a great teambuilding exercise at the workplace, and playing business games is a great way to bring personalities together in a productive way. Much like escape room team building, business strategy games are a great way to build fellowship at the office.

Best Business Simulator Games

What are the best business simulation games? It can be hard to choose. Are you looking for a game set in a particular industry, or do you want to entertain yourself by controlling an entire economic system? There are business games to appeal to any interest or skill level. To help you decide, we’ve highlighted a few of the best business simulation games.

1. Capitalism Lab

Initially released in 2012, Capitalism Lab challenges players to become the world’s most successful entrepreneurs. On their journey to expand their businesses and increase profits, players compete in a variety of markets against an assortment of various competitor corporations. As the CEO, the player must use their business skills to avoid real-world challenges like bankruptcy and buyouts.

2. Sim Companies

Sim Companies is a business simulation game that charges players with building a company from the ground up. Players compete against each other, trying to find and exploit gaps in the market. The free game employs an advanced economic simulation model to deliver the most realistic and challenging gaming experience, including pricing, influence, and cartels.

3. Marketplace Simulations

Experience real-world situations set in a competitive environment with Marketplace Simulations. Business students can practice skills that will benefit them in the job market with this award-winning learning tool. Marketplace Simulations features engaging, game-like exercises that let them experiment with business strategies.

4. Virtonomics

In this multiplayer business simulation game, Virtonomics players must strategically build their virtual companies to become successful Virtonomics entrepreneurs. Develop a fictional startup in a choice of industries, playing in modes including entrepreneur, business war or Virtonomics tycoon.

5. YouTubers Life 2

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to operate a YouTube channel for profit? YouTubers Life 2 players must navigate the pitfalls of producing content and social media influencing, striving to garner the most subscribers and views. Start with basic equipment and expand as you build your channel and your viewership.

6. Constructor Plus

Called the definitive gaming solution for the modern-day tycoon, Constructor Plus challenges players to build a town filled with businesses, tenants and even undesirables while fending off rivals. Choose to construct any of more than 140 buildings, ranging from skyscrapers to mobile homes.

7. Crossroads Inn

Want to create a hotel empire? Crossroads Inn is a time management simulator set in a fantasy world. Players build and manage a tavern, completing challenges and striving to satisfy visiting adventurers by developing the inn’s interior, services and menu. Can your innkeeper be a hero, too?

Best Game-Like Business Simulators

Some business simulators are so educational it can be hard to realize you’re playing a video game. Want to have fun while sharpening your business savvy? Try one of these best game-like business simulators.

8. Motorsport Manager

Instead of playing a traditional racing video game, why not manage the team? Motorsport Manager is a strategy game that simulates racing management. To succeed, players must hire the best drivers, build better cars and immerse themselves in the world of racing. Do you have what it takes to be the manager of a high-performance motorsports team? Try Motorsport Manager and find out.

9. Two Point Hospital

Two Point Hospital is a popular business simulation game developed by Two Point Studios. Players must build the Two Point hospital from the ground up, then manage a successful healthcare operation. The versatile Two Point Hospital allows players to design a spectacular medical center while also managing unruly staff and curing unusual illnesses.

10. Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Navigate an organ-based market with dozens of commodities in this challenging business simulator. Space Warlord Organ Trading players act as organ traders in a cut-throat market full of fleshy meat. To succeed, they must trade with dubious figures and keep vampire-leech organs from destroying the rest of their wares.

11. Planet Coaster

A favorite among tycoon games, Planet Coaster is a construction and management simulation video game that challenges players to build an amazing amusement park. To succeed, they must construct the best theme park rides and roller coasters. Players must attract visitors, manage limited funds and earn as much profit as they can as they operate their creations.

12. Rollercoaster Tycoon

The ultra-popular Rollercoaster Tycoon series of business simulation games challenges players to build and manage the theme park of their dreams. Rollercoaster Tycoon players relax and enjoy themselves as they construct and customize unique roller coasters, and they practice business administration as they learn to master open-ended amusement park management.

13. Game Dev Story

Improve your entrepreneurial skills as you’re entertained by this game for Nintendo Switch and other platforms. In Game Dev Story, players are challenged to manage a video game development company and create a million-selling game. Can you act as a game dev and create a bestselling game with the attributes of fun, creativity, outstanding graphics and superior sound? Try your hand at Game Dev Story and create some magic.

14. Space Company Simulator

This realistic management simulator challenges players’ planning skills as they try to successfully launch the first manned mission to Mars. Compete to be the industry’s leading space travel company as you plan the ultimate mission. In the process, Space Company Simulator players must complete tasks like hiring new employees, refining their technology and designing spectacular rockets.

15. Transport Fever

Looking for a transportation tycoon game where you can master more than trains? Transport Fever invites players to be railroad tycoons, but it adds planes and ships to the mix. Instead of focusing on mere railways, players are challenged to build powerful airports and harbors, as well. The game starts in 1850, but as time passes so do the available transportation options.

16. Rise of Industry

Players looking for an original game that simulates business strategies can try their hands at Rise of Industry. Set in the early 20th century, Rise of Industry challenges players to build and manage a growing empire, building factories and transportation lines, negotiating with competitors and seeking market opportunities along the way.

Practice Having Your Own Business with Amazing Business Simulations

Have you always dreamed of having your own business? Do you feel you have what it takes to be a successful tycoon of industry? You can have fun playing any of the best business board games or farming games, or you can practice your skills playing a business simulator video game like any of the fascinating options above.

What is the best business simulator game?

With so many great business simulator games available, how can you choose the best? Preference might depend on the industry of focus, the skills desired, or even the free status of the game. The best general business simulator game is Virtonomics. The multiplayer simulator lets players play as an entrepreneur, mafia manager,s or a tycoon, testing their finance skills and working to conquer the industry. Virtonomics is a great source of entertainment, knowledge, training and development.

Can simulation be used in the business world?

Business simulators are more than just relaxing games in the business and marketing worlds. A business simulation game can be used by professionals to hone their management and organization skills without risks associated with control of the real-life marketplace. Multiplayer games even can be used to build teamwork as players learn business strategy. With hard work, anyone can find success as a virtual tycoon.