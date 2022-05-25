Coinbase NFT, a Web3 social marketplace for the cryptographic tokens NFTs, has gone live in beta.

Anyone can now check out the first version of Coinbase NFT at nft.coinbase.com and browse the vast collection of NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Coinbase NFT Goes Live in Beta

Beta testers are now able to create a Coinbase NFT profile to buy and sell NFTs using a self-custody wallet. Furthermore, for a limited time, buyers and sellers will not have to pay any Coinbase transaction fees.

How Businesses Can Benefit from NFTs

NFTs can be used by small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs in a number of ways. They can provide proof of authenticity, link physical products with NFTs, and sell NFTs that represent shares in a business. NFTs are also a good way for businesses to streamline operations and save time and money.

Coinbase NFT in Beta

Coinbase NFT in beta has multiple advantages for small businesses. It enables sellers to create a profile that represents their brand by curating it with NFTs that tell its story. Users can connect any self-custody wallet to select the NFTs they want to highlight, or hide, on their profile.

The Rise of NFT Communities

In a statement on Coinbase NFT being launched in beta, Coinbase spoke about building and engaging NFT communities.

“The rise of NFT communities have shown us that online conversation extends far beyond the moments around transactions. We’re building a place that’s for more than just buying and selling. We want Coinbase NFT to be a place that helps creators and collectors build and engage their communities.

“Follow other profiles and start the conversation with comments. Once signed in, you can post comments directly on NFTs, and can up/downvote comments as conversations unfold,” said Coinbase.

Discover the Best NFTs

With the Coinbase in beta, users can browse NFTs for sale with the Discover Feed. Coinbase makes personalized NFT recommendations to save users time searching.

Creators should look out for additional features that Coinbase NFT will be gradually adding to the web2 social marketplace in the forthcoming weeks and months. Features like drops, minting, token-gated communities, and the option to buy NFTs with a Coinbase account or a credit card, are all in the pipeline for the Coinbase NFT community.

By helping individuals and brands buy, sell and stake crypto, Coinbase has proven that it can build a profitable business. By going live in beta form, the Coinbase NFT marketplace enables buyers and sellers to explore a wealth of new features and projects and help more people break into the creator community.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.