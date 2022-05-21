Comcast Offering Grants to Small Businesses in Five Large Metro Areas

Businesses in communities around the country are still reeling from COVID and its after-effects. Women and entrepreneurs of color have been hit especially hard. Although pretty much every city could use extra support, Comcast has identified five key metropolitan areas to support through its latest grant program. Read about Comcast RISE grants and other current small business funding opportunities below.

Comcast RISE

Comcast is launching a new round of RISE grant funding. The program supports small businesses owned by women and people of color in select communities across the U.S. The cities selected for this round include Detroit, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Twin Cities. Eligible businesses in this community can apply for $10,000 in funding. Overall, the program will distribute $5 million across 500 businesses. Recipients can also enjoy creative and marketing consulting and tech upgrades. Applications for this round are due June 14.

Northwest Florida Black Business Investment Grant Program

The Northwest Florida Black Business Investment Grant Program aims to uplift Black businesses in Pensacola and Northwest Florida. It’s a program of Bantucola, the Black business directory launched by Chris Hendricks in 2018. Northwest Florida businesses that are at least 51 percent Black-owned and registered with Bantucola and the Florida SunBiz Division of Corporations can apply for $1,500. The deadline to apply is May 25. And Bantucola will announce winners at the State of Black Northwest Florida luncheon on May 27.

Navajo Artisan and Small Business Relief Grant Program

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development is re-launching its Navajo Artisan and Small Business Relief Grant program. The program originally launched with funding from the CARES Act. And this new round will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The current grant will prioritize applicants who haven’t received financial assistance from previous rounds. The division is currently accepting paper applications, and they’re working to develop an online portal as well.

West New York Small Business Grant Program

West New York, New Jersey is supporting its local small businesses with a new grant program. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000. To qualify, businesses must be located in West New York, registered with the New Jersey Department of Treasury, be current on all relevant taxes, and have 25 or fewer full time employees. Businesses should also be able to prove major negative impact from COVID-19. The town will accept applications through June 3.

Yolo County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant

Yolo County’s Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program aims to support underserved small businesses through the area. Eligible microbusinesses can apply for grants of $2,500. To qualify, companies must have less than five full time equivalent employees and show significant harm from the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be accepted through October 15 or until all funds have been distributed.

Princeton Small Business Resiliency Fund

The Princeton Small Business Resiliency Fund is launching a new round of grant funding to support businesses that didn’t receive funds previously. This round will include about $20,000 in total funding. Funded mainly through a gift from Princeton University, the program has already awarded more than $440,000 through previous rounds over the past two years. To qualify, businesses should have a storefront in the city of Princeton and no more than 25 employees. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until funds have been distributed.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.