Content Marketing Course Options for You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Getting your product ready for market is only the primary step, selling your product requires different types of marketing strategies. Content marketing strategies help your business come on top by developing and sharing articles and different modes of media to attract and engage customers looking for products like yours. Content marketing courses teach you the best of these strategies. There are several offerings online with content marketing courses to boost your product/business ranking.

Popular Content Marketing Courses

Here are some of the most popular online content marketing courses to promote your business.

The Content Writing Course

The Content Writing Course teaches you the different types of content writing and helps you increase the quality and quantity of content you write. SEO content writing, writer habit formation, how keywords work in Google autocomplete, plagiarism and referencing, and choosing a niche are all explained in the course.

Viral Blogging 101: Blogging & Content Writing Masterclass

Viral Blogging 101 & Content Writing Masterclass contains step-by-step directions to get you writing and blogging like a pro. This masterclass guides you through how you choose your post topic and post type, create effective outlines, write your first paragraphs, revise your work, and top it with a catchy headline.

Content Marketing Masterclass: Create Content That Sells

Content Marketing Masterclass Creating Content That Sells elaborates on how to boost sales, traffic, and brand recognition using digital content. The masterclass will cover the fundamentals of content marketing, web design, generating content ideas, copywriting, types of content, SEO, content formats & repurposing, content promotion, email marketing, external marketing channels, and measuring your result.

Copywriting: B2B Copywriting, Content Writing, Copy Writing

Copywriting: B2B Copywriting, Content Writing focuses on landing you hundreds of new B2B customers and creating a full-funnel B2B content marketing and copywriting plan. Included in this course are B2B copywriting, B2B content writing, B2B content strategy, copywriting, B2B marketing, lead generation, content writing, copywriting, and the common pitfalls in each.

Write Killer Content with Jasper AI Content Generator – 2022

Write Killer Content with Jasper AI Content Generator shows you how to write your content faster using an Artificial Intelligence content generator, Jasper. This guide will walk you through the product description and using Jasper AI, the different commands, AIDA and PAS frameworks, content optimization, SEO title, and Meta description.

Copywriting – Become a Freelance Copywriter, Your own Boss

Copywriting – Become a Freelance Copywriter Your own Boss teaches you how to monetize your basic writing skills to become a freelance copywriter. From building your portfolio to pricing your work, this lesson covers everything including doing sales copy and expert copy, finding clients, marketing yourself, selecting fruitful projects, and building a copywriter website.

Business Writing & Technical Writing Immersion

The goal of the course is to teach you the core elements and procedures involved in effective Business Writing & Technical Writing Immersion. These elements are: analyzing purpose and audience, information gathering, writing outline and draft, revising content, editing for (coherence, clarity, economy, and readability), and conclusion and final thoughts.

How To Write A White Paper In One Day

In 2.5 hours How To Write A White Paper In One Day will teach you how to write a 2000-word white paper in a single day. You will learn what white paper is and is not, the major parts of appropriate writing styles, how to structure your argument to engage the readers to completion, and edit your copy like a pro.

Blogging for a Living – Perfect Small Budget Project

Blogging for a Living is a detailed guide to bogging starting with the essentials and potentials of blogging. The lessons start with setting up your blog and the technicalities involved with it. It then moves to creating headers and logos, writing posts and creating pages, integrating a shop on your blog, and getting your blog ready for traffic.

Copywriting secrets – How to Write Copy that Sells

Copywriting Secrets How to Write a Copy that Sells teaches you how to structure and write a captivating and convincing sales copy. In this course, you will learn the features, benefits, and advantages of sales copy. You will be able to leverage emotional drivers both in B2C and B2B environments. Moreover, you will learn to write press releases and get published.

These courses have been offered by big companies like NASDAQ, VOLKSWAGEN, and NetApp to their employees. The courses are self-paced and contain progress tests. Additionally, they award a certificate of completion and offer lifetime access to learning materials including videos both on mobile and television. And finally, you are given a 30-day money-back guarantee.