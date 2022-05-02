Take a Cryptocurrency Course to See If They’re for You

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In June 2009, one Bitcoin (the first Crypto) was valued at 0.0001 USD, by November 2021 the value of one Bitcoin has hit a record high of 68,990 USD. Currently, there are several cryptocurrencies available. Several banks and corporations across the globe have started to recognize cryptocurrency as a means of transaction. There are several courses available online for cryptocurrency so you can learn about this financial tool.

Popular Cryptocurrency Courses

Here are the most popular online cryptocurrency courses.

Full Cryptocurrency Course: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Blockchain

Starting with what cryptocurrency is, Full Cryptocurrency Course: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Blockchain explains what blockchain, Bitcoin, and Ethereum are. The course goes into how to set up and store cryptocurrency in a wallet, trade and exchange cryptocurrencies, safety and security measures when using crypto, and how to participate in an ICO and invest with crypto.

Cryptocurrency Fundamentals: Buy, Sell, Trade Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Fundamentals: Buy, Sell, Trade Cryptocurrency teaches you what cryptocurrency is and its mechanisms of it. It will also teach you the different types of cryptocurrencies and which ones are the most valued. Further, it explains what Ethereum tokens are and the difference between coins and tokens, and the trading and storing of crypto.

The Complete Cryptocurrency Course: More than 5 Courses in 1

In 24-hours The Complete Cryptocurrency Course: More than 5 Courses in 1 will briefly discuss blockchain, crypto investing, crypto mining, crypto wallets, and crypto exchanges. It then shows you the pros and cons of 10 popular Cryptos (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Monero, Zcash, Dash, NEO, Cardano, and Stellar) and how to buy and sell them. Furthermore, it covers 5 different exchanges and 5 different wallets.

Crypto Trading 101: Buy Sell Trade Cryptocurrency for Profit

Crypto Trading 101: Buy Sell Trade Cryptocurrency for Profit teaches how to invest and profit on crypto using Japanese candlestick charts, volume analysis, and breakout patterns. This 6-hour-long course starts with the basics of crypto and what blockchain technology is, and emphasizes technical patterns of trading with crypto including day trading.

Build a Blockchain and a Cryptocurrency from Scratch

Build a Blockchain and a Cryptocurrency from Scratch is the course that explains the building and implementation of blockchain and crypto. It also discusses the core concepts of blockchain such as proof-of-work algorithm, mining, and peer-to-peer connection. Moreover, it shows how to create API, unit test components, and create a transaction pool and a wallet.

Cryptocurrency Investment Course 2022: Fund your Retirement!

In 16 hours, Cryptocurrency Investment Course 2022 will help you familiarize yourself with blockchain and cryptocurrency. Specifically, you will understand and exploit profitable narratives like NFT, Metaverse, Defi, Launchpads, gaming, and Meme Coins. The course also breaks down how to identify crypto with the biggest potential, use centralized platforms such as Binance and Coinbase, and decentralized ones like Uniswap and Pancakeswap.

Cryptocurrency: Complete Bitcoin, Ethereum, Altcoins! (8 HR)

Cryptocurrency: Complete Bitcoin, Ethereum, Altcoins! (8 HR) teaches you what cryptocurrency is and how it is used. It trains you on how to invest and trade with crypto as well as use it for personal use. The lessons also include ICO risks and rewards and their comparison to stock market IPOs, building your crypto portfolio matching your risk tolerance, and much more.

The Complete Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin Trading Course 2022

Updated for 2022, The Complete Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin Trading Course schools you with step-by-step technical crypto trading techniques and profitable strategies. Included in the lesson; setting up a crypto wallet and protecting it, candlestick chart analysis, identifying the right methodology to determine market trends and reversals, and how to protect your money when the market crashes.

Algorithmic Cryptocurrency Trading + Top 5 Robots in 2022

Algorithmic Cryptocurrency Trading + Top 5 Robots in 2022 teaches you how to fully automate trading using 5 trading strategies as well as trading manually. You will also learn how to diversify your risks between 2 cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin and Ethereum), 2 different timeframes, and 5 strategies. And finally, you will get 5 EAs (Robots) for algorithmic crypto trading.

Cryptocurrency Investing: Buy & Trade Bitcoin & Altcoins

Cryptocurrency Investing Buy & Trade Bitcoin & Altcoins is a beginner course that elaborates on how to invest, buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. It starts with how to buy crypto with real money and explains the fundamentals of Blockchain and Crypto including the cryptocurrency trading graph.

Understanding cryptocurrency can mean stepping into the future, as the world market is digitalizing and heading into a whole new dimension where money is decentralized. All courses mentioned above are self-paced courses that award a certificate of completion and lifetime access to all the learning materials and videos, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.