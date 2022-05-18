Spotlight: Dooeys Reimagines Slippers to Make Them Supportive and Sustainable

Shoppers have had two main choices when it comes to at-home footwear: outside shoes or flimsy, unsupportive slippers. But Dooeys aims to change that.

The company takes the simple concept of slippers and turns them into a quality, sustainable item. Read on for the company’s journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers modern, sustainable slippers.

Founder Jordan Clark told Small Business Trends, “At Dooeys, we’re reimagining slippers for modern home life creating stylish and supportive house shoes made from plant-based & recycled materials.”

Business Niche

Filling multiple needs at once.

Clark says, “We’re one of the only slipper brands out there combining style, support, and sustainability. Most brands sacrifice style for support or forego using earth-friendly materials because they think it will sacrifice their design, but we spare no detail in how are shoes are made resulting in a shoe that enables people to look good, feel good, and do good for the planet with every step.”

How the Business Got Started

After noticing a gap in the market.

Clark was tired of having to choose between unsupportive slippers and outdoor shoes. She also couldn’t find a slipper made with earth-friendly materials. So she created what she wished she could find.

Biggest Win

Securing their first angel investment.

Clark adds, “Up until that point, we bootstrapped the business raising initial funds through pre-orders and being scrappy to get the word out.”

Biggest Risk

Getting started.

Clark explains, “It’s a huge leap to go from an idea to investing in inventory and marketing. Through a lean mindset, we were able to do this successfully by starting small and growing slowly so we can test and see what works.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Inventory and digital marketing.

Clark says, “I would use it towards inventory and marketing our product through digital advertising to continue getting the word out to people looking for stylish and sustainable slippers.”

Company Nameskes

A Dutch goodbye.

Clark formerly lived in Amsterdam. Her favorite Dutch word, “doei” means goodbye. She also appreciates the chipper enthusiasm it is often delivered with.

She adds, “Give those old, floppy, unsupportive slippers an enthusiastic doei — and slide your feet into their new favorite slipshoes, Dooeys!”

