Ecommerce platform eBay recently announced its third annual Up & Running Grants program to support small businesses, in partnership with Hello Alice.

$10K Small Business Grants Available from eBay and Hello Alice

The program will give 50 small to medium-sized business owners a grant of $10K, as well as providing guided online learning content. The aim is to help entrepreneurs optimize their business operations, providing them with the resources to scale, grow and thrive online.

Funds and Resources Necessary to Keep Businesses Afloat

The last round of grants in 2021 was particularly timely for most of the recipients. Approximately 92% of last year’s grant recipients stated that the funds they received were necessary to keep their businesses going.

Also crucial to staying afloat amongst all the pandemic-related problems last year were the business development resources and mentorship opportunities also offered through Hello Alice.

The grants are intended to be used by businesses for the likes of physical and digital store improvements, new equipment and inventory, technology, hiring and training to support success. The successful applicants also receive access to guided online learning content through the new eBay Academy. Expert sellers and small business growth advocates will also be providing direct training and coaching.

Creating the ‘World’s Most Vibrant Marketplace’

The Vice President of eBay’s Seller Community, Andrea Stairs, said of the program: “Small businesses are the backbone of eBay, bringing their rich and diverse inventory to create the world’s most vibrant marketplace. The strength of our economy depends on small business owners, and our Up & Running Grants program is part of eBay’s ongoing commitment to empowering them. We continue to find new ways to invest in small businesses and make eBay their platform of choice, offering community, counsel, a support system and funding.”

For the third time, eBay is partnering with the free, multichannel platform Hello Alice. The platform generally helps businesses organize their business launch and grow their market, but will also be administering the grants program. Access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply will be available through Hello Alice, where applicants successful or not can be enrolled in an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking.

The Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice, Elizabeth Gore, said of the partnership with eBay: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with eBay on their Up & Running Grants program to ensure that small business owners have the capital they need to succeed. This year, we look forward to supporting even more eBay Sellers as they grow on the marketplace and we commend eBay for their ongoing support of the small businesses on the platform.”

How to Apply for an Up & Running Grant

Owners of small to medium-sized business can apply for an Up & Running Grant via the Hello Alice website up until June 10.

To be eligible, applicants must either be an existing eBay seller with an active listing in the past six months, with an ‘above standard’ or ‘top rated’ performance level. Some new eBay sellers will also be eligible, so long as they joined the platform between June 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.