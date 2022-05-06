Take an Email Marketing Course to Improve Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Marketing and sales have continued improving over the years. In the past decade, digital infrastructure has grown significantly. Digital marketing has stepped in front of marketing platforms and started to take over. Email marketing has proved to be one of the strongest elements of digital marketing with 30% of E-commerce revenue coming from email marketing. There are several offerings online with email marketing courses so you can take advantage of this segment.

Popular Email Marketing Courses

Here are some of the most popular online email marketing courses

Email Marketing 2022. Increase sales with Email Marketing!

In this updated step-by-step guide to Email Marketing 2022 course, you will learn the need for email marketing and explore the different types of emails and use them. Building customer database, database segmentation, GDPR regulations, emailing with SendPulse, avoiding getting spammed, and measuring the performance of your email marketing are among the lessons provided in the course.

10 Email Marketing Strategies That Make Me 6-Figures

10 Email Marketing Strategies That Make Me 6-Figures teaches you the ten email marketing strategies and five principles of a successful email. The course goes into detail to show you how to grow your mailing list. It also shows you how to send welcome emails, promotional emails, sales emails, retargeting emails, loyalty emails, on-demand emails, and Feedback emails.

Email Marketing: Copywriting and Growing Your E-mail Lists

Email Marketing: Copywriting and Growing Your E-mail Lists trains you to create a simple and effective emailing system. This course includes successful copywriting and customer psychology, how not to “get friend Zoned!”, copy-paste email templates, and growing your email list including using YouTube and Google Ads accounts, and email maintenance to work mobile.

25 Mistakes You Make in Email Marketing & How To Fix Them

Designed to help you avoid common pitfalls and deal with the uncommon ones, 25 Mistakes You Make in Email Marketing & How To Fix Them including changes in email regulation enables you to write effective marketing emails. The lessons include creating attractive content, building relationships, automating emails, keeping subscriptions, and creating a customer base that acts as a fan base.

Email Marketing with PowerMTA, IP Rotation, and Mailwizz

Email Marketing with PowerMTA, IP Rotation, and Mailwizz teaches you how to install and configure the PowwerMTA management console, one popular email messaging transfer agent. The course also directs you on how to install and configure Mailwizz, create DKIM records, IP rotation, security practices, send unlimited emails, and send them through multiple email servers.

Communicate for Business: Write, Email, Close the Loop

Communicate for Business: Write, Email, Close the Loop focuses on training you to communicate and express yourself well both in the digital and traditional ways. You will learn to choose the right words and set the tone, construct your emails and avoid common mistakes, and design a communication plan to achieve the target.

Email Marketing Mastery For Coaches, Hypnotherapists & NLPs

Email Marketing Mastery For Coaches, Hypnotherapists & NLPs uncovers how to craft and send emails that convert into paying clients. It teaches you the email mastery, what makes emails fail or succeed. You will also learn email sequence and schedules, increase the rate of conversion, set up and structure email campaigns, and turn emails into hypnotherapy, NLP, or coaching business.

Klaviyo Mastery 1.0

Klaviyo is an email marketing platform for e-commerce that acts as an online store you can use to sell your products on with emails. Klaviyo Mastery 1.0 course teaches you every feature of the software including Klaviyo flow, creating dynamic blocks, and creating campaigns. Additionally, the course shows you the mechanisms of the software and how it grows your email subscriber list.

The Complete Mailchimp Email Marketing Course

The Complete Mailchimp Email Marketing Course trains you on the software and helps you navigate and optimize quality email marketing campaigns on it. The course shows you how to set up Mailchimp and set up email lists, make hyper-segment emails, create content that gets opened and coverts, create opt-in and signup forms, and perform split testing and email marketing analysis.

HTML Email Responsive From Scratch

With HTML Email Responsive From Scratch you will learn to create responsive HTML emails that are compatible with all screen sizes. In five and half hours, the course will show you how to create emails by coding the emails and using frameworks, and email web services, and develop knowledge to find in-demand jobs as an email developer.

Most businesses and freelancers rely on email marketing to get recognized, increase their reach and conversion, and boost their sales. All the courses stated above are self-paced, contain progress tests, and award a certificate of completion. Additionally, students have lifetime access to the learning materials and a 30-day money-back guarantee.