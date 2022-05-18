Great Event Planning Courses for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

On the small business scale or in the corporate world, launching a product or a service requires a campaign. Running a successful campaign can be the deciding factor that puts the product or the service in the leading position. Events play a big role in campaigns, marketing and advertising. Possessing great skills in event planning directly impacts the performance of your campaign. There are several offerings online with event planning courses to help your business maximize the results of your campaigns.

Popular Event Planning Courses

Here is a list of the most popular online event planning courses to guide your business on your next event.

Event Planning: Learn how to Plan a Great Event

Event Planning: Learn how to Plan a Great Event entails every element and process needed to write an efficient event plan. With an introduction to the events industry, the course goes to show you how to properly research your event, marketing and social media, budgeting and sponsorship, permits and licenses, and choosing a venue and site survey.

Successful Events: Event Planning, Marketing & Management

Successful Events: Event Planning, Marketing & Management discusses how to manage a successful event from planning to execution. You will be taught to write sponsorship proposals, master communication channels, write a business plan for your event, contingency planning, volunteer retention, vendor management, brand your event, and event design.

How to Plan a Virtual Event & Reach your Audience Online

How to Plan a Virtual Event & Reach your Audience Online teaches you how to plan, organize and execute your virtual event. The lessons include virtual event formats and business models you can use for your event. It also includes the schedule and content of the event, the virtual event technology to use, and the staffing required.

Event Planning Certified: Sponsors, Volunteers, 100k Events

Event Planning Certified: Sponsors, Volunteers, 100k Events show you how to grow your local event into an international event. Free and paid events and how to make money from them, attracting brands to sponsor your event, infrastructure branding, sales and corporate sponsorship, HR and building teams, including insurance and liability protection, are some of the topics covered.

How to Throw Events and Attract Corporate Sponsors

How to Throw Events and Attract Corporate Sponsors trains you with the 48 industry secrets to make you more money and get more people to your events. Starting with the mindset the lessons include event planning strategies, sponsorships and getting products for free such as venues, food, drinks, and explosive event marketing tactics.

Event Management for Beginners

Event Management for Beginners teaches you different aspects of event management from planning to execution and monitoring to reviewing your event. It will answer all the WH questions of the event. Starting with why the event is necessary, it will cover what the scopes are, when, where, and how it must be conducted together with who it is organized for.

Event Planning: 1.5 Hour Crash Course and How-to Guide

This Event Planning: 1.5 Hour Crash Course and How-to-Guide is a step-by-step guide to holding your event starting with the initial planning including budgeting with excel. It goes into using the Gantt chart, scheduling, marketing, giving press releases, connecting with sponsors and cash flow, follow-up emails during the event, management, and post-event management.

Event Decor Technology

This Event Decor Technology workshop is prepared for decorators and planners to inform you on the rules of decoration installation design. It covers platform frameworks, feet, and stability, stretching of canvas, films and knurling, plastic and other materials review, furniture in décor, electric and lighting, manufacturing of PVC structures, and more.

Strategic Event Planning Business

Strategic Event Planning Business shows you how to start an event planning business and equips you with the skills of outstanding planners and managers. You will learn to define your event, develop a business plan, develop necessary networks, and staffing, study traits and reasons for event failure, and develop a way to measure the success of your event.

The Ultimate Guide to Professional Event Planning Management

This Ultimate Guide teaches the techniques and skills to turn into a great planner. Divided into 11 sections this 4-hour long course covers creating corporate events, wedding planning, conducting yourself with clients, location scouting, dealing with suppliers and building relationships, budgeting, branding and design, staffing, and using CANVA for designing.

An event can mean anything such as networking events, conferences, expos, concerts, corporate retreats, or wedding ceremonies. Mentioned above are self-paced courses containing progress tests. The courses award a certificate of completion and lifetime access to learning materials including videos. And for those with reservations, they also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.