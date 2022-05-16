Live Streaming Courses You Can Take Online Today

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In recent years the practice of marketing and advertising has gone through different types of platforms. In the digital age, digital means of marketing and advertising are practiced with different technologies and platforms. Live streaming is one of the technologies you can use to help you market your business to a large number of people. There are several offerings online with live streaming courses for your business or as a business opportunity.

Popular Live Streaming Courses

Here are some of the most popular live-streaming courses to help your business engage with your audience.

LIVE Streaming Pro: Ultimate Course – From Beginner to Pro

LIVE Streaming Pro: Ultimate Course – From Beginner to Pro contains lessons on every aspect of live streaming, including its technicality and the different gadgets and platforms to choose from. You will learn how to record high-quality audio and video, mix your video and audio, choose a streaming platform, and avoid common pitfalls such as buffering and out-of-sync videos.

Live Streaming to YouTube – Tips & Tricks for Success

Starting with the basics and setting up an account, Live Streaming to YouTube Tips & Tricks for Success shows you how to live stream on YouTube. The course covers the YouTube outro project, troubleshooting on YouTube live, pros and cons of different streaming software. Additionally, it discusses the different YouTube live offers.

LIVE Streaming Masterclass: Start Live Streaming like a Pro

LIVE Streaming Masterclass: Start Live Streaming like a Pro teaches you how to reach thousands of people across the globe using Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Other than live streaming and live video social media to lead and turn customers, you will also learn Twitch streaming, IPTV strategies, and OBS studio.

Private Live Streaming & Selling Virtual Tickets

This case study Private Live Streaming & Selling Virtual Tickets teaches you how you can monetize your live streaming event by selling virtual tickets. You will explore virtual ticketing platforms, event planning for virtual ticket sales, ticket pricing, four levels of live streaming events, using a private content delivery network, and more.

OBS Studio Master Course: The Complete Guide to Streaming

This OBS Studio Master Course: The Complete Guide to Streaming is designed for students of all levels. The masterclass covers everything you need to know about OBS studio. Included in this course are setting up profiles and scene collections, overlay aesthetics, encoder settings, recording videos, using microphone filters, source transformation, and more.

Live Stream Like a Boss for Home-Based Entrepreneurs

Live Stream Like a Boss for Home-Based Entrepreneurs elaborates on ways of setting up a low-cost studio with the best possible video, audio and lighting on your workspace at home. You will learn to create professional video content, free OBS software, Google slide presentations, differentiate between recording and live streaming, and recommended strategies.

Facebook Live: Attract 100,000+ Page fans with Viral Streams

In this Facebook Live: Attract 100,000+ Page fans with Viral Streams course you will learn to create viral Facebook live posts including case studies of FB pages that have created viral Facebook live posts. It also includes the most competent strategies, going live with your posts free, and getting your stream shared to large groups of views.

Live Streaming – The Complete Course – Zoom Twitch OBS Skype

Starting with the benefits of Live Streaming – The Complete Course covers the necessary skills for Zoom meetings, Facebook Live, Periscope, YouTube Live, Twitch, Mixer, Skype, Instagram, and TikTok from your PC. The course includes using OBS to live stream to the different platforms, live streaming using a mobile device, using DSLR as a webcam, and more.

The Complete Guide to Twitch Streaming

The Complete Guide to Twitch Streaming contains every lesson you need to be an expert with Twitch streaming. Some of the lessons are setting up accounts and software, gaming PCs, streaming channel aesthetics, streaming bots and extensions, best practices in streaming, communities on Twitch, and marketing your stream.

Live Stream Master Class: Grow Your Audience With Live Video

Live Stream Master Class: Grow Your Audience With Live Video addresses the need for and relevance of live streaming, and teaches you how to make the most out of live streaming. In this course, you will learn the types of gear you need, what platform to choose, live streaming in 2022, starting your live stream, along with many other topics.

By the end of 2021, the market for live video streaming was estimated at more than $70 billion, and it’s expected to hit $125 Billion by 2025, according to audiencegain.net. All the courses on this list are self-paced and include progress tests. They also award a certificate of completion, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and lifetime access to learning materials including videos both on television and mobile.