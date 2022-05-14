Mike Guta Named Assistant Editor at Small Business Trends

Small Business Trends is proud to announce that Mike Guta has accepted a promotion to the position of Assistant Editor.

Guta’s promotion is part of Small Business Trends’ investment in the future and expansion of its editorial department. Guta has been working with the publication since June 2015 when he started writing articles for the website. Since then, he has assisted with images and SEO, and he manages the Ethiopia team while taking part in the evergreen process.

“No one deserves this promotion and recognition more than Mike,” says Small Business Trends Editor Joshua Sophy. “He’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met, in person or virtually. And he’s an invaluable member of the leadership of our great editorial team.”

Prior to his work with Small Business Trends, Guta earned a degree in communication technologies before he worked to implement infrastructure in Ethiopia with different NGOs. Later, he contributed to a local English-language newspaper, “The Sub-Saharan Informer,” working as a writer and editor. Guta also wrote content for several companies in the tech sector, as well as websites like TMCNET, covering communications and technology.

In his new role, Guta will be indirectly assisting the site editor while continuing to manage Small Business Trends’ international location in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia. Guta says he looks forward to being part of the editorial team and the process responsible for creating new content to serve Small Business Trends readers.

Guta says he plans to “continue improving and learning new skillsets to further expand SBT’s reach to the millions of small business owners around the world.” He also looks forward to “introducing new solutions, technologies and financial opportunities small business owners can take advantage of in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.”

New Roles for Two Additional Members of the Ethiopian Team

In addition to Guta’s promotion, two additional members of the Ethiopian team have accepted new roles and titles.

Samson Haileyesus has been promoted to Senior Staff Writer. And Elias G/Michael has been promoted to the titles of Editorial Technician and SEO Specialist.

Both Samson and Elias are key members of the Small Business Trends editorial team, and with their promotions, they will be more involved in the editorial process. With their future success, Small Business Trends will continue to grow.

“I’m always impressed to see our team in Ethiopia in action,” Sophy says. “Just like Mike, Samson and Elias are well-deserving of their promotions. Samson is the definition of a professional writer. And Elias’ ambition and motivation is unmatched. Our growth isn’t possible without this fantastic team and I’m thrilled they’ve accepted these new roles with increased responsibilities.”

Guta also points to Small Business Trends’ positive growth when identifying the opportunities he’s been offered.

“I greatly appreciate the growth opportunities SBT provides. They are on a continuous path of growth and learning. There is a system in place at SBT that both provides new opportunities while encouraging staff to learn and take full advantage of said opportunities,” he says.

