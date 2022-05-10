The Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

This has been a very bad week for NFTs as sales plummeted by more than 90%. However, Otherdeed for Otherside managed to generate more than $380 million in sales for the week. So, there is up and downs, just like other markets. The key is to get well informed before you make your purchase and also realize the speculative nature of NFTs as an investment vehicle is through the roof.

Most Popular and Best Selling NFTs of the Last Week – May 9, 2022

The data for the sales of last week’s NFT collections come from CryptoSlam and NFT Stats.

1. Otherdeed for Otherside

Last 7 days: $382.19 Million

Number of Sales: 15,239

Highest Price: $997,666

Otherdeed is the key to claiming land in Otherside. Each have a unique blend of environment and sediment — some with resources, some home to powerful artifacts. And on a very few, a Koda roams.

2. BEANZ Official

Last 7 days: $63.79 Million

Number of Sales: 3,664

Highest Price: $299,331

Beanz Official is a collection of 20,000 BEANZ NFTs. The Beanz Official collection was airdropped to all Azuki holders on Mar. 31, 2022, during the Azuki NFT LA party. Each Azuki holder was airdropped two “Something Official” NFTs, later renamed Beanz Official.

3. PXN: Ghost Division

Last 7 days: $60.29 Million

Number of Sales: 6,881

Highest Price: $16.2 Thousand

4. Mutant Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $54.91

Number of Sales: 752

Highest Price: $192,037

The MUTANT APE YACHT CLUB is a collection of up to 20,000 Mutant Apes that can only be created by exposing an existing Bored Ape to a vial of MUTANT SERUM or by minting a Mutant Ape in the public sale.

5. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $53.22 Million

Number of Sales: 156

Highest Price: $1,124,624

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs— unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card, and grants access to members-only benefits, the first of which is access to THE BATHROOM, a collaborative graffiti board. Future areas and perks can be unlocked by the community through roadmap activation.

6. Doodles

Last 7 days: $27.6 Million

Number of Sales: 430

Highest Price: $187,708

community-driven collectibles project featuring art by Burnt Toast. Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Each Doodle allows its owner to vote for experiences and activations paid for by the Doodles Community Treasury.

7. Murakami.Flowers

Last 7 days: $25.41

Number of Sales: 1,145

Highest Price: $280,000

Murakami.Flowers is a work in which artist Takashi Murakami’s representative artwork, flowers, are expressed as dot art evocative of Japanese TV games created in the 1970s. The work is being developed with the number 108 as the keyword; a combination of 108 backgrounds and flower colors make up a field, and there are 108 fields. Each field has 108 flower images, resulting in 11,664 flower images in total. The number 108 is a reference to bonn?, or earthly temptations.

8. ENS: Ethereum

Last 7 days: $25.13 Million

Number of Sales: 33,051

Highest Price: $70.6 Thousand

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains are secure domain names for the decentralized world. ENS domains provide a way for users to map human-readable names to blockchain and non-blockchain resources, like Ethereum addresses, IPFS hashes, or website URLs. ENS domains can be bought and sold on secondary markets.

9. Azuki

Last 7 days: $23.71 Million

Number of Sales: 305

Highest Price: $225,468

Azuki starts with a collection of 10,000 avatars that give you membership access to The Garden: a corner of the internet where artists, builders, and web3 enthusiasts meet to create a decentralized future. Azuki holders receive access to exclusive drops, experiences, and more.

10. CloneX

Last 7 days: $21.33 Million

Number of Sales: 336

Highest Price: $498,691

These are 20,000 next-gen Avatars, by RTFKT and Takashi Murakami. CLONE X Corp was founded by three extraterrestrials who came from the planet of Orbitar in the Draco constellation. These interplanetary tourists have come to accelerate our evolution towards an immaterial existence. They plan to transfer all human consciousness into advanced clone forms to create the ultimate Metaverse.

