Up to $3 Million Available in New ARPA Small Business Grant Programs

The American Rescue Plan Act has already awarded millions of pandemic relief dollars to communities around the country. Some of that money has already supported local small businesses. And cities and counties continue to make this funding available through new grant programs. This week, several cities announced new options, from Cambridge, Massachusetts to Aurora, Colorado. Read about the latest small business grant opportunities below.

Norcross ARPA Small Business Grant Program

Norcross, Georgia is partnering with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) to launch the city’s new Small Business Grant Program. The program includes $600,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to support pandemic recovery efforts. Qualified Norcross small businesses can apply for grants of various amounts to cover operating costs or upgrades related to pandemic recovery or employee retention. The deadline to apply is June 2.

Initiative Foundation Central Minnesota Grants

The Initiative Foundation is supporting small businesses in central Minnesota through a new grant program. The program includes $500,000 funded through the Otto Bremer Trust. And eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000. The program aims to help micro-enterprises with five or fewer full-time employees. Eligible expenses include those related to pandemic-related disruptions and losses. The program also prioritizes businesses that open shortly before the pandemic, those in rural areas, those not supported by other relief programs, and businesses owned by women, veterans, and community members of color. The application period closes June 10.

Bay County Small Business Grant Program

The Bay County Small Business Grant Program in Michigan offers $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to local small businesses. The reimbursement grant program is open to for-profit businesses with a brick and mortar location in Bay County and between 2 and 50 total employees. Businesses must also demonstrate negative effects from the pandemic. Eligible companies can apply for grants of up to $20,000 between now and May 31.

Belton Small Business Grants

Belton, Texas is providing $850,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to local businesses affected by the pandemic. To qualify, businesses must be currently operating with a physical location in Belton and less than 100 employees. Grants may cover between $5,000 and $20,000 in pandemic-related expenses. June 3 is the final deadline to apply.

Cambridge Small Business Relief Grants

Cambridge, Massachusetts recently announced a new round of small business relief grants. The fund includes more than $2 million to support pandemic recovery efforts. The last round focused on restaurants and night life. But this one will offer funding to a wider array of businesses. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program is open to businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible companies can apply for up to $10,000 by the May 31 deadline.

Aurora Safety and Security Grant Program

Aurora, Colorado is offering grants to improve safety and security at local small businesses and community organizations. The program includes $3 million to fund safety and security upgrades like lighting, alarms, and new entry doors. Eligible businesses and organizations must go through a Safety and Security Assessment with the Aurora Police Department and then work with city-approved contractors for installations. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with a final deadline of June 30.

