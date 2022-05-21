This month there are some great online businesses available for sale that are established, proven, and innovative. Some of them also have a physical presence that seamlessly combine the digital world to ensure the future viability of their operations.

If you want to be part of the cryptocurrency world, one of the businesses that are for sale is a cryptocurrency mining farm. This business has some great cash flow, solid gross revenue, and huge potential for growth.

10 Online Businesses for Sale in May 2022

From crypto mining to a plant farm nursery, here are this month’s online businesses for sale from BizBuySell.

Industrial Cryptocurrency Mining Farm

This Industrial Cryptocurrency Mining Farm is turn-key ready in a state-of-the-art highly automated, monitored, and secured facility. The facility has 32 KWs of current power capacity and it has potential expansion capacity for another 32 KWs. The sale includes control of all related platforms and mining technology.

The business is located in Atlanta, GA with a price of $2,500,000. The gross revenue is $430,000 with a cash flow of $1,400,000.

Online Wakesurfing Retailer

Established in 2015, this Online Wakesurfing Retailer manufactures ballasts. The company is currently ranked number one in wake surf on Amazon and it is the #1 brand in the industry for ballast bags. The revenue for the business is generated from online sales (85%) and government contracts (15%). The seller will offer 6 months of support and training along with a high-end website and social media with over 30k followers.

The business is located in Chandler, AZ with an asking price of $600,000. The gross revenue is $1,00,000 with a cash flow of $120,000.

World’s 1st Patented Health, Fitness Product

You can license this eCommerce with its World’s 1st Patented Health, Fitness Product with great revenue and cash flow. You can own the U.S. market by licensing the product and two trademarks as the world’s first and only patented Far Infrared Heated Health, Fitness and Anti-Aging sauna. This a proven business model with great potential in the wellness/fitness industry. It generated $1.7 million in its first 15 months, and it is slated to profit more than $900k in the next year.

This is an online business that is currently asking $600,000 with gross revenue of $1,590,914 and a cash flow of $499,913.

Plant Farm Nursery

This well, established and growing Plant Farm Nursery has been in operation since 1983. This is a business with an eCommerce website, mail order and a 12,000 national customer base that is currently gaining 6,000 annually. The owner is looking to slow down and is offering multiple sale options along with financing with 50% down and $5,500 per month.

This business is located in Mulberry, AZ with an asking price of $8,000,000. The gross revenue is $800,000 with a cash flow o $750,000.

End-of-Life (EOL) Asset Management Company

The growth of e-waste makes this End-of-Life (EOL) Asset Management company a great opportunity for the future. Multiple revenue streams make this business recession-proof as e-waste is generated all the time. Some of the additional ways you can make money include repairing and selling equipment, selling parts, and recycling the component metals and plastics to be sold as the foundation material for new electronics.

The business is located in Roanoke, VA with an asking price of $1,200,000. The gross revenue is $710,000 with a cash flow of $36,000.

OmniChannel Consumer Electronics Co.

Established in 2016 this OmniChannel Consumer Electronics Co. offers four brands of consumer electronics (CE) products. And with an average order value of $89, the company has a sales figure of more than $13 million. There are 23 models and more than 35 SKUs in the highly lucrative CE segment with sales channels that now include Amazon, Shopify websites, eBay, Walmart, Lowes, Target, BestBuy, Ingram Micro and other online stores.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $13,500,000. The gross revenue is $13,122,316 and a cash flow of $2,682,367.

Online Media Company

As digital media goes, this Online Media Company has more than 665,000 monthly users and daily newsletter subscribers of more than 250,000. The platform creates curated content for women addressing sustainable lifestyles for moms, working professionals and high earners are looking for. And since it has been in business since 2014, it has experienced 35%-50% Year over Year Growth each year. The revenue comes from advertiser earnings (85%) and the remainder 15% from direct advertising campaigns.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $10,500,00. The gross revenue is $2,548,654 and cash flow of $1,831,593.

E-commerce and Wholesale Automotive Part & Accessories

Since 2008 this E-commerce and Wholesale Automotive Part & Accessories business has managed to be known for stocking highly desirable and hard-to-source automotive parts and accessories. This has allowed the company to grow and has moved to a larger facility to support the growth. The business is SBA pre-qualified, and the seller will stay on to consult on negotiated terms.

The business is located in San Bernardino, CA with an asking price of $450,000. The gross revenue is $1,384,063 with a cash flow of $263,000.

SaaS – Amazon & eBay Drop Shipping Automation Tool

Manage the backend of eCommerce with this SaaS – Amazon & eBay Drop Shipping Automation Tool. With seven years of being in business, this tool automates daily tasks for eBay and Amazon sellers in North America and Europe. The tool performs a range of tasks including uploading tracking numbers, sending automatic messages to clients, and helping build attractive titles. It is growing Year on Year with little to no marketing and very low churn.

The business is located in New York, NY with an asking price of $1,900,000. The gross revenue is $486,000 with a cash flow of $387,000.

Gold Panning & Supply Company

Established in 2014, this Gold Panning & Supply Company has one-off and subscription sales along with national retailer wholesale customers. The company is a gold panning and gold nugget panning paydirt company. It specializes in precious metal ore and paydirt, natural jewelry-grade gold nuggets. There is a retail business on several websites along with eBay and Amazon stores. The wholesale business serves national retailers with gold panning supplies.

The business is located in Colorado with an asking price of $350,000. The gross revenue is $350,000 with a cash flow of $150,000.

