Make Money from a Hobby with a Photography Business Course

Whether you are a nature enthusiast, an outdoor person, a traveler, the one with an eye for the detail that catches the cat that scares the dog for a split second, or just someone with a camera and never really gave it time, photography is a skill that can be taught. The great thing about photography is it is one of the skills that can be taught both on and offline. There are several courses online that can teach you photography or help you improve and guide your skills.

Popular Photography Courses

Here is a list of the most popular photography courses online.

Earn extra income by selling your photos online

Earn extra income by selling your photos online teaches you how to take photographs that can sell well on the internet. This course shows you how to become a Shutterstock contributor and what qualifies as a good Shutterstock photo. It also shows you how you can add strong captions and keywords, and upload your photo to different stock photography websites.

How to Market Your Real Estate Photography Business

The main objective of How to Market Your Real Estate Photography Business is to educate you on different ways of marketing your real estate photography business using strategies and techniques. You will also know how to target quality leads that can convert. The course also contains cold calling scripts, email templates, a property prep sheet, and an SEO idea spreadsheet.

License Your Photos Online: Create Photographs That Sell

Assuming you take some catchy pictures, License your photos online: Create photographs that sell shows you how to make a passive income by registering your photos with microstock licensing agencies and selling them. Selecting worthy photos, signing up with agencies, technicalities of getting paid, and software and tools that can be used are all discussed.

Sell Photo Online: Beginners Guide Stock Photography

Discussed in Sell Photo Online: Beginners Guide Stock Photography course are, the fundamentals of the stock photography market, creating a good stock photo, model release forms, branding yourself, using multiple agencies, avoiding image rejection, and using photography tools. Additionally, you will learn how to properly keyword and metadata the photos you upload.

Being Successful with Sports Photography

Being Successful with Sports Photography teaches you the skills you need to develop a sports photography business in one hour. You will learn where and how to start, set up shop, and sell you/the brand and your art. Moreover, it teaches you pricing and the importance of building relationships.

Sell Stock Footage & Photography from ZERO to PASSIVE INCOME

Sell Stock Footage & Photography from ZERO to PASSIVE INCOME will teach you what stock photography is and how it works. The lessons include identifying trends and opportunities, taking your shot, upload and submission process, and techniques to increase your sale. It also discusses which agency is more profitable Shutterstock, Adobe stock, Pond5, or others.

Start a drone business – Aerial Photography and Mapping

Start a drone business – Aerial Photography and Mapping elaborate on the essentials of using drones and using them together with aerial mapping software. You will be taught in detail about beginning your business with the lowest possible risk and budget as well as advertising and selecting the target market and building a professional website.

Sell Stock Footage & Photography: Upload, Submit, Keywords

Sell Stock Footage & Photography: Upload, Submit, Keywords lessons cover exploring and selecting stock agencies to use and sell your photos. It also goes into simple methods and tools for keywords, including prohibited keywords. Moreover, you will see quick ways to upload and submit your stock media. This course takes 33 minutes to complete.

Start Your Photography Business: A Photography Course

Start Your Photography Business: A Photography Course teaches you what makes a profitable photography business and how to start it. The course will cover everything including equipment, business registration, tax IDs, licenses, bank accounts, building a portfolio, setting your price, building a business website, Google Maps and search result listing, scaling your business, and more.

Selling your portraits via In-Person-Preview Appointments

Selling your portraits via In-Person-Preview Appointments solely focuses on teaching you the strategies for an in-person sales appointment. The course goes into showcasing your portraits and staging for a high-end experience, setting client expectations, avoiding and overcoming large portrait and collection purchase objections, timing when to do pricing discussion, and asking for the session fee.

Thanks to digital technology entry into photography is much easier. And with readily available courses, you can improve your skills in the comfort of your home. All the courses discussed above contain progress tests, award a certificate of completion, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and lifetime access to teaching materials including videos both on mobile and television.