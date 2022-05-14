10 Tips for Planning for Your Small Business’s Future

It’s impossible to know exactly what’s in store for the future of your business. But some careful planning can help you make the most of your opportunities. Below are tips from members of the small business community for planning for the future.

Make Your Business Bloom This Summer

Summer can be a slow season for many businesses. But that’s often the perfect opportunity to try some new ideas. Lisa Sicard of Small Biz Tipster shared a few in this post. And BizSugar members offered their own thoughts here.

Make Sure Your Business Appeals to Future Clients and Employees

Your website and marketing materials don’t just communicate with future clients and customers. Those who might be interested in doing business with you in the future may also encounter these messages. Make sure they’re appealing with the tips in this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav.

Plan Your Content Creation Strategy

Content creation isn’t just done in the moment. Some simple planning can make it easy for you to stay on schedule going forward. In this Internet Marketing Ninjas post, Ann Smarty describes exactly how to create a content creation strategy for your business.

Develop Your Own Web Apps

Consumers increasingly want extra features beyond what can be offered on a basic website. So web app development may be relevant for the future of many businesses. Learn about the process in this Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra.

Be Realistic About Your Future as a Franchisee

If you plan to purchase a franchise, it’s important to consider your future prospects. But it’s easy to get caught up in promises brands make about earning potential. Instead, read this post by Joel Libava of The Franchise King to gain a more realistic perspective.

Make Millennials Read Your Blog Posts

If you want your business to be successful going forward, millennials may be a necessary customer base to target. This is especially important for many bloggers. Read how to target this group with your blog in this Moss Media post by Kiara Miller. Then visit BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Let AI Disrupt Your Marketing

AI isn’t just about high tech applications. It may also be useful in everyday functions like marketing. In this Pixel Productions post, Edan Mizrah explores how AI can impact small business marketing.

Build a Career Progression Plan

Every business owner and professional takes multiple steps throughout their career. You can simply roll with new opportunities as they arise. Or you can be intentional about the direction you want to head. This Process Street post by Leks Drakos includes a guide for creating a career progression plan.

Utilize Recruitment Chatbots

The future of recruiting is more efficient thanks to technology. Chatbots have several applications for businesses – including recruiting. In this Landbot blog post, Esther Valiente explains the technology behind this option and how to use them for your hiring strategy.

Consider the ROI of Virtual Events

Virtual events have really taken off over the past couple years. And many brands expect to continue hosting them in the future. If you plan to keep your virtual events going, gain some insights in this post on the Social Media Hat blog by Mike Allton. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.