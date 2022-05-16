12 Printable Invoice Template Options

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re a small business owner, you know how critical it is to invoice your customers correctly and on time. Not only does it help you keep track of your income and expenses, but it also helps build trust with your clients. In this article, we’ll discuss 12 different printable invoice templates that you can use for your business. We’ll also talk about the benefits of each template and how to use them. So whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been in business for a while, there’s sure to be a template here that will meet your needs!

Benefits of Using a Printable Invoice

There are many benefits to using a printable invoice template for small businesses. Perhaps the most obvious benefit is that it saves time. When you use a template, you don’t have to start from scratch each time you need to create an invoice, either. This can be a huge time-saver, especially if you create a lot of invoices.

Other benefits include:

Helping you stay organized: When all of your invoices are in one place, it’s easy to keep track of them and make sure that you’re billing your customers correctly. You can add useful features: You can often add additional features and other information to the template as needed. For example, you might want to include your company logo or tagline on the invoice. They’re cost-effective: Invoice templates you can download from places like Etsy are typically very affordable, especially when compared to the cost of hiring a designer to create a custom invoice for you. You can also bill multiple customers at once with them, saving time AND money. If you want a free invoice template, we’ll discuss that later too. They help your business get paid in a timely manner: You can complete your invoicing tasks quickly and efficiently, cutting down on the time for your customer to receive and pay your invoice. Streamlining the payment process: Invoice templates, whether they are printable or not, can contain features that allow clients to pay you easier. For instance, there are invoices that have a ‘pay now’ button to interact with the digital invoice and quickly make online payments.

How to Choose the Best Printable Invoice Template

Now that we’ve discussed some of the benefits of using an invoice template, let’s talk about how a small business owner determines how to choose the best printable option.

Determine the purpose of the invoice

Whether you’re billing for services rendered or products sold, make sure that you know what the invoice is for before you start creating it. You should also consider the recipient and the information the printable invoice should contain.

Find a really professional template

Once you know what the invoice is for, you can choose the template that best suits your needs. The one you choose needs to represent your brand and business well, so you’ll want to send out professional invoices. There are many different templates available, so take your time and choose the one that you think will work best for you and your business’s invoicing process.

Consider Ease of Use

Choose an invoice template that is easy for you to use. If you’re not familiar with design software, look for a template that doesn’t require it. Many printable invoice templates can be edited in Microsoft Word or Excel, which are programs that most people are familiar with.

Make sure it’s compatible

A small operation can probably get by with an invoice on their intranet or shared Google docs or an Excel spreadsheet. Larger businesses will want to make sure that their invoicing system is compatible with their accounting software, like QuickBooks or FreshBooks. This way, you can easily import your invoices into the software and keep track of them in one place. This compatibility makes it easier to keep track of your finances and avoid errors.

Look for a customizable template

While you don’t want to spend hours customizing an invoice template, it’s important to be able to make changes to the template as needed. For example, you should be able to add your company logo, change the colors and fonts and add additional fields or information as needed.

Consider the overall look of the invoice

The design of your invoice should match the branding of your business. If you have a modern business, look for a template with a clean, minimal design. If your business is more traditional, consider a template with a classic look and feel.

Consider your audience

Who will be receiving the invoice? Do you need to include additional information for them, such as your company logo or tagline? If any of those questions apply, make sure that the template you choose allows for this. For instance, if it is an interdepartmental invoice, it can be informal but needs information like purchasing codes. On the other hand, if it is for a client, you may want a more polished look to go with your logo and branding colors.

Think about your brand

Your invoice is a reflection of your brand, so make sure that it is consistent with the rest of your marketing materials. This includes using the same colors, fonts, and branding elements.

Ensure the invoice has the right sections

Think about what information needs to be included in your company’s invoice. Also, make sure that the template you choose allows you to customize these fields as needed or that the owner of the template can customize the template to your needs.

The basic elements that should be included in the main sections when you send invoices are:

The invoice number.

The invoice date.

Your business’s and customer’s name, address and contact information.

Your company logo, along with a tagline or slogan.

Line items that include: Description of products and services rendered. Price and quantity for each product or service rendered.

The subtotal, plus any discounts and applicable taxes.

Total due and due date.

Other elements that can be added are:

Payment terms and instructions, along with any notes.

A place for a signature (if applicable).

Payment forms accepted.

Pay now button if you are sending electronic forms.

12 Best Printable Invoice Templates [2022]

Now that you know how to choose a printable invoice template, let’s take a look at a few examples of business invoices that will help you get paid on time. You’re sure to find an invoice example out of the 12 listed here that will work well for anything from invoicing a client for web design work to billing a customer for an order of custom-printed t-shirts. We’ve even listed one that allows you to bill for freelance services.

1. Printable Simple Invoice Template

This printable simple invoice template by Etsy seller ‘DigitalTemplatePaper’ is perfect for businesses that want to keep things clean and straightforward. It’s also available in five premade colors

To download DigitalTemplatePaper’s printer-friendly invoice templates click here.

2. Printable Blank Invoice Template

This printable blank invoice form by Etsy seller ‘VibeVenture’ features all the necessary information needed to bill clients without any clutter.

To download VibeVenture’s Printable Blank Invoice Template, click here.

3. Editable Printable Invoice Template

This fully customizable MS Word template from Etsy seller ‘SomeSpecialCreations’ is tailor-made for businesses that need to send printable invoices to customers on a regular basis. You can customize the template with whatever colors, fonts, and logos you need.

To download SomeSpecialCreations’ Editable Invoice Template, click here.

4. Printable Invoice Form

If you have MS Word, you can generate and print invoice forms. The one shown above was generated in Office 365, and the app lets you create free printable invoices in a no-nonsense way. Just go to File > New and search for ‘invoice.’ You can tab through using the arrows and find the free printable invoices that work for you.

5. Self Employed Printable Template

A self-employed invoice states the work done and the agreed rate per hour or job. This minimalist template created by Etsy seller ‘ModernPicassoDIY’ works like a charm if you are self-employed or a freelancer looking for ways to keep track of your hourly paid work.

To download ModernPicassoDIY’s Self Employed Invoice, click here.

6. Printable PDF Invoice Form

If you need to send a PDF format version of your invoice, this invoice made using Canva is just what you’re looking for. The PDF file format is available to be printed in letter and legal sizes and can be customized with your logo.

To download this PDF template from Etsy seller ‘VanityDesignsInc,’ click here.

7. Special Purpose Invoicing

Industries like construction, photography and graphic design call for customizable special-purpose fields as part of the template. Invoice Simple offers specialization pages for these circumstances. In addition, you have different choices like Word, Excel, and Google Docs when selecting a template. Lastly, if you need additional services, such as paying credit cards on the spot or online, they offer special invoicing software that lets clients do that.

8. Printable Template Bundles

If you need more than one type of printable template, Etsy seller ‘DigisignStudio’ has a variety of bundled template sets that are perfect for small businesses. The bundle includes editable Canva templates and forms for invoicing, orders and quotes.

To download this Printable Template Bundle from DigisignStudio, click here.

9. Google Doc Sales Invoice

This Google Docs Sales Invoice from Etsy seller ‘DAZZLEMEDIA’ is best for businesses that need to share documents and send invoices electronically. You can customize the invoice with your business logo or other changes. Additionally, you can save it as a PDF or send it to your printer for people to get and fill out by hand.

To download the Google Doc Sales Invoice Template from DAZZLEMEDIA, click here.

10. Free Printable Invoice Template

Invoice Home offers a mobile app that lets you choose from 100 free printable invoice templates. Available on Android and iOS, you can use the app to quickly and easily create invoices to email and bill customers.

To download this free Printable Invoice Template from Invoice Home, click here.

11. Free Invoice Generator

Payment processing companies like Paypal and Wave offer free printable invoice templates as part of their invoice management/invoice generator functions. Also, they perform calculations similar to how a spreadsheet does it. If you have an account, you can create invoices online by filling in your information and saving the changes. After that, you can start sending invoices electronically to your customers. Plus, you can print the form straight from the template or save them in PDF format to share by email.

12. Accounting Invoice Templates

If you use accounting software, many of them offer free invoice templates that are integrated into their software platforms. This solution works excellently for small business owners who need to utilize paper to get jobs accomplished in an efficient, professional manner. For instance, Freshbooks provides a free printable invoice template that’s customizable that you can pick from their extensive gallery.