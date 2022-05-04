Get a Shrink Wrap Machine for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a business owner, it is your duty to ensure you are investing in a durable, top-quality shrink wrap machine. These machines offer great packaging solutions and can be used to wrap anything from mattresses to electronics, baked foods, and more. Shrink wrapping machines provide good product protection, great display, and tamper evidence. Finding the best heat shrink wrapper might sound as simple as picking one out of a lineup, but it is a little more complicated than that. There are a few crucial factors that you will need to consider. First, consider the number of products you will need to seal up. For instance, the I-bar shrink wrapper is a manual device that’s ideal for small business operations. You can use it to cut the film to size and seal the sides. It can pack around 200 items per day. The L-bar on the other hand has a square frame and seals two intersecting sides, but if you run a large business, you should consider the shrink wrap tunnels. These machines are much more efficient than handheld devices. They can pack thousands of products daily.

Here are a few machines that can certainly help you to bolster your production.

Best Shrink Wrap Machine

INTBUYING Electric Heat Shrink Wrapping Machine

Top Pick: Products wrapping is certainly important, but it shouldn’t eat up all your time. The INTBUYING is the perfect heat shrink wrapper for larger businesses that need to wrap thousands of products on a daily. While it is large, this machine is super easy to operate. It features an intelligent digital display for perfect temperature control. The quartz heating tube provides even infrared heating for perfect wrapping. The string mesh conveyor belt ensures continuous and seamless automatic wrapping.

INTBUYING Electric Heat Shrink Wrapping Machine

American International Electric I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine

Runner Up: Among the I-bars’, the American International Electric machine ranks high. This shrink wrapper is perfect for smaller business operations. It features a 13-inch bar sealer, a timer, a simple to operate on and off button, a timer, a film rack, and a two-speed heat gun. It is super simple to operate and will perfectly seal your products with a simple three-step operation. You also won’t need to warm up the machine.

American International Electric I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine

VisionTechShop Hand Wrapping Machine

Best Value: VisionTechShop machine is a high-quality machine that’s built to last thanks to the sturdy stainless-steel construction. The film holder has ample space and can hold any film that is 20-inches wide. The heating plate and the cutter both have an individual on and off controls to fit your needs.

VisionTechShop Hand Wrapping Machine

Hanchen Film Wrapper

You have probably seen this machine, or a similar design, in your local supermarket or fruit shop. Unlike many shrink wrappers, this machine uses a built-in hidden heating plate which offers a spacious operating platform and is harder to damage. It is made of thick stainless-steel plates that easily accommodate a weight of up to 143 lbs. It also uses an all-inclusive design that allows for easy wrapping of a variety of products and shapes.

Hanchen Film Wrapper

BestEquip I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine

The BestEquip is a highly efficient and durable shrink wrapping machine. It is made of premium iron which is resistant to rust and wear. The heat gun uses two-level adjustable wind speeds that are complemented by a pure copper transformer that allows for an efficient heating process.

BestEquip I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine

HUBERT Film Wrapper

Enhance your product’s appearance and value using the HUBERT film wrapper. With an almost perfect rating, the HUBERT is one of the best sealers for professionally wrapping and sealing any type of food. It comes equipped with non-slip rubber feet and accommodates film up to 18-inches. It features a thermostatically controlled non-stick hotplate and a heavy gauge aluminum base that speaks to its durability.

HUBERT Film Wrapper

Wevac CV12 Turbo

Forget your I-bar and L-bars, the Wevac CV12 is a one-of-a-kind machine that does much more than wrapping. It features a 12-inch L seal bar and a chamber that is perfect for wrapping cuts and portions of juicy meat, sauce, or soup. It uses simple and easy-to-use digital controls. The CV12 is built with stainless steel housing and a high-strength smoked tempered glass lid that allows you to easily view your food.

Wevac CV12 Turbo

What to Look for When Buying a Shrink Wrap Machine

Finding the right shrink wrap machine for your business needs you to look beyond the price. Let’s have a look at some of the things that you need to keep in mind when looking for shrink wrap machinery.

Projected Output: This is a critical factor. If your business has an output of fewer than 200 products each day, you might consider using the I-bar or L-bar wrappers. You can also use a combination of both L-bars and fully automatic shrink wrapping machines for an efficient process.

This is a critical factor. If your business has an output of fewer than 200 products each day, you might consider using the I-bar or L-bar wrappers. You can also use a combination of both L-bars and fully automatic shrink wrapping machines for an efficient process. Types of Shrink Film: It is important to understand the types of film. Some machines do not work well with certain types of film. For instance, the polyolefin is commonly used for both edible and non-edible products. It does not produce hydrogen chloride gas like PVC shrink film which is compatible with automatic machines.

It is important to understand the types of film. Some machines do not work well with certain types of film. For instance, the polyolefin is commonly used for both edible and non-edible products. It does not produce hydrogen chloride gas like PVC shrink film which is compatible with automatic machines. Durability: For busy wrapping needs you need a machine that can keep up. Stainless steel or premium iron materials are usually the best picks as they are sturdy and durable.

For busy wrapping needs you need a machine that can keep up. Stainless steel or premium iron materials are usually the best picks as they are sturdy and durable. Size of Products: The shrink wrap machinery comes in a variety of sizes. Think about the size of products to avoid buying a small or an unnecessarily big machine. Determine the size of your smallest and largest products to make sure that the machine can accommodate all of them.

The shrink wrap machinery comes in a variety of sizes. Think about the size of products to avoid buying a small or an unnecessarily big machine. Determine the size of your smallest and largest products to make sure that the machine can accommodate all of them. Automatic Vs. Manual: This is closely linked to the projected output. A manual process is ideal for small business operations but as the business expands, automation becomes necessary. The cost of buying automatic machines will be higher but it can save you time and money in the long run.

