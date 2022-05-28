Small Business Grant Opportunities Target Artists, Women, Storefronts

Small business grants can help businesses in a variety of communities and industries. Whether you’re an independent artist, women entrepreneur, or retail store owner, there are opportunities that may serve your operations. Here are some current options to help small business owners around the U.S.

Philadelphia Velocity Fund

The Velocity Fund is a grant program for Philadelphia artists. Applications are available now, and eligible artists can apply for grants of $5,000. A wide array of individuals and creative businesses are included under the Artist title, including painters, tattoo artists, and even culinary artists. The program prioritizes those that create experimental or collaborative art projects. To apply, artists can submit project proposals online between now and June 6.

Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation Women-Owned Business Grants

Olga’s Kitchen is a Michigan business founded in 1970 by Olga Loizon. The restaurant includes a charitable arm to honor its founder, the Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation. The foundation now offers a grant program for women-owned businesses in the state. Specifically, applicants should be pursuing “the state’s next iconic business.” The Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation just awarded its first couple grants of $10,000. But they continue to accept applications on an ongoing basis.

Red Bluff Small Business Comeback Grant Program

The Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce recently launched the Small Business Comeback Grant program. The California grant program supports small businesses within Red Bluff that have been adversely affected by the pandemic. The program includes $100,000 in total funding, to be distributed through individual grants of $5,000. Applications are available on the chamber’s website and are due June 10.

Fulton DRI Grant

The Fulton Community Development Agency in New York recently unveiled a new grant program for local businesses. Eligible companies can apply for up to $100,000 per project. The program specifically focuses on businesses in the city’s downtown area. And projects should focus on exterior improvements that enhance the district, like new signs or awnings. Technical assistance and COVID-related projects are also eligible for funding. Applications are due October 3.

Columbus, Georgia Small Business Grants

The city of Columbus, Georgia is offering a new wave of funding for local nonprofits and small businesses affected by COVID-19. This round of funding comes from the city’s recent $4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act economic recovery funds. Small businesses can apply for grants of up to $40,000. And nonprofits can apply for grants of up to $25,000. The city is accepting applications on a rolling basis. And the application period will close when all funding has been allocated.

Erie County Storefront Revitalization Initiative

Erie County, New York is currently offering storefront revitalization grants for local businesses throughout the county’s vibrant downtown communities. The program will provide $40,000 grants to 200 to 250 small businesses in the area. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 75 employees and less than $5 million in revenue. Funding will focus on building owners and storefronts through the area’s central commercial corridors. The program has already received more than 140 applications through Buffalo and the rest of the county, but applications are still being accepted until funding is exhausted.

