You Only Have Until the End of May to Apply for These Valuable Small Business Grants

If you’re looking for ways to grow or expand your business this month, grant funding may provide access to new opportunities. There are several programs throughout the country designed to support businesses in various industries.

Small Business Grants with a May 2022 Deadline

Whether you’re looking for pandemic relief money or startup funding, read on for small business grant opportunities to apply for this May.

Old Lyme Economic Recovery and Community Initiative Grants

Old Lyme, Connecticut is supporting local businesses through two new grant programs. The Economic Recovery Grant intends to make up for economic losses due to the pandemic. And the Community Initiative Grant supports organizations that aim to create new opportunities that support the community as it recovers from the pandemic. The maximum amount for both programs is $10,000 and May 2 is the deadline to apply.

Bluffton Small Business Assistance Grant Fund

Small businesses in Bluffton, South Carolina can apply for grants of up to $20,000 this month. The Small Business Assistance Grant Fund is open to local businesses that employed less than 50 team members as of March 1, 2020. The program is funded through federal recovery funds, so other eligibility criteria applies as well. Eligible companies can submit applications until May 9.

Hatch Detroit

Comerica Bank sponsors the Hatch Detroit small business grant contest each year. This is the program’s tenth year. So the 2022 winner will receive a $100,000 grant to open a storefront in Detroit or other eligible communities. That’s double the normal award of $50,000. The application period closes May 12, at which point the public gets to vote for their favorite finalist.

St. Pete Beach Site Improvement Program

The St. Pete Beach Site Improvement Program provides local businesses with matching grants of $7,500 to improve their physical locations. The program is open to businesses with less than 50 employees. And funds may cover various upgrades like ADA accessibility, outdoor beautification, and signage. May 13 is the current deadline.

Olean Marketing and Rent Grants

Olean, New York is supporting its small businesses with two $100,000 grant programs. The first program offers grants to cover various marketing expenses, including logo design and digital branding and advertising. The second program aims to help businesses with rent, covering up to 25 percent of payments for two years. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000 for each program. The deadline to apply during the first round is May 13, but more rounds will be available through summer.

Solano Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Initiative

The Solano Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Initiative provides grants of up to $2,500 to support its smallest businesses. Since the program is funded through the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, it is open to microbusinesses that have faced hardships due to the pandemic. The county expects to fund about 180 businesses through the program, with applications due May 14.

Long Beach Recovery Act Grants

Long Beach, California recently launched a new small business grant program. The program supports local small businesses through multiple grant programs funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Local restaurants, food service businesses, personal service providers, fitness establishments, and nonprofits can apply for grants between $5,000 and $25,000. And businesses outside these categories that also faced pandemic-related hardships can apply for between $2,500 to $10,000. May 15 is the final application deadline.

Lubbock County Small Business Grant Program

Lubbock County, Texas is extending the deadline and changing the application process for its small business grant program. The county aims to make it easier for local businesses to apply for funds. There is currently $5 million available to local businesses affected by the pandemic. Businesses now have until May 15 to apply.

Butte Business Stabilization

The governments of Butte County and Chico, California are offering grant funds to local businesses in an effort to stabilize the economy. The Butte Business Stabilization Program II is open to businesses within the city limits of Chico that have 100 or fewer full-time equivalent employees. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to cover expenses that may otherwise put the business at risk of closure or layoffs. Applications will be accepted through May 20.

Washington D.C. Medium Business Growth Fund

Washington D.C.’s Medium Business Growth Fund will award grants to support business activity throughout the district. Eligible businesses can apply for funds to cover capital improvements, large equipment purchases, or even technology enhancements. The program is open to businesses with 100 employees or less that generate less than $15 million in annual revenue. It’s open to both new and existing businesses, with an application deadline of May 27.

Miami County Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program

Miami County, Ohio is offering $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to local small businesses. The Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program is open to local companies negatively impacted by the pandemic. Businesses with a brick-and-mortar location can apply for up to $25,000. And home-based businesses can apply for up to $10,000. The deadline to apply is May 31.

Shelby County Small Business Recovery Grant Program

Shelby County, Ohio is offering $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to local small businesses. The program provides reimbursement grants of between $5,000 and $25,000 to help businesses with pandemic-related expenses. Companies with a physical location can apply for the full amount, while home-based businesses can apply for up to $10,000. Applications are due May 31.