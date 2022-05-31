Time is Running Out to Apply for These Small Business Grants in June

If you want to start or grow a small business this summer, you need the resources to achieve your goals. Small business grants can provide the funds necessary to help business start, grow, or recover from recent challenges.

Small Business Grants with a June 2022 Deadline

This June, there are tons of opportunities available for small businesses across the country. We’ve compiled a list of the grant opportunities for small business owners that expire at the end of this month.

North Carolina Business Recovery Grant Program

North Carolina’s Department of Revenue is rolling out a second phase of its Business Recovery Grant Program. The program includes $200 million in funding for those that lost income due to the pandemic. The amount of each grant will be determined based on a percentage of the economic loss, with a $500,000 maximum. This round is open to a variety of businesses, including farms, gyms, salons, doctors, and dry cleaners. June 1 is the deadline to apply.

Norcross ARPA Small Business Grant Program

Norcross, Georgia and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs are launching the city’s new Small Business Grant Program. The $600,000 program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to support small businesses affected by COVID-19. Applicants must demonstrate a need for funds and provide documentation for how money is spent. Applications are due by June 2.

West New York Small Business Grant Program

West New York, New Jersey is supporting small businesses affected by the pandemic with a new grant program. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000. To qualify, businesses must be up to date with taxes, have no more than 25 employees, and demonstrate hardships due to COVID. June 3 is the deadline to apply.

Belton Small Business Relief Grants

Belton, Texas is providing $850,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to a new small business grant program. Businesses that were financially impacted by COVID-19 and have fewer than 100 employees with a physical location in Belton can apply online. Grant amounts may range from $5,000 to $20,000. Applications are due by June 3.

Velocity Fund

Velocity Fund is a grant program that supports artists in Philadelphia. The program includes a wide interpretation of art. So individuals and businesses in a huge array of fields, from culinary arts to tattoo artistry, can apply. Eligible artists can apply for grants of up to $5,000, with an emphasis on projects that are experimental or collaborative. June 6 is the deadline to apply.

Red Bluff Small Business Comeback Grant Program

The Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce is offering COVID recovery grants to local small businesses. The Small Business Comeback Grant program supports small businesses in Red Bluff, California that suffered due to the pandemic. The program includes $100,000 in total funds, which will be distributed in individual grants of $5,000. Applications are due June 10.

Peoria RISE

Peoria RISE is a small business grant program that stands for Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion. The program supports Peoria, Illinois businesses that were distressed by the pandemic. Businesses can apply for grants of up to $50,000 to open a commercial space, expand staff, or focus on any of the areas the grant focuses on. Eligible businesses can apply on the Peoria Economic Development Department’s website by June 10.

Initiative Foundation Grants

The Initiative Foundation is supporting central Minnesota’s smallest businesses through a one-time grant program. Funded by a grant from the Otto Bremer Trust, the $500,000 program will offer grants of up to $10,000 to support pandemic recovery efforts. The program focuses on businesses with five or fewer full-time employees and less than $750,000 in annual gross revenue that face barriers to access other funding. This includes companies owned by women, veterans, and community members of color, along with rural businesses and those opened just before the pandemic.. The application period closes at noon June 10.

Comcast RISE

Comcast is awarding $5 million in grants to small businesses across five major metropolitan areas. The program prioritizes businesses owned by women and people of color in Detroit, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and the Twin Cities. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of $10,000, along with consulting services and technology upgrades. The application period opens June 1, and applications are due June 14.

Elk County Aid to Small Businesses Grants Program

Elk County, Pennsylvania is making American Rescue Plan Act funds available to small businesses. The Aid to Small Businesses Grants Program supports Elk County businesses with five or fewer employees that were negatively affected by the pandemic. Grants may range from $1,000 to $5,000. Applications must be received by June 15 to be considered.

One North Carolina Small Business Program

The One North Carolina Small Business Program is offering a new round of funding for small businesses. The organization specifically supports the state’s emerging tech companies. The program matches federal grants from the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, while also helping the state’s businesses prepare their proposals. The application period is open until June 30 or until funds have been distributed.

Aurora Safety and Security Grant Program

Aurora, Colorado is launching a new $3 million grant program to support safety and security among local small businesses. The Aurora Safety and Security Grant Program will fund safety and security upgrades like lighting, alarms, and entrance doors. City-approved contractors must perform the work, and eligible applicants will go through an assessment with the Aurora Police Department to approve potential upgrades. Grant funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a final deadline of June 30.

Wisconsin Main Street Bounceback Program

Wisconsin’s Main Street Bounceback Program includes $34 million in grant funding for small businesses. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of $10,000. Specifically, the program targets businesses that move into vacant commercial spaces. Companies that do so by the end of June can apply through one of Wisconsin Economic Development Center’s regional partners.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.