In the News: Many Private Grants From $10K Available for Small Businesses this Week

This week there are a number of grants being offered by leading brands. From Wells Fargo to eBay, UPS, and Indeed along with public local, state, and federal organizations funds that are essential in this down economic climate are now available. These grants are addressing a range of issues small businesses are facing including, hiring, business operations, business recovery, expansion, and more. Find out what is available for your small business this week.

Wells Fargo is investing $250,000 in micro-grants of up to$10,000 to small businesses. Other grants from public organizations are also offering a range of grants from $1,000 to $15,000 across the country. Find out where these grants are available.

Grants of $10,000 will be awarded to small businesses along with guided online learning content across the U.S. The goal of the grant is to help business owners with their operations and provide resources to scale and grow.

With a $50 million fund, Indeed is looking to help small businesses with their hiring effort. This is especially important now because hiring is a big problem. This is a nationwide effort by Indeed to help small businesses.

As part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, UPS is awarding grants to the small business owners in this community. The $150,000 grant is going to be administered by the Asian American & Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (ACE).

Small Business News Roundup – May 13, 2022

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the winner of this year’s Small Business Person of the Year to round off an encouraging National Small Business Week.

Small business owners in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have until June 6 to apply for a Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Impact Disaster Loan related to Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida pummeled the northeast coast for three days, September 1-3, 2021. The June 6 deadline is for completed applications.

Loan approval rates continue to slowly rise, but “still nowhere near pre-pandemic highs,” according to Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora. Biz2Credit is an online lending platform, and reports monthly on loan approval rates. The report is based on loan applications from 1,000 small business owners. The report includes loan approval rates through April 2022.

Most small business owners know about online business reviews. They let you know what your customers like about your products and services and what they don’t.

This has been a very bad week for NFTs as sales plummeted by more than 90%. However, Otherdeed for Otherside managed to generate more than $380 million in sales for the week. So, there is up and downs, just like other markets. The key is to get well informed before you make your purchase and also realize the speculative nature of NFTs as an investment vehicle is through the roof.

Canadian-based global eCommerce company Shopify says its merchants contributed 5 million jobs and $444 billion in global economic activity in 2021. That’s an increase of 45% from 2020. Shopify merchants sold $25 billion worth of goods and services outside of their home countries. Small businesses accounted for $11 billion of the $25 billion.

When people ask where they can find me on social media, I say, everywhere except TikTok”. But now I realize that so many small business owners are using videos on TikTok (and you don’t need to know how to dance!) in their marketing strategy. The growth of Tik Tok statistics as a social media platform are nothing short of amazing.

Great news for Apple customers as the company recently announced that Self Service Repair is now available, which includes repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools that can be purchased through the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

According to statistics from the US Census Bureau, in 2019 1.2 million women were business owners. But with a total of 5.7 million business owners in the US in 2019, women-owned businesses represented 20.9% of the pie, according to Adji Fatou Diagne, Research Economist with the Center for Economic Studies, US Census Bureau. About 3/4s of those women business owners were white women.

Intuit QuickBooks recently announced that they introducing two new premium integrations for QuickBooks Online Advanced. QuickBooks Announces New Premium Integrations The first integration is Spreadsheet Sync which enables two-way syncing with Excel to help customers streamline their reporting processes.

Inflation has been taking a toll on many aspects of life in the US recently, with major car insurance companies now also filing for rate increases this year. Inflation Having an Impact on Vehicle Insurance Prices, Too Car insurance premiums have already been rising from 5% to 15%, which is a rise of about $16.55 a year or $138 a month.

