In the News: ARPA Small Business Grants Up to $20,000 Available

The lingering effects of the pandemic will be here for some time to come. And this has left many small business owners still struggling to overcome the challenges. But today, there is also the issue of inflation, supply chain, and finding qualified or enough employment. As small business owners are trying to find solutions to all these problems, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is providing funds to communities across the U.S. to support recovery efforts.

With grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, community leaders are offering these funds to continue the recovery effort of the pandemic. The grants are addressing a range of issues in their communities. This includes pandemic-related disruptions as well as issues that are specific to the grants being offered. Take a look at what is available in your community.

In a piece of somewhat related news, several people in Florida were sentenced for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud schemes. Although 25 people have been charged as part of the scheme, so far two of them have received sentences of 78 and 120 months. Read more on these sentences:

Small Business News Roundup – May 20, 2022

New features in Google Workspace will use Google’s industry-leading artificial intelligence to help people make the most of the hybrid work environment. New AI Features Coming to Google Workspace Google has been using machine learning in the cloud-based Workspace platform for a few years now, with the main aim of making the workday more productive and impactful.

Labor shortages in Aviation and Aerospace aren’t limited to pilots. The industry needs more mechanics, flight line employees (gate to runway, and back), engineers and scientists. Engineers and scientists help develop technological advances and upgrades throughout the industry, from aircraft design and manufacturing to computer programming and communication systems.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped to 69 from 77 in April, its lowest point since June 2020. It is the fifth straight month that the index has declined. “Building material costs are up 19% from a year ago, in less than 3 months mortgage rates have surged to a 12-year high,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.

The advent of the COVID-19 quarantine had a lot of us working at home. But after all of that shook out, many of us were told to get back to the office to work. For those professionals that grew accustomed to working remotely and liked it, you may be kicking around the idea of starting an online business. If you are, this video on how to build an online business is for you.

The US Senate could vote this week on whether or not to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF). If passed, the RRF would provide billions in grant money to restaurants and other small businesses that’ve been and continue to be affected negatively by the COVID pandemic.

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the six recipients of the ‘Boots to Business Instructor of the Year award. SBA Awards Instructor of the Year Awards in the Boots to Business Program for Veterans Veteran-owned small businesses are part of the underserved communities that the Biden-Harris Administration is prioritizing for help.

Being an entrepreneur, I can be a challenge junkie. Recently, I have been hooked on cycling across states in one or two days (Wisconsin is up for 2022). Although I am a frequent day hiker, I have never considered climbing Mt. Everest because of the altitude and the cold, but I have always been fascinated by what people learn when they do.

Two of the 7 bills advanced by the House’s Small Business Committee deal address fraud in the Paycheck Protection and Economic Impact Disaster Loan programs. Both bills would establish a ten-year statute of limitations for prosecutions related to fraud. HR 7352 is for the PPP, and HR 7334 is for the EIDLs.

Energy drinks are currently booming in the US, with sales expected to reach a staggering $225 billion by 2026. To uncover the surge in popularity behind the energy drinks industry, Pre-Workout World, an organization aimed at demystifying the ingredients in pre-workout supplements, compiled an infographic.

What are the benefits of buying an established business? If you decide to buy an existing business, you will get an established brand, a customer base, cash flow, an established supply chain, a working process and trained staff, and better financing options.

