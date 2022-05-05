Snap Inc., the US camera and social media company that develops technological products and services including Snapchat, has launched Pixy.

Snapchat Launches Pixy, the Drone Companion That Fits In Your Pocket

Hailed as a ‘friendly flying camera’, the pocket-sized drone can record and capture photos as it flies around a subject.

The selfie-snapping drone camera flies in four pre-set flight paths. Without the need of a controller or set-up, the camera can float, orbit and follow its owner’s lead. The drone lands gently at the end of its flight, in the palm of the user’s hand.

Popularity of Snapchat

Since launching in 2011, Snapchat has become one of the top 15 most-used social media companies in the world. With around 319 million active users on Snapchat every day, the instant messaging app provides invaluable marketing opportunities for small businesses.

Loved especially by younger demographics, Snapchat is a vital social platform for small businesses wanting to connect with people under the age of 35.

Giving Snapchat Marketing a Boost

The Pixy camera is designed to make the Snapchat experience more fun, seamless and professional. For businesses that are serious about Snapchat marketing, Snap’s innovative new drone camera could help maximise the engagement and appeal of Snapchat messages.

As Snap writes in its description about the new drone camera: “Pixy is a companion to Snapchat. Videos from flights are wireless transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories. From there, use Snapchat editing tools, Lenses and Sounds to customise what you capture. With a few taps, you can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to chat, Stories, Spotlight or any other platform.”

Light and Compact

Weighing just 101 g and measuring 131.7 x 106 x 16.6 mm, the drone camera is light and compact, meaning it can be transported with ease. It comes with 16 GB of onboard storage for up to 100 videos or 1,000 stills.

With a Li-ion battery, depending on the flight mode selected and flight duration, it is reported that Pixy can operate for up to eight separate flights.

The camera drone can be purchased in the United States and France for $299.99.

For small businesses that are serious about reaping the benefits of Snapchat marketing, the Pixy could indeed be the perfect companion.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.