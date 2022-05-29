A study conducted by NFT experts has discovered which states have been searching for NFTs and related NFT search terms the most over the last twelve months.

These States are the Most Obsessed with NFTs

Los Muertos used Google Trends to analyze all fifty states and the District of Columbia to uncover the data which revealed California to be the state with the most NFT-related searches. The second and third most NFT obsessed states were Nevada and New Jersey.

Data for NFT Marketing

Analysing such information may have an influence on where NFT businesses can focus their efforts, or even which places to avoid. For example. Mississippi was the state least interested in NFTs with a search score of 33 compared to California’s 100, so probably not the best dynamic to target for an NFT product.

The data from Los Muertos does show that there are plenty of states that have a fairly high interest in NFTs. You might expect Florida, New York and Washington to have a significant interest in NFTs (fourth, fifth and sixth on the list respectively), but Massachusetts, Colorado and Arizona in seventh, eighth and ninth are not far behind them at all.

NFT Interest Data is a ‘Fascinating Insight’

A spokesperson for NFT experts Los Muertos commented on the findings, saying: “The rise in NFTs has been astronomical, not only in America but the world over with worldwide searches for NFTs rising 809% from this time last year. However, these findings offer a fascinating insight into the geographical disparity in interest in NFTs across America with coastal states being the biggest audience for NFTs. It will be interesting to see if this scale changes as NFTs become more mainstream and common in the future.”

Explaining exactly what Los Muertos is, they say: “Los Muertos is more than your standard NFT project. By owning an NFT in the Los Muertos collection, you become a Muerto. Los Muertos World is built to serve its members.”

They also explain how each of their NFTs is algorithmically generated by combining hundreds of unique hand-drawn traits across different trait categories. When someone buys an NFT from the Los Muertos Collection, they own the NFT and all the art associated with the NFT, with the ownership verifiable on the Ethereum Network. Ownership grants the buyer of the NFT a royalty-free license to use, reproduce, display and animate the NFT for both personal and commercial use.

All 50 NFT Interest State Rankings

Connecticut rounds out the top ten of the NFT interest rankings along with the states mentioned above. The southern New England state had a search score for NFT related terms of 74, as did both Utah and the District of Colombia.

Oregon, Hawaii and Maryland also had search scores in the 70s, While Pennsylvania, Texas, Alaska, Rhode Island, Georgia and Michigan had NFT search scores in the 60s. Every other state had search scores either in the 40s or 50s, except for Iowa, Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama, who along with last placed Mississippi had search scores in 30s.

