10 Insights on Voice Search, Memes, Crypto, and Other Current Tech Trends

Technology changes how customers engage with businesses online. So it’s important to keep up with trends and platform changes that may impact your audience. Here’s a guide to some relevant tech trends, with insights from the online small business community.

Get Acquainted with Voice Search

Today, many consumers search using their voice instead of typing inquiries into a search engine. So if you want to get found online, you need to get familiar with this concept. In this Blogging Wizard post, Nicola Bleu offers several relevant statistics. And BizSugar members also shared thoughts on the post here.

Use Memes to Benefit Your Business

Memes may seem silly to some entrepreneurs. But they can actually be powerful marketing tools. If you’re ready to make the most of memes for your business, read this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald for a guide.

Make the Most of Facebook Live

Livestreaming is a huge trend within the social media space. And since Facebook is the world’s largest social media platform, it’s important to understand the tools and trends surrounding Facebook Live. Christopher Benitez shares relevant statistics in this Startup Bonsai post.

Keep Track of IT Trends

Since the IT industry integrates new technology regularly, trends can be incredibly relevant to work in this field. If you work in IT or integrate this tech into your business, read this Gaenzle Marketing post by Elissa Berrger for a current list of trends. Then head over to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Make the Most of Localization for Your Business

Localization is an increasingly popular trend with online businesses. It can have a major impact for ecommerce sites, apps, and more. But before you can reap the benefits, you need to understand what the concept actually means. Wendy Madill shares a guide in this Localize post.

Improve Your ECommerce Site with New Technology

The ecommerce experience is constantly improving – both for shoppers and store owners. New technology is creating more efficiency and higher profits. Learn about the new tech making a mark in the industry in this SmallBiz Technology post by Becca Williams.

Protect Your Business from Cybercrime

No matter what type of technology your business uses, it’s important to be aware of the inherent risks. Cybercrime can impact businesses of all sizes and in all industries. Learn how to protect your company in this post by Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media.

Step Up Your Marketing Efforts with AI

AI isn’t just a futuristic concept. It can have a real impact on your business today. Specifically, the AI tools included in this Platter of Gold post by Adeyemi Adisa can help your marketing right now.

Learn About Cryptocurrency with These Podcasts

Podcasts can be an ideal way to learn about a new subject. If you’re interested in cryptocurrency but aren’t sure where to start, check out this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya for podcast recommendations. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Develop Your Own Crypto Wallet Apps

Once you become an expert in cryptocurrency, break into the industry by developing your own crypto wallet apps. In this post in The Wire Magazine, Alex Peter shares a detailed how-to guide for crypto enthusiasts.

